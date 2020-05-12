Starbucks staff in Canada will wear masks once the company reopens the majority of its store in May. (Starbucks Canada)

Starbucks to open 65% of Canadian stores by end of week, asks customers to wear masks

Staff will be required to wear masks, have optional gloves

Starbucks Canada is planning to open 65 per cent of its stores by the end of the week and 85 per cent by the end of May, the company said in a Monday news release.

The coffee shop chain had converted many of its stores to drive-through and delivery only in March to reduce contact amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while B.C. ordered dine-in restaurants to close on March 20.

Which store open up again will be determined on a “community by community” basis, depending on risk factors.

Starbucks is also asking all customers to wear masks when they enter the coffee shops as an “added layer of protection.” Staff will be wearing masks, have optional gloves provided to them and do a COVID-19 check – including temperature readings – before each shift.

The company said it is preparing to expand their grab-and-go options by installing plexiglass shields at checkouts so customers can place orders in store.

READ MORE: B.C.’s top doctor bans dine-in guests at restaurants across province

READ MORE: B.C. prepares to restart more retail, services, offices in May

Most Read