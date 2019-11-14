Black Press Media chief operating officer Randy Blair speaks to representatives of local businesses about the ways Black Press and the Salmon Arm Observer can serve their marketing needs through the Black Press Media ADvantage Club on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm businesses tipped off to Black Press advantage

Black Press Media hosts day of presentations for local business representatives

The changing face of marketing and ways to increase one’s customer base were shared with local businesses during a day of presentations hosted by Black Press Media.

Three sessions held at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort throughout the day on Thursday, Nov. 14, drew a cross-section of businesses from the Shuswap.

Read More: Salmon Arm Golf Club sold to consolidator GolfNorth Properties

Read More: Shuswap Community Foundation grants support youth projects

Black Press Media chief operating officer Randy Blair spoke of the ways the media landscape has changed and how Black Press has evolved and adapted to meet the needs of its audience, who number in the hundreds of thousands in B.C. alone.

Guest Speaker Chris Edis filled the assembled business people in about the ways how marketing channels businesses use to connect with their customers have changed. Attendees were also provided information on the newly-launched Black Press Media ADvantage club, designed to help businesses expand their marketing to reach customers.

Read More: Radon levels in new Salmon Arm home a concern

Read More: Salmon Arm family doctor shortage putting health-care needs at risk

More information on the ADvantage club or advertising with the Salmon Arm Observer and our Black Press Media partners can be obtained by calling 250-832-2131, or contacting the publisher at andrea.norton@saobserver.net.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A presentation by guest speaker Chris Edis at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort was well attended by representatives from local businesses on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Gym enthusiasts invited to get in gear for kids

Just Posted

‘City that protects rapists’: Sexual assault survivor slams Kelowna mayor for defending RCMP

Heather Friesen spent the morning handing out flyers around city hall calling out the mayor

Central Okanagan public schools address lead levels in district’s water

Secretary tresurer has sent letter to boad education members on updates to situation

City preparing new agricultural irrigation rates for Southeast Kelowna

Over 500 agriculture utility customers are preparing to transition to the city’s water system

Kelowna RCMP investigating assault outside strip club

A man was assaulted outside Liquid Zoo on Nov. 3

Developer proposes ‘eco-villa’ in West Kelowna

The quasi off-grid proposal includes building 16 residential units at 3060 Seclusion Bay Road

Gym enthusiasts invited to get in gear for kids

Spin4Kids Saturday at GoodLife Fitness

B.C. government working with RCMP to address $10 million in budget cuts

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issues statement following report of RCMP cost-cutting

Malakwa woman still in the running for winning American baking show

Janet Letendre is the only Canadian competing on the Holiday Baking Championship

BC Liquor Stores to move fully to paper bags by March

Vancouver Island to be the first to convert to paper bags in November

SilverStar to open Nordic trails Saturday in North Okanagan

25 km of groomed trails are ready to explore by cross-country skiers

Salmon Arm businesses tipped off to Black Press advantage

Black Press Media hosts day of presentations for local business representatives

Tolko shuts B.C. divisions for two weeks over holidays

Head office to close from Dec. 23-27; two weeks’ downtime runs Dec. 21-Jan. 6

Port Moody mayor says stayed sex assault charge related to ‘awkward date’

Rob Vagramov said charge was related to a string of dates in 2015

UBC conference draws fire over speaker from Chinese tech company blacklisted in U.S.

The company that has been blacklisted by the U.S. over links to the repression of China’s Muslim minority

Most Read