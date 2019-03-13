Straight from Dehart

Lakehouse Home Store at 510 Bernard Ave. has opened a second downtown location at 1264 Ellis St. in the former Flashbacks heritage building, next to BNA.
This will house their new 8,869 square foot furniture and home décor showroom on two floors. Owned and operated by Ben and Sue Boschman, this incredible, completely renovated space was opened to give their furniture the show area it really needs. The store offers a huge variety of sofas (leather and cloth), light fixtures, accessories, tables, occasional tables and chairs, pictures, artwork, bar stools, dishes, mirrors, lamps, decorative pillows, ottomans, coffee and end tables. Clients can purchase by way of quick ship (in stock) or made to order. There is even a ping pong table at the entrance of the shop. Lakehouse is also preparing space to accommodate a full commercial cooking school with demonstration style classrooms within a portion of the second floor. Keep tuned for the opening of this addition. Makes sure you give yourself enough time to browse, as the Lakehouse is huge and there are literally hundreds of items to choose from. Open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Three well-known Kelowna women, who I am privileged to say are my friends, were honoured as B.C.’s Most Influential Women in Finance by BC Business and are featured in the BC Business March 2019 issue. Congratulations to Kathy Conway, president and CEO, Interior Savings Credit Union; Meryle Corbett, CFO, KF Capital and KF Aerospace Group; and Laurel Douglas, CEO, Women’s Enterprise Centre.
Well-known travel gal, Gloria Meeder, of Expedia CruiseShipsCenters in Orchard Plaza 2, is retiring from the travel business on March 15 after 51 years in the industry. Gloria has been in Kelowna for 18 of those years after relocating here from Calgary. Gloria tells me that in her retirement she and her husband Joe are going to start going working on their bucket list. Pat Thompsonwill be taking over for Gloria. Call 250-763-2900; www.cruiseshipcenters.com.
Tourism Kelowna has been named the province’s Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) Of The Year at the BC Tourism Industry Awards. It received top honours in the category of Destination Marketing Organization Professional Excellence recognizing the organizations outstanding performance, accountability and commitment to B.C’s tourism industry. Kelowna and the valley demonstrated industry leadership in several award categories. Congratulations to Jan Dobbener, Quails’ Gate Estate Winery, customer service award winner; Mario Arango Rodriguez, Kelowna Yacht Club, customer service award nominee; TOTA, innovation award winner, tied with Fishing BC; Accent Inns, employees first award winner; and The Paisley Notebook, remarkable experience award nominee.
Lots of neat things happening at Orchard Park Shopping Centre. New stores under construction and opening this spring is Mr. Pretzels, which is a pioneering brand of aromatic soft pretzels baked in a broad variety of flavours. Mr. Pretzels has been baking delicious hand-rolled soft pretzels since 1994, with more than 300 stores in 20 countries. Using only the finest quality natural ingredients and the pretzel dough is prepared right on the spot and hand rolled in front of their customers. The pretzels are made with whole wheat, are low in fat and contain no preservatives. Located next to Jugo Juice and Indigo. Meanwhile, Sunrise Records who recently were in the news about having purchased the HMV stores in the U.K, are doing significant renovations and slated to re-open by the end of March. Freshly renovated and re-opened is New York Fries, Tim Hortons and Claire’s Accessories. Roots will be renovating and expanding into the former Hyba location adding more than 70 per cent to their former space, which will permit them to carry all of their product lines. Hyba activewear, including yoga pants, printed tanks, hoodies and more is now available in-store exclusively at Reitman’s.
The third Annual Golf for Julia Fundraiser, presented by RONA, is in August with all proceeds going directly to little Julia’s spinal cord injury rehab and recovery. Julia Grassmick was paralyzed by a blood clot when she was just 17 months old and she is working very hard to learn how to walk again.
The family travels to the U.S. for treatment which is very costly as well as Julia’s equipment is also expensive. They are looking for sponsorship packages to help her road to recovery. Golf registrations and silent auction donations are also needed. Call Melissa Grassmick at 250-863-9975 or melissagrassmick1985@gmail.com
