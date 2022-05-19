Quails’ Gate Winery buys Stoneboat Vineyards site in Oliver

The West Kelowna winery took over the 30-acre site located on the Black Sage Bench

A West Kelowna winery that has been at the heart of the community since 1956 is now partnering with a South Okanagan vineyard to continue a legacy of family farming.

Three generations have helped to build Quails’ Gate Estate Winery and now it is looking to the south to embark on a new adventure with the Martiniuk family, formally Stoneboat Vineyards.

Quails’ Gate assumed responsibility for the Martiniuks’ 30-acre site located on the Black Sage Bench in Oliver on May 19.

Tony Stewart, Chief Executive Officer of Quails’ Gate, said the estate will be working with Julie and Lanny Martiniuk to ensure the family-owned business continues in the Okanagan.

Quails’ Gate hopes to use the region’s unique terroir and climate to produce Bordeaux-style reds and Syrah.

“As we prepare to take a step back from farming, we wanted to ensure the next farmers to care for and operate the land share the same philosophy and we believe the Stewart family will ensure that legacy lives on,” said Lanny Martiniuk.

