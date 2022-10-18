Second Big White restaurant in 2 weeks to change ownership

Ross Derrick, who helped open the restaurant back in 2008, is now taking it over

Another week, another Big White Ski Resort restaurant changing hands.

Globe Cafe and Tapas Bar has a familiar face taking over as it enters its 14th season at the mountain. Ross Derrick, who helped open the restaurant with current owners Jude Brunt and Paul Dohorty back in 2008, is back to run the show.

“I’m excited to bring a fresh spin to this much-loved venue at Big White,” said Derrick. “I was first here as a young chef and now look forward to seeing many of our regular Okanagan customers from town, getting to know the international tourists and the Big White community. I’m looking forward to skiing the Okanagan champagne powder with my daughter this year too!”

Derrick left the restaurant and became the owner of Broken Anchor Kitchen & Catering and The Broken Anchor Food Truck.

“We couldn’t be happier to pass the torch to the young chef who helped us create Globe in the first place,” said Brunt. “Ross has become such an accomplished chef and businessman, and he shares the same important community values as us. We’ll be moving on knowing our customers and team are in safe hands!”

Dohorty said this is going to be a “huge season” for Big White.

“The international guests are coming back, the new restaurant scene is going to be amazing, and even more valley locals, as a result of COVID, have finally discovered this paradise in their own backyard. We are so grateful to all the guests who continued to support restaurants like Globe during COVID, and enabled us to keep employing people and creating memories. Now bring on the snow and a great new season!”

The Globe, which is known for their Italian coffee, Mediterranean-style cooking, as well as their wine and cocktail list, is open throughout the fall and will be trying new recipes throughout the season. Over time, Derrick will bring in a new menu but with some Globe favourites. There will also be a variety of options for vegans, vegetarians, and other dietary needs.

This is the second restaurant is as many weeks to be sold to new owners. It was announced last week that Snowshoe Sam’s was changing ownership.

