Straight from DeHart

Porter’s Restaurant has opened at 101-1851 Kirschner Rd. in Kelowna, next to Copper Brewing.

Owned and operated by business partners Sean White and Darla Ariss, who also own and operate Copper Brewing, this new quaint restaurant seats 50 inside and has a 50-seat patio. Chef Chris Hanson has created a unique and elevated menu for breakfast, brunch, and lunch. The restaurant is open Wednesday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Along with a classic breakfast, the menu is chalk-full of exclusive items such as several eggs benedict, breakfast bowls served with smashed potatoes, new classics of fried chicken and waffles, and a lunch menu of sandwiches, burgers, soup, salad, and Porter’s Dog, which is made with Helmut’s Polish sausage. We sampled the fried chicken and waffles and classic bacon benedict. The fried chicken thigh was served with buttermilk Belgium waffles, cayenne honey, pickles and nut-brown syrup which was exceptional. The classic bacon benedict was served on my favourite Southern-style buttermilk biscuits. Both items were delicious, and the portions were generous.

Sona Wellness Clinic has opened at 102-1358 St. Paul St. in downtown Kelowna. Owned and operated by Kelly Gillies, the clinic focuses on alternative health practices and also provides a preventive health approach to chronic illnesses. Kelly worked for 10 years as a registered psychiatric nurse, with seven of those years at Kelowna General Hospital. She is also a registered holistic nutritionist and more recently obtained credibility as a certified colon hydrothereapist. Sona has three infrared sauna and a cold plunge tank to offer contrast hydrotherapy. They also offer colon hydrotherapy, which includes the gentle cleansing of the large colon to remove stored toxins and help improve digestive function. Sona offers nutritional programs with high quality supplements. The grand opening for Sona Wellness is Nov. 26, from 1 to 5 p.m. with snacks, prizes, and a tour of the new space.

Kelowna Catering has been launched in the Okanagan by business partners Phillip Caragannis and Beau McQuat, catering for mid- to large-sized events. The duo has over 40 years of restaurant and catering experience, Philip has started a premier catering and event planning business in Edmonton in addition to his responsibilities as executive chef for a large hospitality group. Beau has had vast responsibilities with large franchisee groups, ranging from kitchen manager to regional manager of multi-unit franchises. Philip and Beau will be using commercial kitchens in Kelowna and West Kelowna and have a large team around them to ensure your event is elevated. Kelowna Catering will use their experience and skills to create a menu for any event and they also have multiple packages and menus that are ready to choose from. There are still some dates available for holiday parties or staff events. KelownaCatering.net or info@KelownaCatering.net.

Brea Lake, CEO of Accelerate Okanagan/AO, has been named the 2022 Business Leader of the Year by the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce. Brea has been AO’s CEO since 2019 and has championed the growth of the local technology industry for over 10 years through her economic development efforts, launching new entrepreneurial programs, investment initiatives and community building events.

Wellington-Altus Private Wealth has relocated to the top floor of Landmark 7. The team of 30 includes 17 wealth advisors, 11 client associates, a high-net-worth financial planner, and a tax lawyer. The firm had been located at Landmark 3 since launching in September 2020. Wellington-Altus Private Wealth is Canada’s number-one investment advisory firm in Investment Executive’s 2022 Brokerage Report Card. This is the firm’s third year in the coveted spot. With more than $20 billion in assets under administration, and offices across the country, they identify with successful entrepreneurial advisors, portfolio managers, and their high-net-worth clients. www.wellington-altus.ca/location/kelowna/

Congratulations to Okanagan Telus ambassador Dave Harrison, who is the Volunteer of the Year for 2021. Dave was vice-president of the Telus Ambassadors for three years and was also Telus coordination team lead for Soles for Souls for five years. Currently, he is operations section chief for ESS and has volunteered with them for 13 years. Dave volunteered for 1,800 hours just this year. He was employed by BC Tel/Telus for 33 years.

RV Business magazine recently released the list of its Top 50 RV Dealers in North America Awards recipients for 2022, with local dealer Voyager RV Centre selected for the prestigious Top 5 Overall Blue-Ribbon honoree. To be eligible for a blue-ribbon honour, dealers across the US and Canada must first be nominated by RV manufacturers who believe the dealership is outstanding in their field. Jason Friesen is the vice-president of Voyager RV. Rod Friesen, Jason’s father, started Voyager RV in 1984 and built it up for 20 years into a true industry leader.

