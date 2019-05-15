Straight from DeHart

The Waterfront Cafe, at 2245 Abbott St., has undergone renovations that see the two-storey cafe now with two view patios evolving into more than just a coffee and pastry shop.

Waterfront Cafe is a family friendly, casual restaurant now offering breakfast, brunch, lunch, happy hour and dinner. Along with executive chef, sommelier and partner Mark Filatow and chef Graham Momer, well-known local restaurateur Lonni van Diest has joined the team as general manager. The restaurant now offers a dominant Italian theme, casual fare, pizza and share dishes. Open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. with brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a new happy hour from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Congrats!

Congratulations to three Kelowna Chamber of Commerce award recipients honoured at the recent President’s Dinner: Dominic Rampone, director of the year; Dan Price, volunteer of the year; and Sarah Lust, ambassador of the year.

Redken educator Ludovic Jan and wife Redken certified colourist Jessica Jan have opened Opus Salon in downtown Kelowna at 1611 Ellis St., next to Roy’s Shoes. Ludovic and Jessica have been in the industry for over 20 years, having been trained in Paris, France, before relocating to Vancouver 12 years ago. The couple moved to Kelowna last June to open Opus Salon. As an educator, Ludovic specializes in haircuts and in particular, curly hair. Along with the Redken products, Opus offers a natural shampoo and conditioner product from Australia called EVO. The salon is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 250-762-9868; online www.OpusSalon.com

It has been 10 years since Myra Canyon Bike Rental was started by Ben and Annelies Vos, joined since by their sons Joe and Maarten, providing on-site bicycle rentals and varying tours. Their on-site bicycle rental shop is open every day from May to October with rentals available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. with exceptions of Fridays and Saturdays for the months of July and August, when they offer a sunset rental time from 5 to 8 p.m. The shop offers comfort bikes that have front forks, in seat suspension, 21 gears and a comfortable upright seating position is sizes XS to XL with bikes for kids, tandems, trailers and tag-a-longs for those who are less experienced in biking. There is a full range of tours and times available and all tours include pickup and drop off in Kelowna and West Kelowna, with a tour guide optional but recommended. You can enjoy a bike ride, wine tour, lunch ranging from four hours, an entire day or a 75 km bike tour from Myra Canyon to Hillside winery in Naramata. This year they added a new bike and wine tour on the new Okanagan Rail Trail. For more information or to reserve visit www.myracanyonrental.com or call 250-878-8763.

Kelowna-based Haven Sleep Limited has acquired Bedface Linen Co. out of Vancouver. Both brands have become recognized as a Canadian choice for premium quality sleep products. Without the overhead and expenses required to operate brick and mortar stores, Haven’s products are sold direct to consumers at much lower prices and shipped quickly direct to the consumer. With 24/7shopping, free-shipping and 100 night risk free trial, you can now buy your luxury sleep products online. Haven was founded in 2016 and for each 10 Havens sold on-line; one mattress is donated to a local charity. Haven was awarded chiropractic certification by the Canadian Chiropractic Association of Canada in 2018, their mattresses are 100 per cent vegan, cruelty free and plant-based designed to have zero chemical off-gassing. Bedface linens are 100 per cent cotton sold direct in 300 thread percale or 500 thread count sateen. Scott Amis is the CEO of Haven Sleep Products Limited.

Josh Hoggan has started Sophisticated Social, a free non-affiliated club of adults in their mid-20s to 40s who are looking to meet new mature and platonic friends in Kelowna. The club is focused away from the party scene and into healthier activities such as escape rooms, hikes, camping trips, road trips, cook nights, wine making, tasting tours, canvas paint nights, board game socials and even axe throwing. The only cost to participate is whatever the venue charges for the activity, with many of the events held at local residences and paid for by the host. There is a very strict code of conduct, which is posted on the Facebook group. For events coming up or more information visit www.facebook.com/sophisticatedsocialclub or email Josh at host@sophisticatedsocial.com.

