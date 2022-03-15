A kitten getting a ride through the treat isle (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Pets are doing the shopping at Kelowna’s newest pet store

Homes Alive Pets is open on Harvey Ave.

A line up of Kelowna’s cute and fluffy were eager to shop at Kelowna’s newest pet store on Harvey Avenue.

Homes Alive Pets opened today (March 15) and animals of all sizes were there picking out tasty treats.

Two dogs and their owner checking out the new store (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Regional manager Lorne Bicknell said that he looks forward to meeting all of Kelowna’s pets.

Riley got a new frisbee today (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

He said that they are excited to be opening the Canadian company’s sixth location in Canada.

An employee keeping the shelves stocked with colourful gear for dogs (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Homes Alive Pets is a family owned company that has been keeping Canadian pets full of snacks with online and in person shopping, for over 30 years, said Bicknell.

An old pooch checking out the snack isle (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

“We just opened our doors and so far everyone has had a good response,” said Bicknell.

