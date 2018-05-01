Ships Ahoy: Boats abound in Vernon

Vernon Yacht Club splashed into boating season with annual show this weekend

Boating season is making a splash at the Vernon Yacht Club this weekend,

The 2018 Boat and Watersports Show gets underway Saturday and Sunday at the club, located on Okanagan Landing Road.

The free event includes children’s fun, sailboat rides, a variety of exhibitors and everything you need to set sail for the season.

“Our biggest event of the year is almost here and we’re excited to have 20 per cent more boats coming to our marina over last year,” the club states. “The VYC staff, six-person committee, and 100 plus volunteers are working hard to make this year’s boat show the place for people to come to view and try out the latest boats, boating gear, watersports equipment and services to get you out on the water.”

Kal Tire is providing a shuttle from Marshall Field to the boat show daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. as parking is minimal at the site.

For more information visit vernonyachtclub.com

Ships Ahoy: Boats abound in Vernon

