Sip wine this May Long weekend in West Kelowna

Mission Hill is hosting the Farm to Table Market and Lunch

What better way to spend the May Long weekend in the Okanagan than with wine and good food.

This May 19, sit down for an al fresco lunch feating an outdoor market and sip the latest spring released wine from Mission Hill, in West Kelowna.

The Farm to Table Market and Lunch, will include a three-course meal made with local ingredients, paired with Mission Hill spring releases.

Sunday is forecast to be 19 C with a mix of sun and cloud, the perfect weather to enjoy the best the Okanagan has to offer.

Tickets for the event are $149 per person and are available at missionhillwinery.com

