Spirits shine at Prohibition Party

Okanagan Spirits’ 2nd annual Prohibition Party drew a crowd of 1920s flapper and gangster costumes Saturday in Vernon, along with electro-swing jazz band, Vancouver’s C.R. Avery and his nine-piece orchestra!
The event celebrated the local distillery’s 2018 Rye release.
Okanagan Spirits president, Tony Dyck, and CEO, Tyler Dyck, were even caught unscrewing a lightbulb at the event, while in full prohibition garb.
