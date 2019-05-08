Straight from Dehart

The new Bellevue Day Spa has opened at 103-4639 Lakeshore Rd. in the Surtees heritage development complex next to St. Andrews Church in the Mission.

Owned and operated by esthetician Cinthia Michelle, the business is dedicated to clean, environmental friendly, less toxins, certified organic beauty services. In a relaxing ambiance, Cinthia offers organic facials, pedicures, manicures, gel services and full waxing services. There are also many services offered for eyes, some of which are eye brow and eye lash tinting and eyelash extensions. Open Monday to Saturday and by appointment on Sundays. Call 250-999-8887; book online at bellevuedayspa.ca.

Congratulations to the following staff of Black Press and the Kelowna Capital News who have been awarded the Silver Quill Award from the Community News Media Association (formerly the B.C. and Yukon Community Newspaper Association), which recognizes more than 25 years in the newspaper industry: Alistair Waters, regional editor (26 years); Tessa Ringness, creative services manager (29 years); Laura Millsip, creative services (29 years); Kelly Ulmer, creative services (27 years); and Rachel Dekker, office manager (25 years). The awards were presented at the annual CNMA Ma Murray Awards banquet held in Richmond last month.

Scenic Road Cider Co., 770 Packinghouse Road completed a large renovation this past year. Owned and operated by Taylor and Caroline Sebastian and Harv and Marina Johal, the renovations include a new roof and eaves troughs, the parking lot redone and tripled in size, new landscaping throughout and upgrades to the licensed picnic area. Inside has been added a keg system along with sell growlers (refillable bottles) and flights in the tasting room. Scenic Road Cider has launched a new pear cider called Peary and a new nectarine cider called Nectar. Trevor Mayhew is the new tasting room manager, with the tasting room expanded hours from Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 2019 official opening is Saturday with free growlers to the first 50 people along with lots of giveaways, food truck and entertainment.

Dominion GovLaw LLP has opened a satellite office in Kelowna at 1100-1631 Dickson Ave. (Landmark 6). Members of their team include lawyers Troy DeSouza, Jarrett Plonka and Lisa Guidi, along with legal assistants Julie Geric, Tessa van der Holt and Katharine Holmes who manages the courses and social media.

Former long-time director of sales with Manteo Resort for 20 years, Dana Crichton is the new corporate sales director of 50th Parallel Estate, located at 17101 Terrace View Rd. in Lake Country. The winery is owned and operated by proprietor Curtis M. Krouzel and proprietor and co-founder Sheri-Lee Turner-Krouzel.

Lots happening at Original Joe’s on the Westside. The restaurant locations at 2728 Pandosy St. in Kelowna and 4-3000 Louie Dr. in West Kelowna are both owned and operated by Matt Albertson. The West Kelowna restaurant has been renovated, giving it an entirely fresh look. Along with their new look, they are paying homage to the original grand opening where there was $25,000 worth of wings given away. The West Kelowna re-opening party starts at 5 p.m. on Friday. They will be giving away $25,000 in wings with a free wings for a year prize awarded every 15 minutes from 5 p.m. until midnight. All weekend, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday until closing on Sunday, the menu will feature half-priced wings. Phillip Caragannis is the general manager of the West Kelowna outlet. www.originaljoes.ca

Well-known mattress guy Ken Thompson is celebrating 25 years in the industry. Ken originally spent eight years with The Brick, becoming a senior sales consultant. He then moved to Sealy Mattress Company covering the B.C. Interior with 60 dealers. He moved to Sleep Country Canada and in 2015 was chosen as a Sleep Country ambassador, going to India representing the Sleeping Children Around the World set up by Sleep Country to distribute 2,100 bed kits to children in five villages in five days.

It’s with sadness that a long spring-time celebration that is deep in tradition and history is taking its final bow. The Blossom Time Fair, in its 67th year, supported by the auxiliaries to the KGH Foundation and hosted by the 90-year-old Kelowna Auxiliary. The final fair takes place Friday, May 10, from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Cottonwoods Care Centre, 2255 Ethel St. There will be lots of activities for children, a huge plant, craft and bake sale, along with collectibles and entertainment.

