Dosa Crepe Cafe owner Shylender Selvaraj and chef. (Jen Zielinski/Black Press Media)

Dosa Crepe Cafe owner Shylender Selvaraj and chef. (Jen Zielinski/Black Press Media)

South Indian cuisine comes to downtown Kelowna amid pandemic

Dosa Crepe Cafe opened a second location on Bernard Avenue last summer

The first of its kind in Kelowna, Dosa Crepe Cafe has two locations offering South Indian Cuisine,

Owner Shylender Selvaraj hails from South India and says his restaurant focuses on Dosa’s, a savoury crepe made from a 5,000-year-old recipe.

“It’s made of rice and lentils,” he explained. “So, you soak rice and lentils, blend it, firm it overnight, naturally, then it will make a huge crispy crepe that is gluten-free and vegan.”

The crepes have caught on in the Okanagan, so much so that Selvaraj has opened a second location on Bernard Avenue, right in the middle of the pandemic.

He said he always wanted a store downtown as he believes Bernard to be the most important road in the city.

“We got an opportunity and looked at the long run and we thought we will try it and take it,” said Selvaraj. “This will pass, this pandemic will pass.”

Dosa Crepe Cafe will expand its patio into two parking spots until Bernard Avenue opens to pedestrians this summer.

Selvaraj believes the reason there aren’t as many South Indian restaurants in the area is that the region is less densely populated than Northern India.

“The north is more to the wheat, where we are more to the rice. South India is tropical, so rice is the staple food and dosa is a snack, breakfast, dinner, anytime.”

It can be a little messy, as it’s recommended to eat dosa with your hands, but Selvaraj said you can really do what you like.

Besides Dosa crepes, there is also Biriyani and Kothu Roti, similar to a stir-fry with chopped-up roti and vegetables.

Dosa Crepe Cafe’s first location is in Rutland, located on Grey Road.

READ MORE: West Kelowna welcomes new brewpub

READ MORE: UBCO student’s vegan food truck to help feed the homeless

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

restaurant

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No injured worker funds for COVID-19 sick pay, B.C. Liberals say

Just Posted

People wait in line for their AstraZeneca vaccination Tuesday at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre. The drop-in clinic ran from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for people 30 years of age and older. According to a news release, the clinic was to support people who live in the ten high transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Lack of clear vaccine info from B.C. officials leading to rumours, distrust: advocates

People are turning to WhatsApp and other platforms to find vaccine vacancies

A park in West Kelowna. (Contributed)
City of West Kelowna launches scavenger hunt with prizes

The Peruse the Parks program runs from May 1 to 24

A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
43 new cases, one new death due to COVID-19 in Interior Health

Provincial health officials recorded 853 cases of COVID-19 throughout B.C. on April 29

(Pixabay photo)
Central Okanagan residents asked to protect their trash as bears return

RDCO asks residents to be mindful with their garbage bins as bears awaken from hibernation

A petition is circulating to keep convicted murder David Ennis from getting parole. Ennis murdered the Johnson and Bentley families in Wells Gray Park in 1982. (Tammy Arishenkoff/change.org)
88k signatures urge parole board to keep Johnson-Bentley killer behind bars

David Ennis, now Shering, killed the family while they were camping in Wells Gray Park

Dosa Crepe Cafe owner Shylender Selvaraj and chef. (Jen Zielinski/Black Press Media)
South Indian cuisine comes to downtown Kelowna amid pandemic

Dosa Crepe Cafe opened a second location on Bernard Avenue last summer

Gord Nelson holds up a catalytic converter at the Nelson Garage in Montreal Friday Jan.18, 2008. Converter thefts have increased dramatically as the price of platinum has skyrocketed with thieves getting upwards of $50 from unsrcupulous scrap metal dealers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
6 catalytic converters stolen in Vernon in 3 weeks

Insurance Bureau of Canada’s investigative services national director says there are ways to protect yours

Chronicle Editor, Cole Schisler taking part in the ageing senses challenge. (Kara Olson photo)
Schisler: Try actually walking a mile in an elder’s shoes

Workday spent with artificially aged senses a real eye-opener

RCMP with the Southeast District Major Crime Unit are investigating the death of a 60-year-old woman in the North Shuswap. (File photo).
Man released who was arrested after woman found dead in North Shuswap

RCMP stated that adult male was ‘released unconditionally without charge’

Damage from mud bogging has been observed on Penticton Indian Band land around three kilometres south of Summerland’s Trout Creek trestle. (Contributed)
VIDEO: Mud bogging damages Penticton Indian Band land

Band has had ongoing problems with destructive activities on its lands

Matthew Gibb encountered this 'big fella' gopher snake on the popular walking and cycling path along the Penticton channel on April 26, 2021.
WATCH: Penticton man has close encounters with massive snakes twice in one week

South Okanagan residents share space with scorpions, rattlesnakes, black widows and more

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Woman, 19, wakes up to stranger grabbing her wrist inside Vancouver apartment

The woman screamed and was able to leave the room while her roommate called police

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is the B.C. Liberal labour critic. (Hansard TV)
No injured worker funds for COVID-19 sick pay, B.C. Liberals say

Premier has suggested WorkSafeBC an option to cover costs

Most Read