Straight from Dehart

The LIVE WELL Exercise Clinic Kelowna, owned and operated by clinic directors Cameron and Michelle Biffart, has opened at 5-1455 Harvey Ave.

LIVE WELL provides clinically-supervised exercise and healthy lifestyle coaching to help people overcome or prevent health conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, obesity and heart disease. With 50 per cent of LIVE WELL’s members coming from doctor referrals, the clinic caters mostly to boomers who have been prescribed a healthier lifestyle but do not know where to start. They employ clinical exercise physiologists who are experts in habit change and specialize in chronic health issues. LIVE WELL has 18 clinics across Canada with five more set to open by the end of the year. The grand opening for the new Kelowna location is Wednesday, May 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Meet clinic founder Sara Hodson who will speak about the LIVE WELL Seven Healthy Habits. RSVP to attend at info@kelowna.livewellclinic.ca. www.kelowna.livewellclinic.ca

Brett Kryskow is the new sales and business development manager at the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, working to enhance the chamber membership, sponsorship and advertising initiatives along with managing the sales team. Call 250-469-7357; online www.kelownachamber.org.

After five years with Moxie’s Grill & Bar, Patrick Ray has moved onto a new adventure as the new general manager of Perch Café and Lounge at the top of the Innovation Centre in downtown Kelowna, located at the corner of Ellis and St. Paul. The Perch recently re-opened with a brand new menu. Call 250-801-9150; email patrick@perch.cafe.

Well-known grief and loss therapist Clair Jantzen is retiring from Springfield Funeral Home after 21 years on Thursday, May 9. This will not be a do-nothing retirement, but more like getting retreaded to keep going. Clair will continue to work on expanding his private counselling practice at Third Space Mind in Landmark 2 and his wellness teaching through additional workshops. Conducting services at the funeral home is something he loves to do and Springfield will continue to call on him for that as well. I’m not sure if he will even have time to relax on his boat, but he definitely will be doing his own thing.

The Wedding Café opened its doors 10 years ago. Jenn Taylor and her mother Barb learn about local vendors to be able to match couples with their perfect style and budget. They have now transitioned to an online format as their online presence has been steadily growing through social media and their website. The gals still meet with couples in person or on FaceTime/Phone to help them through their planning process. They also offer LiveChat on their website where couples can ask those questions in real time.

Okanagan College business students cruised to four podium finishes at Enactus Western Canada Regionals in which 21 colleges and universities participated. No other school was victorious in more than one competition except of OC which took the top spot in three challenges—the CWB Financial Education Challenge, Scotiabank Environments Challenge and the TD Entrepreneurship Challenge— and as second place showing in the Scotiabank Youth Empowerment Challenge. The students across all four teams included Isaac Hossmann, Tega Ovie, Sveta Pasko, Jake Pushor, Abby Lagerquist, Karsten Ensz, Mitchell Vanlerberg, Macy Burke, Mitchell Folk, Iris Pham, Carmen Larder, Michelle Brouwer, Nathan Ziebart, Arya Guler, Tyson Thomlinson and Christopher Wadey. The team coaches were Andrew Klingel, Laura Hetherington, Devin Rubadeau, Dr. Kyleen Myrah, Lynn Sparling, Sheilagh Seaton and Dean Warner.

The Kelowna Yacht Club will host the 24th Annual Kelowna Boat Show this weekend, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, with 150 new and used boats on display. Admission by a cash donation for the youth sailing program.

The 8th Annual Kelowna Fire Department Chief Officers’ Awards and Recognitions were held honouring the commitment of the KFD members. Congratulations to all the members including the following longest serving members. City of Kelowna Service Awards, Lorne Zimmermann, Scott Cronquist, Mark Kranabetter (25 years); Craig Shemley, Bruce Bostock (30 years); Paid on Call Service Pin, Colin Epp (25 years); Fire Service Bars, Matthew Kinnear, Glenn Paley (25 years); Allan Chatham, Scott Cronquist, Paul Johnson, Todd Johnston, Dennis Miller (30 years); John Kelly (35 years).

Relocating from London, England, where he worked for publications such as The Daily Mail, Iain Burns has joined the team at NowMedia as a news reporter.

The 9th Annual Vaisakhi Parade presented by The Okanagan Sikh Temple and Cultural Society will commence at noon on Saturday, April 27, from the temple grounds on Rutland Road. The public is welcome to come and join in the festivities of food and cultural friendship. The Vaisakhi Parade is one of the most significant holidays in the Sikh calendar, a celebration of the harvest season. The walking parade boasts colourful floats and free tasty food along the Rutland Road route.

Events

The Central Okanagan Federal Retirees will offer a free event entitled Changing the Face of Aging: Moving from Challenges to Opportunities on April 27 at Parkinson Recreation Centre, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Explore with a panel some challenges and opportunities older adults in Kelowna experience and discover ways to overcome them in today’s society. Topics up for discussion will include housing and homelessness among the elderly, activity and mobilization, physical, social and cognitive behavior, and re-imagining life and work in our era. Contact Christine Juba at cjuba@shaw.ca

The Kelowna Golf & Country Club will host a Pre Mother’s Day Sip N’ Shop on May 3, from 4 to 8 p.m. Enjoy sipping wine while strolling through the Oakmont Room decorated with talented artisans in search of the perfect mom’s gift, including chocolates, handmade jewelry, cards and soaps, art, golf apparel, essential oils and many more items. To rent a table call Cheryl Stecko at 250-762-2531 (226).

Kelowna Friends of the Library need your help. The group has been told they have to leave their premises at 1898 Barlee Rd. at the end of June. They are looking for a convenience, affordable sorting location of approximately 1,000 square feet. KFOL have raised an average of $30,000 to $40,000 per year to the benefit of the Kelowna, Mission and Rutland branches of the Okanagan Regional Library. Their goal is to continue providing this funding and support in a new facility. If you can help by having or finding a convenient and affordable new location contact fol4k@hotmail.com

Birthdays of the week

Happy 70th birthday Phyllis Litz and happy 75th birthday Con Litz both on April 27, and yes, they are husband and wife; happy 19th birthday Ava Durrell (Apr. 27); Alana Francis (Apr. 24); Norm Felty (Apr. 24); Myrna Telford (Apr. 25); Alan Dolman (Apr. 25); Lynn Kratzer (Apr. 26); Harry Callaghan (Apr. 26); Lorna Wilson ( Apr. 26); Chuck Dixon (Apr. 27); Carol Glen (Apr. 27); Lois Serwa (Apr. 27); Ron Labossiere (Apr. 28); Cleo Curatolo (Apr. 28); Richard Erickson (Apr. 28); Barb Penner (Apr. 28); Alison Love (Apr. 29); Brett Kryskow (Apr. 29); Lynn Tamaki (Apr. 29); Karen Belshaw (Apr. 29); Jim Hedman (Apr. 29); Dave McLean (Apr. 29); Marianne Dahl (Apr. 30); John McCormack (Apr. 30).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-776, email maxdehart@telus.net.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.