Thank you

Huge thanks to two gals who helped me out this week with their exceptional service—Kelsey Boles with Estee Lauder at Hudson’s Bay and Deb Roy, Bed Bath & Beyond.

Meeting

The AGM of the Downtown Kelowna Association is June 5, 9:00 a.m., at Okanagan coLab’s Affinity Hall, 1504 St.Paul St. Mark Burley is the executive director of the DKA.

Kudos to Barb Gregory, who marks five years with Kelowna Hostesses this month. Kelowna Hostesses are always happy to receive new members. Contact president Brenda Scruton at 250-452-6719 or davebren@telus.net if you would like to join an exceptional group of people who do extraordinary volunteer work in our community.

The popular GolfBC Championship PGA Mackenzie Tour is at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Club June 10 to 16h. They are looking for volunteers or caddies to help with this great event. To sign up to caddie click here and to sign up to volunteer www.golfbcchampionship.com

United Way Bus Pull 2019 is May 25th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Prosper Place at the south parking lot on Water Street. You can get involved by donating to an individual or team with all proceeds to support the Central Okanagan Community Fund and over 25 local charities. At the event there will be a 50/50 draw, Boyd Autobody Car-B-Q Family BBQ and Gasoline Alley’s Everything that Rumbles Showcase.

Upcoming events

Kelowna will host the 13th annual Sons of Italy National Convention. The Sons of Italy will soon be officially renamed the Sons and Daughters of Italy Galileo Lodge Kelowna. The organization is devoted to Italian heritage, community service and charitable good works. Italians and non-Italians are welcome to join. A gala dinner and dance is planned for Saturday, June 1, at the Coast Capri Hotel, starting at 6 p.m., with music by The 17 piece Dreamland Band along with a silent auction. Partial proceeds to JoeAnna’s House. Tickets at 778-477-5505; online soigalileolodge@shaw.ca.

One Saturday each month, Grizzli Winery at 2550 Boucherie Rd. in West Kelowna hosts the Creative Art Series Workshops with artist Louise Lambert, of Wine Country Studios. Situated on West Kelowna’s wine trail, the small and intimate workshops start with a tour of Grizzli Winery followed by a tasting of their signature wines. While you are painting, you will be able to sip on award-winning wines, paired with cheese and chocolate while you complete your masterpiece. The next event is May 11 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. painting Cézanne. Tickets are $68 plus tax with art supplies included and can be purchased by calling Grizzli Winery at 250-769-6789 or emailing info at GrizzliWinery.com.

Rann Berry’s Soul of Motown Revue sold out quickly so they have decided to add a second show on Saturday, June 1, at the Forum on Ethel Street. It’s a fabulous show to see and to do some dancing. Tickets now on sale at www.eventbrite.ca.

Congratulations

Kudos to the Kelowna Auto Dealers Association on handing over the keys to a 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan to Kelowna’s Gospel Mission. The association was formed over 25 years ago and now represents 18 new car dealerships in Kelowna.

Speaking of Automobiles, Kelowna Hyundai and Buy Direct Truck Centre (Kot Auto Group) has returned Operation 200 for its sixth year. During the month of May, both dealerships will be donating $100.00 per vehicle sold to the Interior Heart and Surgical Centre for new equipment. The goal is 200 vehicles in 30 days.

Birthdays of the week:

Happy 60th Susan Johal (May 8); Ron Cannan (May 8); Melanie Hall-Szyszkiewicz (May 9); Claire Jantzen (May 10); Andrew Bruce (May 10); Michael J. Ballingall (May 10); Anne Zazuliak (May 10); Bruce Henderson (May 10); Rick Essler (May 11); Arnie Schneider (May 13); Ono Curatolo (May 13); Roberta Cronquist (May 14); and John Schlosser (May 14).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email maxdehart@telus.net.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.