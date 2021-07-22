Travellers will be able to fly from a private dock at Eldorado Resort Marina to downtown Vancouver on a seaplane starting July 23. (Contributed/Eldorado Resort)

Vancouver to Kelowna seaplane service begins this week

Flights board in downtown Vancouver, land at private dock of Kelowna resort

Travellers will be able to fly from downtown Vancouver to Kelowna on a seaplane starting on Friday, July 23.

Those looking to book a flight can purchase round trips from downtown Vancouver to a private dock at Eldorado Resort Marina until Sept. 6, 2021. Harbour Air and Eldorado Resort have also partnered up to create packages that will combine air travel and accommodation at the resort. Select rooms will be set aside for the packages.

Flights will depart from Kelowna at 12:15 p.m. and Vancouver at 10:15 a.m. Tickets start at $399 one-way.

“This new air service also creates another seamless option for guests from the Lower Mainland wanting to come and explore the Okanagan, with the flight time being just over an hour from city centre to city centre,” said Eldorado Resort general manager Mark Jeanes in a press release.

READ MORE: Curtains rise for Kelowna Actors Studio this fall

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Bank of Canada names new deputy governor, ‘temporarily’ expanding governing council
Next story
Straight from Dehart

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Coyote sightings reported in Kelowna, West Kelowna: WildsafeBC

The Turtle Bay Pub will be closed until July 30 due to staff exposures to COVID-19. (Turtle Bay Pub photo)
Popular Lake Country pub closed due to COVID-19 exposure

Carsen Twarynski of the Kelowna Rockets skates against the Spokane Chiefs on March 3, 2018 at Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Seattle Kraken pick two former Kelowna Rockets in NHL Expansion Draft

A photo of the Brenda Creek fire from July 15. (Contributed/B.C. Wildfire Service)
Brenda Creek wildfire grows to 662 hectares