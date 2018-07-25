So Sweet: not your ordinary candy store

So Sweet has opened two locations in Kelowna; one at 287B Bernard Avenue and the second location in the Dilworth Centre (formerly Sticky’s Candy). So Sweet is owned by Rene Carloni of Penticton, where the first So Sweet was born. So Sweet is not your ordinary candy store or your grama’s gift store. It offers tons of candy in bulk barrels, including 200 different gummies, sours, salt water taffy and licorice. They also sell U.K. chocolates, Dutch black licorice, Japanese candy and lots or wrapped candy. Along with candy, So Sweet offers novelties, toys and games including gift bags, hard to find sodas, a small bridal section, sarcastic signs, mugs, napkins and a huge selection of crazy funky socks. You definitely need time to browse in this shop. Keep an eye out for their street team giving out free goodies. Sam Gebhart is the supervisor of the downtown So Sweet. www.sosweet.ca
Congrats to Kelowna company PRE Labs Inc. on receiving a $210,000 government contract for their innovative modular body armour plate system. It will be tested by Defense Research and Development Canada and used by the Canadian Armed Forces, policing and security personnel across government, defense and security industries. Brad Field is the CEO of PRE Lab Inc.
United Commercial Travellers/Associated Commercial Kelowna West Council #1003 (UCT/ACT) has confirmed their support of BrainTrust Canada’s Annual Helmut Safety Program for an additional three years. Kelowna West Council will commit $5,000 per year for bike helmets for youth in the Central Okanagan who would otherwise be unable to afford them. The program will be called BrainTrust Canada UCT/ACT Kelowna West Council #1003 “Lyn Preece” Helmet Safety Program as a legacy in memory of Linda Preece who was very passionate for the protection from brain injury and in seeing that this project came to fruition. Lyn served for over 20 years as a director and committee chair within ACT/UCT Kelowna West Council #1003. This small club has donated over $1,000,000 to various charities over the years and this year a total of $20,000 to 16 different charities.
Well-known local guy Alex Draper, formerly of the West Kelowna Warriors has accepted the positon of Director of Business Operations for the Kelowna Chiefs Hockey Club. Alex is going back to his roots as he played minor hockey in Rutland as well as graduating from RSS and living his entire life in Rutland. To be able to give back to the community he lives in, he feels is an honour and is planning on bringing a much stronger presence to the community with the Chiefs players wanting to meet all their fans, young and old. Alex formerly worked for Canada Safeway for 30 years and then started his own company, Shutout Sports Collectibles. The Chiefs home opener is Friday, Sept. 7. Call 250-575-2400 or alex@kelownachiefs.com; www.kelownachiefs.com
Even with all the scaffolding up, MacDermott’s Mens Wear on Bernard in the Towne Centre Mall is definitely open for business. The mall is re-branding and renovating and so the scaffolding was down for a short time, but probably will be up again soon. MacDermott’s suffered a break-in as it was hard to see the store, but they are back on track and thankful to everyone for their care and concern. They even had a visit from Nicolas Cage as he needed a suit for the movie “A Score to Settle” and then returned again to the store to shop. Stop in and see MacDermott’s new John Varvatos Shop as it’s something right out of New York. www.macdermottsonbernard.com
An adventurous B.C. pilot who uses his wanderlust to raise money for non-profit groups is the new chair of the Canadian Owners and Pilots Association (COPA). Kelowna local Dave McElroy was elected chair on June 23 in New Brunswick at the National Convention, the first ever COPA Chair from B.C. It is also the first time that a new director was elected Chair as all past chairs have served one or more terms as director. Dave is a retired forest industry executive and is president of the Kelowna Flying Club. His goal for the upcoming year is to substantially increase membership in the organization. Recently Dave, along with Russ Airey from Windsor and Harold Fast from Saskatchewan circumnavigated the continent in January and February raising more than $500,000 for Hope Air. Davemcelroy8@gmail.com
Lavish Body Products owned by Holly Dufour has opened at 433 Highway 33 West in Rutland. Lavish is an eco-friendly company as they recycle, reuse and refill. They handcraft all batches of their clean, natural and local products with some harvested in the mountains and even in their own garden. Open Tuesday to Saturday. Call 250-878-7729 www.lavishbodyproducts.ca
Haven Tattoo has also opened in Rutland at 166 Asher Road for custom tattooing with Benny Hannya and Jessie Beans. haventatooing@gmail.com. annya and Jessie Beans.
The Uptown Rutland Business Association Business After Hours is Wednesday, Aug. 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. hosted by Napa Autopro at 160 Hwy 33. The Dosa Crepe’s food truck will be on hand.
