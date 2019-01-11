File photo

Rare bronze penny sells for more than $200K at auction

Heritage Auctions says more than 30 people bid on the rare coin

A rare 1943 bronze Lincoln penny has sold for more than $200,000 at a Florida auction.

Heritage Auctions says more than 30 people bid on the rare coin Thursday night. Only 10 to 15 of these pennies, mistakenly minted in bronze instead of steel, are believed to exist. They were made at a time when bronze and copper were being saved to fill metal shortages during World War II.

READ MORE: Four men on trial over theft of huge Canadian gold coin from Berlin museum

The auction house says Don Lutes, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, found the penny in his pocket as a teenager in 1947 after getting some change at his high school cafeteria, and held onto it ever since.

Lutes died in September. He directed all proceeds from the sale to be donated to the Berkshire Athenaeum at the public library in Pittsfield.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Thomson Okanagan Tourism Association a finalist for World Tourism awards

Just Posted

Former SS member recalls war experience, through Lake Country author

Roxi Harms’ novel The Upside of Hunger recounts a Penticton man’s experience

Australian skiers get Canadian experience at Rockets game

Big White sent 162 skiers to the Rockets game on Jan. 9.

Snap a selfie at the museum to celebrate Museum Selfie Day

Earn bragging rights and a cookie on Jan. 16

West Kelowna Council applies for grant to upgrade rec centre

The renovation and expansion would be completed by 2024

West Kelowna Warriors add offence at trade deadline

The Warriors added forwards Quinton Waitzner and Garret Worth

Fashion Fridays: Beach vacation basics

Kim XO, lets you know how to look good and stay comfy during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Thai police: Canada, Australia willing to accept Saudi woman

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was stopped at a Bangkok airport last Saturday by Thai immigration police

Longtime NHL winger Rich Nash retires because of concussion symptoms

Nash became a free agent last July 1 after his eight-year

IOC marketing chair from Japan investigated for corruption

Tsunekazu Takeda was placed under formal investigation for “active corruption” on Dec. 10

Trudeau faces questions about immigration, trade, Saudi arms deal

One man chided the prime minister for signing the new trade agreement with the United States

Panik tallies OT winner as Coyotes beat Canucks 4-3

Vancouver drops first game of lengthy homestand

B.C. man sentenced to 34 months in jail after video recording sex with 14-year-old

John Adam James Landry, 31, of Parksville, entered guilty pleas in Nanaimo provincial court

B.C. golfer Svensson has career day to lead Sony Open

PGA Tour rookie from Surrey fires sizzling first-round 61

Crown, defence spar over if B.C. child killer should get escorted outings

Allan Schoenborn was found not criminally responsible for the killing of his three kids in Merritt in 2008

Most Read