Welcome to the new board

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has a new board for 2019-20: president Nikki Csek, of Csek Creative, along with directors Carmen Sparg, Silver Lining Management (past president); Andrew Brunton, Pushor Mitchell LLP; Ron Cannan, Interior Savings; Derek Gratz, UBC Okanagan; Andrew Ingenhorst, Grant Thornton LLP; Angela Nagy, GreenStep Solutions; Justin O’Connor, Sotheby’s International; Pamela Pearson, Sentes Group; Dan Price, Emil Anderson; Dominic Rampone, West Manufacturing; Jeffrey Robinson, Rush Ihas LLP; Robert Scott, 2M Performance; Shelagh Turner, CMHA; Laura Vigar, Watson’s Hound Lounge and Ray Wynsouw, CorWest Builders. Three appointees to the board are myself representing the city along with Trevor McTavish (Junior Chamber) and Bill Gillett (Okanagan School of Business).

Kudos to the City of Kelowna for receiving a Community Recognition Award presented by Wood Works, a program of the Canadian Wood Council for its support of the B.C. wood industry and its commitment to use wood in the new Queensway Transit Exchange. The award was presented at the Southern Interior Local Government Association annual convention recently held in Penticton.

The Kelowna branch of the Institute of Corporate Directors will host its annual appreciation and networking event on Thursday, May 23, at the Kelowna Yacht Club. The keynote speaker will be Bev Briscoe, one of Canada’s foremost corporate directors who is currently chair of the board of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc., vice-chair and lead director of Goldcorp. Inc. and a director of Kal Tire. Following the presentation there will be a networking reception with the Okanagan corporate director community. If you are interested in attending, register at https://icd.ca/Briscoe. ICD Kelowna has added Meryle Corbett, Judy Bishop and Deborah Buszard to its branch executive. For more information on ICD contact Michael Conway at mtjconway@gmail.com

Must reads

Pam Renzi has published a tiny book measuring 12 square inches in size titled A Little Bit Of Heaven, designed by Bryan Carlton. Renzi wrote the book for everyone to be aware of the beauty that is all around us and to appreciate the many insights of the wonders of creation. A Little Bit Of Heaven is when you see a joy, a blessing, an insight into what happens when you pause to look at something beautiful that is right in front of you; it reminds me to stop and smell the flowers, so to speak. Have it in your pocket, look at it during your coffee break or take it with you on transit. It’s a joy to read. Pam gave me one as I gift when speaking at one of her classes. The books are available by contacting Renzi at 778-478-9368 or pamrenzi@yahoo.com

Anniversary

Happy 10th wedding anniversary to Andy and T.J. of 101-5 EZ Rock (May 16).

Reunion

KSS Class of 1969, 60th reunion will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Reunion organizers are looking for people who wish to attend. Contact Ernie Poitras at ernielucy@shaw.ca or Roberta Withers at davebert@shaw.ca or 250-763-7542.

May Days

The City of Kelowna float overseen by float ambassador Clarence Johnson with city representatives Lady of the Lake Olivia Solano and First Princess Jennifer Werner will be at the May Day Parade in Rutland on May 20. See you there.

Kelowna Lawn Bowling Club is a non-profit club run by members and a volunteer board located in City Park. The club has companies in the community who support them through sponsorship and they rent out their facility for some events. This year, the city will host the B.C. 55+ Games and lawn bowling will be included although this is a sport for all ages. The club has members of all ages, ranging from 12 to over 80. The lawn bowling season starts in May and ends in September, with free training and beginner game days on Wednesday evenings, 6:30 p.m. To join or for more information contact Isabella Tidsbury at 778—214-1620 or isytids@shaw.ca

Birthdays of the week

Happy 60th Kathy Conway (May 18); John Davina (May 15); Carmelo Mauro (May 15); Stan Martindale (May 16); Michael Dorsel (May 16); Graham Bell (May 17); Judy Syrnyk (May 17); Jerry Reiber (May 17); Wendy Soon (May 18); Rae Stewart (May 18); Marg Bernath (May 19); Ken Derer (May 19); Martha Laser (May 19); Carrie Metzger (May 20); Beryl Itani (May 21); in memory of our dad Edward Abram (May 16).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna hotelier.

dehartmaxine@gmail.com

