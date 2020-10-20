Salmon Arm resident Baillie Bridle turned an 80 cent spin of an online slot machine into almost $800,000. (BCL photo)

Salmon Arm resident Baillie Bridle turned an 80 cent spin of an online slot machine into almost $800,000. (BCL photo)

Salmon Arm woman hits online jackpot, winning close to $800,000

Winner says money may be used to purchase boat

A Salmon Arm woman is almost $800,000 richer after hitting the jackpot on an 80 cent spin of an online slot machine.

According to an announcement from the BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC), Baillie Bridle was on what would be her last spin of the day on PlayNow.com’s Mega Jackpots Wheel of Fortune On Air, when her wager of less than a dollar won her $762,395.

“I was playing for a bit and said I’d finish playing after the one final spin. The universe all seemed to come together with that spin,” said Bridle. “I can’t even begin to wrap my head around it – it’s so shocking, so surreal.”

Bridle said the money might go towards the purchase of a boat.


Salmon Arm

