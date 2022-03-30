Roman-style restaurant opens at Rotary Centre

Roma Nord has opened its doors at the Rotary Centre for the Arts

If you are looking for a taste of the old country, or are just craving some comfort food, look no further than the newest addition to the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Roma Nord Bistro officially opened its doors at the downtown Rotary campus on March 30, bringing a taste of Roman-style Italian cuisine to Kelowna diners.

“We could not be more pleased to welcome Roma Nord to the RCA and Kelowna community,” said Colleen Fitzpatrick, the executive director of the RCA. “The culinary arts are a beautiful, engaging way to create cross-cultural understanding, and we’re confident that Roma Nord’s fresh, flavorful food will pair perfectly with the local Okanagan art and music that we feature in our Atrium.”

The menu, ranging from everything from pastas to pizzas, could not be more authentic – owners Danilo and Angela D’Alba emigrated from Rome, Italy to Canada approximately five years ago. Danilo said, through a translator, that the couple’s dream is to “bring the experience of dining on a Roman piazza to Kelowna.

“We want people to understand what makes Roman food distinct from other Italian cuisines. We want to create something true to our Roman roots.”

Both Danilo and Angela are well-versed in the culinary world. Danilo spent many years managing his family’s butcher shop in Italy, with Angela joining the business as an experienced home cook.

Their motto? “Fewer ingredients, but lots of love.”

The D’Albas seem to have already made Kelowna their home.

“Walking around Kelowna in May, when the flowers are coming out, reminds me of being in Rome in the spring,” said Danilo. “The climate, the vegetables, the fruit, and the wine—it’s all very Roman.”

The fully-licensed bistro is open for both dine-in and takeout Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

