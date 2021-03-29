A woman holds two cellphones in this photo illustration, Monday March 29, 2021 in Chelsea, Que. The House of Commons Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Technology is hearing from Rogers and Shaw Communications executives on a merger. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A woman holds two cellphones in this photo illustration, Monday March 29, 2021 in Chelsea, Que. The House of Commons Standing Committee on Industry, Science and Technology is hearing from Rogers and Shaw Communications executives on a merger. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Shaw, Rogers chief executives testify that $26 billion deal will grow competition

Brad Shaw, Joe Natale argued the plan for Rogers to buy Shaw Communications, Freedom Mobile will help Canadians

Chief executives of Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. told MPs today that they believe every Canadian will benefit from a combination of their two businesses, which need to be bigger to be more competitive.

Both Brad Shaw and Joe Natale argued the $26-billion plan for Rogers to buy Shaw Communications and Freedom Mobile will help Canadians by allowing the companies to concentrate on building a new generation of networks.

Critics of the proposed Rogers takeover of Shaw’s cable, internet and wireless businesses argue that Canada needs more competitors in the industry, not fewer.

But Brad Shaw testified that the Calgary-based company founded by his father isn’t big enough on its own to make the billions of dollars in future investments that will be necessary for it to build a competitive 5G wireless network.

Joe Natale also said that Toronto-based Rogers — which has Canada’s largest national wireless service and one of the country’s largest cable and internet business — needs to get bigger to become more competitive by growing and updating its networks.

The proposed deal has faced stiff opposition from consumer groups, academics, customers and others since Rogers and Shaw jointly announced their agreement two weeks ago.

Critics fear that prices will go up and service quality will go down if Rogers eliminates one of its competitors — especially Shaw’s Freedom Mobile business.

Executives for Rogers and Shaw appeared in a virtual hearing of the Industry, Science and Technology committee in Ottawa. The committee will also hear from government officials, executives from other companies and consumer advocates.

In announcing the deal on March 15, Natale that he was confident of getting regulatory and government approval by early 2022.

But Natale also said the most complex part of the approvals would involve Freedom Mobile, which is a direct competitor to Rogers and its other brands in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia.

David Paddon, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Electric vehicle repair training expands to Kelowna, Victoria, Prince George
Next story
Finance Department sees issues with Facebook’s digital currency, documents show

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Bush party stabbing near Kelowna injured 8 people, 2 teens in serious condition

A suspect has been released from police custody without charge pending further investigation

Police are investigating reports of a shooting at Burtch Road and Harvey Avenue. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
UPDATE: Man rushed to hospital after Monday afternoon shooting in Kelowna

One man was rushed to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

(file photo)
Northbound Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt

Vehicle incident has shut down northbound Highway 5

Mamas for Mamas’ South Okanagan branch is looking for an office space to make providing resources easier.so they can be easily accessed by community members in need. (Pixabay.com)
Mamas for Mamas need South Okanagan office space

An office will make providing help much easier, according to branch coordinator

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

A family embraces at a makeshift memorial outside of the Lynn Valley Library in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, March 28, 2021. A 28-year-old man was charged Sunday with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C., a day earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Motive in fatal North Vancouver library stabbing unclear; suspect had outstanding warrants

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, did not know any of the victims, who range from 22 to 78 years old

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Alberta Health Services is running out of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine that it had been making available to younger people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
B.C.’s frontline worker vaccine program in flux as AstraZeneca use paused for under-55s

Issue caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine is called vaccine-induced pro-thrombotic immune thrombocytopenia

Shambhala Music Festival is postponed until next summer. Photo: Submitted
Kootenays’ Shambhala electronic music festival postponed to 2022

It’s the second straight year Shambhala Music Festival has been pushed back

FILE – Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports more than 2,500 COVID cases over the weekend as variants continue to spread

Just under half the cases were in Fraser Health

(Metro Creative photo)
UPDATE: B.C. announces amendments to school mask mandate amid COVID surge

Other provinces have brought in more stringent mask mandates for students

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Can employers require employees to vaccinate for COVID-19?

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Agricultural Land Commission has given the go-ahead for a rail trail between Sicamous and Armstrong. (The Shuswap Trail Alliance photo)
Sicamous to Armstrong rail trail crosses agricultural hurdle

Trail partners seek to establish crossing agreements with owners of farm properties along route

Most Read