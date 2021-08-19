A Toys “R” Us sign is seen in Montreal on September 19, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A Toys “R” Us sign is seen in Montreal on September 19, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Putnam Investments to buy Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us Canada

Ontario-based investment company did not reveal the value or terms of the deal

Putman Investments says it will purchase Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us Canada from affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited

The Ancaster, Ont.-based investment company did not reveal the value or terms of the deal.

Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us Canada employs almost 5,000 people between its Vaughan, Ont. head office and 81 stores in 10 provinces.

Family-owned Putman Investments is run by Doug Putman, who owns Sunrise Records and Entertainment Limited and purchased HMV in 2019.

Last year, he purchased recently closed DavidsTea locations and began planning to open his own tea chain called T. Kettle.

Fairfax acquired Toys “R” Us Canada in 2018 for $300 million as the company was filing for bankruptcy in the U.S.

—The Canadian Press

Previous story
Okanagan-based lumber giant harvests 65 years

Just Posted

Conservative candidate Tracy Gray’s election signs were found vandalized on Thursday morning, Aug. 19. (Contributed)
Sign vandals strike as election campaign begins in Kelowna

A car driving double the speed limit on Highway 97 in Spallumcheen netted a Salmon Arm man a $483 ticket and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. (Vernon RCMP photo)
Salmon Arm, Kelowna drivers caught speeding ‘excessively excessive’ near Vernon

(Jeff Jones photo)
Traffic stalled on Kelowna’s KLO Road after car jumps curb

Brentt Call, a firefighters with Utah Taskforce One, walks through a burned over area of the Bootleg Fire east of Klamath Falls as crews work to stop the largest wildfire in the United States so far this season. The Princess Patricia���s Canadian Light Infantry celebrated the regiment���s 107th birthday fighting the Thomas Creek fire on Aug. 10. (BC Wildfire)
Fatigue setting in for fire crews battling B.C. infernos as 258 blazes burn