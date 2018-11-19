Restaurant dedicated to the potato opens its doors in Kelowna

Oh So Potato has opened to the public in Kelowna on KLO Road.

The humble potato is the basis of dishes all around the world and a new Kelowna eatery is all about celebrating the spud.

After weeks of tater teasing on social media, Oh So Potato opened its doors to the public on Nov. 18.

At KLO Road and Gordon Drive, this restaurant provides you a way to eat the potato with every course.

Oh So Potato refers to its appetizing menu as “the baked potato re-invented”.

From loaded potato soup to spaghetti and meatball stuffed potatoes to potato churros, they’ve thought of it all.

Before picking one of the 19 options, tater enthusiasts will choose between a baked potato, mashed potatoes or nachos as your base.

With options like BBQ pulled pork, the Aloha, Fiesta Taco, Good Ol’ Broccoli & Cheese, Butter Chicken, Pizza, Steak & Cheese, Chicken Alfredo and Cheeseburger there is bound to be a spud for everyone.

For more information, click here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Physio treatment user fees dropped for auto accident injuries

Just Posted

Restaurant dedicated to the potato opens its doors in Kelowna

Oh So Potato has opened to the public in Kelowna on KLO Road.

Highway 97 widening in Kelowna complete

Province announces end of $67 milion project to six-lane 4.5 kilometres of the busy highway

No Stuart Park fire-pit in Kelowna this winter

City says in bid to reduce natural gas use, it won’t light fire pit at popular outdoor ice rink

Differences between the California and Okanagan fires taken seriously

Chief Travis Whiting and Kelowna Fire Department learn from the devasting U.S. fires

Glenrosa Elementary PAC fundraiser nets $10,000

Half the $20,000 allegedly stolen from school funds is replaced

Find me my furever home

Meet Moon a 16-year-old senior gentleman at the Kelowna BC SPCA

Canada Post ‘cooling off’ period won’t resolve postal dispute, says CUPW

CUPW national president Mike Palecek says the union isn’t holding rotating strikes to harm the public

Calgary city council votes to shut down bid for 2026 Winter Games

More than half of those who went to the polls voted ‘no’ to bidding for the games

Union offers support following B.C. mine death

Death of B.C. mine worker described as a wake up call for industry

Canada to test out nation-wide emergency alert system – again

Test messages will be sent on Nov. 28

Vernon ringette action underway Sunday

Vernon teams dominate in West Kelowna and Salmon Arm

No arrests 2 weeks after Kamloops stabbing

Police continue to investigate a stabbing in the Valleyview neighbourhood of Kamloops

TRU professor says he’s been suspended due to his research

TRU in Kamloops says professor’s suspension unrelated to his research

Canadian Armed Forces to change approach to sexual assault investigations

New program aimed at a more open and transparent process, will consult with civilians, health and law professionals

Most Read