Salmon Arm resident Murray Wallace recently won $675,000 with a BC Lottery Corporation Set for Life ticket. (BCLC photo)

Salmon Arm resident Murray Wallace recently won $675,000 with a BC Lottery Corporation Set for Life ticket. (BCLC photo)

Salmon Arm prankster has tough time convincing spouse of lottery win

“She thought it was another one of my pranks and even hung the phone up on me twice.”

Murray Wallace thought he may have been the target of a prank when he discovered he’d won $675,000.

The Salmon Arm resident was surprised to learn his Set for Life lottery win was legit.

“My first thought was, ‘Is this a joke?’” said Wallace in March 13 BC Lottery Corporation media release. “I said, ‘where are the cameras?’ I thought someone had to be pranking me because I am a big prankster myself and prank all of my friends and family.”

Wallace, a long-haul trucker, was travelling through Kamloops when he opted to purchase a Set for Life ticket from the BVD Truck Stop on Kokanee Way.He was at Sutherland’s Bakery in Enderby when he decided to validate his ticket.

“I scanned it on the self-checker and then it began flashing ‘winner’ so I started freaking out,” said Wallace. “At that point, people started gathering around and I wasn’t sure how much I’d won yet.”

When hear learned the prize amount, the first person he told was his spouse.

“She thought it was another one of my pranks and even hung the phone up on me twice,” said Wallace. “Then, she came inside the store and once she saw my face she believed me and we just hugged. It was amazing.”

The Salmon Arm resident plans to have a big pig roast with family and friends to celebrate and looks forward to returning to his birthplace of Scotland to see family, thanks to his prize.

On how it feels to win?

“Absolutely surreal, emotional and euphoric,” he said.

Read more: Salmon Arm man at a loss for words after winning $50,000 on crossword ticket

Read more: Salmon Arm man $75,000 richer after lottery win

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

LotterySalmon Arm

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Meta to block access to news on Facebook, Instagram if Online News Act adopted as-is
Next story
Leaping leprechauns! St. Patrick’s day event in West Kelowna for inclusive playground

Just Posted

Houses under construction. (Black Press file photo)
Providing affordable housing continues to be pressing issue for Kelowna council

Missing: Jasmine Jobin Facebook page started by Trina Forslund.
UPDATE: Kelowna woman found safe after 10 days

Have fun for a good cause on St. Patrick's Day. (Contributed)
Leaping leprechauns! St. Patrick’s day event in West Kelowna for inclusive playground

(Photo: Pixabay)
Kelowna charity group hosting panel to discuss discrimination in favour of able-bodied

Pop-up banner image