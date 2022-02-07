Popular brunch spot The Jammery comes to Kelowna

The restaurant will be open off Highway 97 at Kelowna Crossing Shopping Centre

Kelowna residents who enjoy delicious brunch will soon be able to eat at a popular restaurant closer to home.

The Jammery located on Highway 97 in Lake Country is opening a second location at the Kelowna Crossing Shopping Centre, at the former frozen yogurt shop Menchie’s.

The popular brunch spot The Jammery opened in 2000 and often has a lineup out the door on weekends. It was featured on Food Network’s You Gotta Eat Here in 2015.

At the Lake Country location, customers can view the jam production area through the window of the gift shop where jams and jellies are available for purchase.

It’s unclear when the Kelowna location will open its door but The Jammery sign is already in place and construction is underway.