If you are looking for up-to-date accessories for your phone, EK Cell Repair at 2079 Enterprise Way is your place to go. Owner JW Lee ordered me a beautiful sparkly glitter case for my cellular phone. Not only does it protect the phone, it is easy to find in my purse with black lining. EK’s also offer screen repair, battery replacement, unlocking and water damage at reasonable prices. Open Monday to Saturday.

After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the Hotel Eldorado, owned and operated by Argus Properties, hosted the sold-out 31st Innkeepers Gala. It was a huge success in support of the KGH Foundation for the delivery of health care in our region. The next event at the Hotel Eldorado Christmas 2022 Calendar is the Tree of Dreams. This outdoor event is scheduled for Dec. 5-8, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., featuring local artisans, vendors and crafters, delectable holidays bites, festive beverages, music and of course, Santa. This proceeds of this event will go to Food for Thought, a local children’s charity. Mark Jeanes is the general manager of the Hotel Eldorado.

Help us Cram the Can (formerly Stuff A Bus) is Friday, Nov. 25, to Sunday, Nov. 27, hosted by 99.9 Virgin Radio, MOVE 101.5 and AM1150 at Save-On-Foods in Orchard Plaza. Donate any non-perishable food items or cash donation. Some most needed items are mac and cheese, peanut butter, rice, pasta, pasta sauce, cereal, soup, canned meats, and baby basic items. All donations go directly to benefit the Central Okanagan Food Bank. For every $25 donation, The BC Turkey Farmers will donate a turkey to the food bank. Did you know that for every $1 00 donated, the food bank can provide $3 worth of food?

The Rotary Club of Kelowna-Ogopogo will host the 2022 Salvation Army Christmas Kettle on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Real Canadian Superstore. The 2050 Investment Advisory Group, with the support of Raymond James, will match donations up to $5,000.

The 4th annual Purse Project sponsored by the Original Joe’s restaurants in Kelowna and West Kelowna is just around the corner. Join them on Dec. 17 between 2 and 5 p.m. and donate a new or gently used purse filled with everyday items. Backpacks for men and children can also be filled. For your donation, enjoy a glass of wine and a snack from Original Joe’s. If you are unable to make it on the 17th, you can drop off your donation any time all month long. Some items you might consider would be feminine hygiene products, soap, razors, toothpaste, tooth brush, lip balm, socks, slippers, gloves, scarf, nail polish and remover, shampoo and conditioner, hair combs, cosmetics, gift cards to grocery stores and non-perishable snacks. See you there.

Fill The Van For Sally Ann, Christmas Food Bank Drive for The Salvation Army takes place Saturday, Dec. 3. Sponsored by Save-On-Foods and Royal LePage and led by Clifford May and Cian Jones of Royal LePage, you can donate and drop off non-perishable food items on that day between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at any Save-On-Foods location in the Central Okanagan – Orchard Plaza, Lakeshore Place, Rutland, Glenmore or Westbank Towne Centre. Brown paper bags will also be delivered with the Capital News to be filled and delivered to Save-On-Foods on that day.

Two friends, Nica Graziotto and Bobby Bissessar, will stage their campaign launch event for Swinging with the Stars 2023, under Team Diamond Divas on Nov. 26 at Summerhill Winery. They still have a few more tickets to sell. For details visit https://hospicecoha.org/special-events/swinging-with-the-stars-2023-team-diamond-divas-launch-event-1/.

The free Christmas Concert featuring the Kelowna City Band Concert Band, conducted by Robert Payne, takes place Thursday, Dec. 8, at First Lutheran Church, 4091 Lakeshore Rd., 7:30 p.m. Donations for the food bank are welcome.

Birthdays of the week:

Happy 92nd Frances Francis (yes, Frances has the same first and last name) (Nov. 21); Danny Richardson (Nov. 23); Barry Brandon (Nov. 24); AJ Gill (Nov. 24); Clare Mallow (Nov. 25); Robert Evans (Nov. 25); Garry Wahowski (Nov. 25); Pamela Pearson (Nov. 26); David Wikenheiser (Nov. 26); Dwayne Hojnocki (Nov. 27); Chris Rochfort (Nov. 27); Maryann Tulloch (Nov. 27); Ken Black (Nov. 28); Gary Filafilo (Nov. 28); Dr. Mike Shepherd (Nov. 29); Bryan Feagan (Nov. 29); David Kopp (Nov. 28); Liza Berinchik (Nov. 29).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662, e-mail max@maxinedehart.ca.

