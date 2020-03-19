Lanni Donaldson takes advantage of the designated shopping time for at risk persons at DeMille’s Farm Market the morning of Thursday, March 19, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap grocery stores designate shopping time for at-risk customers

Time set aside in Salmon Arm stores for seniors and the immunocompromised

Grocery stores in the Shuswap have set aside time for customers who are more at risk from COVID-19 to shop in a less crowded environment.

DeMille’s Farm Market in Salmon Arm was one of the first stores to implement the change starting the morning of Wednesday, March 18. The store was opened specially for seniors, people with disabilities and those most vulnerable to shop between 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Save-On-Foods, Askew’s Foods, No Frills Salmon Arm and Pedro’s Farm and Garden Market have all taken similar measures.

Lanni Donaldson took advantage of the designated shopping time at DeMille’s the morning of Thursday, March 19, to get groceries for her mother who is unable to leave the house. Donaldson says the specialized shopping hours should become the usual.

“I’d like to see it done more often than not, even without the pandemic,” Donaldson said. “Seniors get very confused with lots of people and crowds and lots of noise and bright lights.”

Read more: Salmon Arm’s shelters committed to providing help even during pandemic

Read more: “We will survive the best we can”: Okanagan wineries report sales decline due to COVID-19

Carrie Gleeson, general manager at DeMille’s, said although the mornings have been slow in terms of customers, the online support for the designated hours has been overwhelming.

“We’ve had a lot of responses, people are loving it,” Gleeson said. DeMille’s is offering the specialized hours every day for the foreseeable future.

On Wednesday, Save-On-Foods announced in a Facebook post that along with a reduction of hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., all stores will open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. specially for seniors and at-risk persons.

Save-On-Foods also encourages customers to shop in-store and leave the online shopping services available to those who are not able to get to the store like seniors and those who are ill or are self-isolating.

Dave Wallace, operations manager at Askew’s Foods, said the chain’s downtown Salmon Arm and Armstrong locations are also rolling out a designated shopping time on Monday, March 23.

“I hope our regular customers do not abuse this and respect that it is for seniors and those with suppressed immune systems,” Wallace said.

Wallace warns customers that stores are still experiencing shortages in toilet paper despite the store’s and its suppliers best efforts to keep the shelves filled. Other items like hand sanitizer and face masks are sold out and remain so due to health care facilities taking priority over shipments.

No Frills in Salmon Arm started persons at risk shopping hours the morning of Thursday, March 19, from 7-8 a.m. The specially designated hour of shopping will be held on Mondays and Thursdays.

Read more: Shuswap food bank gets innovative for self quarantining residents

Read more: District of Sicamous closes municipal hall and public works yard

Pedro’s Farm & Garden Market in Salmon Arm will be offering a delivery service for seniors in light of the pandemic. Dale Ruth, operations manager at Pedro’s, says plans to offer at risk shopper hours are in the works and will likely be modeled after what other grocery stores in the area are doing.

Those interested in the home delivery service can call the store at 250-832-4919.

Corporate affairs for Walmart Canada did not respond before press time.

Read more: International COVID-19 March 19 update: News from around the world

Read more: Victoria shop sees spike in sales after Alberta medical officer wears periodic table dress

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. medical coverage extended to residents returning from COVID-19-affected areas
Next story
Final Farmers’ Market cancelled for season in North Okanagan

Just Posted

Quails’ Gate Winery restaurant offering take out amid COVID-19

Old Vines joins several prominent restaurants offering takeout in the Okanagan

Flight reductions at YLW due to COVID-19 concerns

The airport is open and flights are operating but flight reductions are expected

Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Interior Health, bringing total to 12

One new death in province at Lynn Valley Care Home in North Vancouver

Second ride-hailing company given green light to operate in the Okanagan

Safe Ride Sharing Ltd joins Kabu Ride as two companies allowed to operate in region

Suspects allegedly smash West Kelowna drug store window to steal electronics

The incident occured on Feb. 19 on Dobbin Road

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Abnormal becoming new normal as COVID-19 cases keep rising across Canada

Most people with COVID-19 show mild symptoms

Reducing liquor store hours could undermine containment efforts: epidemiologists

Virus has infected more than 730 Canadians and killed nine

Shuswap grocery stores designate shopping time for at-risk customers

Time set aside in Salmon Arm stores for seniors and the immunocompromised

Shuswap food bank gets innovative for self quarantining residents

Second Harvest sets up system to keep people fed

Save-On-Foods temporarily bans reusable shopping bags, suspends bottle returns due to COVID-19

It has also limited its operating hours and implemented special shopping hour for seniors

B.C. medical coverage extended to residents returning from COVID-19-affected areas

Expired service cards can be extended without visit to ICBC office

Schroyen spent 35 years as an ambulance attendant

Summerland paramedic h

Most Read