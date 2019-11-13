Staight from DeHart

Lost Horn Mediterranean Grill has opened in West Kelowna at 2424 Main St, owned and operated by Peter Contos.

Peter has been in the food/restaurant industry since he was a youngster, as his family lived above his father’s diner in Edmonton, and rest is history. Well-known chef Richard Desnoyers uses only the freshest local and B.C. produce, meat and food products. Everything possible is made in-house, including all their sauces. Even the fries are hand-cut. Along with the regular menu, the grill features a different country’s food every week along with specials. The chef made us a little bit of everything so we could try a variety of what they had to offer. Everything was absolutely delicious including the flat iron steak, steamed mussels, grilled seafood trio and calamari. Then came some beef short ribs, Mediterranean ribs with the best-ever fennel coleslaw and chicken Souvlaki. Believe me, you cannot leave the restaurant without having the deconstructed Baklava. It’s amazing. Wednesday evening, two can dine for $79 including a bottle of wine and this include no shares — two of everything. Sunday evening is all-you-can-eat mussels (three kinds) and fries for $29.95. Open Wednesday to Sunday with Saturday and Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 250-707-4908.

The Central Okanagan Foundation has added David Knapp to their team as the new executive director. Since moving to the valley in 2000, he has provided leadership and business development expertise in the financial services sector. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from OUC.

Creative Touch Interiors is owned and operated by director Paulette Facca. She is also the senior designer and project manager of the company. In business for over 12 years, Creative Interiors is an interior design and renovation company. They recently remodeled and opened their new design studio office at 7B-1404 Hunter Crt., specializing in design plans and project management. The company won three prestigious Gold Awards in 2019 from the Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence (OHAE).

Wells Gray Tours has purchased their own building in Kelowna at 2575 Richter St., able now to house both their sales and reservations staff and marketing departments. Owned and operated by Roland Neave, the company retains their head office in Kamloops but has been operating in Kelowna since 1979. The company now has a staff of 29 throughout B.C. The grand-opening will be Tuesday, Dec. 3, giving away a grand prize of a $500.00 travel voucher to one lucky attendee. Well-known Kelowna business gal Joan Niemeier has been with Wells Gray Tours for more than 10 years.

Floral Designs by Lee, owned and operated by Lee (Leanne) Barber, formerly at 235 Rutland Road N., has moved to new premises at 215 Rutland Road N., beside the new Florencia’s Consignment and Whisk Bakery. Floral Designs is a full-service floral business, specializing in unique, creative and fresh floral designs for all occasions. Lee offers pick-up or delivery service or you can also purchase and order online at www.floraldesignsbylee.com. Call 250-718-1155.

Downtown Kelowna After 5 is Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Laurel Packinghouse from 5 to 7 p.m., hosted by Downtown Kelowna. Admission to this great after work party is only $10.

In response to popular demand, Rick Worrall will bring back John Denver’s Rocky Mountain High – An Evening with John Denver on Nov. 28, 29 and 30 at the Kelowna Community Theatre. Guest artists for the concert will be Melina Schein and Justin Moore along with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra. This event will support both the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club and the food bank. Tickets available at www.kelownatickets.com.

Sign, sign, everywhere a sign — Shelli Cohen, of Wood & Words, will host a sign painting workshop on Nov. 27, 7 to 10 p.m., at Match Eatery in downtown Kelowna’s Playtime Casino. Choose form over 60 pre-designed stencils or get one custom made. Shelli provides the tools and materials for your wooden masterpiece. Seats are limited. Register at Woodandwords.ca/events.

Around town…

The Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1091 Coronation Ave., will host a Pierogies Supper on Sunday, Nov. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. Pierogies, cabbage rolls, Caesar salad, sauerkraut with sausage, smokies, buns, dessert, and beverage.

Joe Rich Fire Food Bank Drive is Sunday, Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Members will be going door to door collecting food and donations for the food bank or you can also drop off donations at either Station 51 or Station 52.

Anna Jacyszyn’s Jazz Cafe at Black Box Theatre is Saturday, Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m., performing songs by her two favourite vocalists Julie London and Anita O’Day. The quintet consists of Anna, Loni Moger, Bernie Addington, Stephen Buck and Scott Gamble. Tickets $25. Call 250-763-6141 or email fabulousPR@gmail.com.

Immaculata High School Fine Arts Department presents a Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 1493 KLO Rd. Local vendors, artisans, children’s face painting, crafts, lunch, door prizes, bake sale.

The newest Rotary Club in the Central Okanagan is RotaryNow!Kelowna. The new club has been running a Speakers that Inspire Series with their next keynote presenter being Linda Edgcombe on Thursday, Nov. 28, 5 p.m., at the Innovation Centre.

For people with Autism or Diversabilities, Positive Relationship, How to Meet New People and Be a Great Friend presented by Dr. Margaret Newbury Jones, of SHADE Consulting and Counselling, is Saturday, Nov. 3, 1 to 2:30 p.m., at Pathways, 123 Franklyn Rd. Register at lindayoumans@yahoo.com

Birthdays of the week

Mark Filatow (Nov. 13); Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran ( Nov. 14); Alli McNeill (Nov. 14); Nick Imthorn (Nov. 15); Erwin Malzer (Nov. 16); Sue Murphy (Nov. 16); Doreen Giebelhaus (Nov. 17); Stacey Hadden (Nov. 17); Kay Mutter (Nov. 18); Sharron Simpson (Nov. 18); Jay Christensen (Nov. 19); Carl Stef (Nov.9); Keith Funk (Nov. 19).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@mxinedehart.ca; website www.maxinedehart.ca.