Straight from DeHart

Some of the most promising young golfers in the sport will converge on Kelowna this weekend for the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada tournament at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf & Country Club. (Contributed)

What could be better than free admission to a fabulous championship event.

Golf fans attending the Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada tournament at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf & Country Club from Thursday, June 13, to Sunday, June 16 (Father’s Day), will not have to pay an admission fee, but may choose to make a contribution directly to the official GolfBC Championship charity, the BC Cancer Foundation. This is all due to the generous sponsorship of Husky. Over the past three years, $400,000 has been donated through the GolfBC Championship to the BC Cancer Foundation by title sponsor GolfBC Group and its charitable arm the Chan Family Foundation.

Magda Kapp, director of prevention services and community engagement for BrainTrust Canada, has accepted a newly created position of development officer for the Alzheimer Society of B.C. in their Kelowna office. Magda will oversee the Anything for Alzheimer’s initiative which enables independent fundraisers from across B.C. to host their own fundraisers and will also launch Kelowna’s inaugural Breakfast to Remember fundraising event in 2020.

The Downtown Kelowna Association annual general meeting last week included some goodbyes to outgoing board members. Leaving are Dan Allen, Jan Johnson, Nikki Csek, Teghan Gordey and Kate Deglow. New board members include Caroline Bye (Kelowna Yacht Club), David Kemp (FH&P Lawyers LLP) and Luke Turri (Mission Group) for two-year terms. The 2019-20 board executive is Yarden Gershony, president; Brian Stephenson, vice- president; Rob Collins, treasurer; and Renata Mills, secretary. Serving as board directors are Brent Lobson, Kyle Spence, Shane Austin and Steve Harvey. City councillor Charlie Hodge is the ex-officio representing the City of Kelowna. The June After 5 is Tuesday, June 18, outdoors at the Downtown Marina, hosted by Westcorp. Mark Burley is the executive director of the association.

Pushor Mitchell Lawyers LLP has appointed Andrew Brunton as a new managing partner. The firm lawyers making up the remainder of their management committee are Sue Connaghan, operations; Andrea East, people and culture; Keith Inman, business development and strategy; and Eric Ledding, professional practice and support.

Good Bye!

After over three years as president of Kelowna Hostesses, Brenda Scruton will step down July 8. Darlene Hass and Grace Naka will be the new co-presidents of the organization. If you wish to join this wonderful volunteer group, contact membership hostess Robin Barrett at 250-861-3487.

Congratulations!

The Regional District of Central Okanagan director of parks services Murray Kopp has received the highest honour from the Canadian Parks and Recreation Association, presented with the CPRA President’s Award of Distinction. The award recognizes Murray’s long-time service and commitment to the Canadian parks and recreation community.

The City of Kelowna and Urban Matters has received a prestigious Gold Award from the Planning Institute of B.C. (PIBC) for Excellence in Policy Planning-City & Urban Areas for Equity and Inclusion in Housing Needs Assessments. The Awards for Excellence in Planning honour the best in professional planning work undertaken by members in five categories.

Wentworth Music has been named a Top 100 Dealer in the world by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), the global association of music products and music retailers. At the July 19 awards ceremony, Wentworth Music’s entry will be evaluated for one of several awards, including the Innovation Award, Best Community Retail Store, and the coveted Dealer of the Year Award. Noel Wentworth is vice-president of education at Wentworth Music.

Sobeys Inc. has announced the conversion of six Safeway stores in B.C. to fall under the discount banner FreshCo, including Kelowna’s Dilworth Safeway, which will close for renovations on Nov. 23 and re-open under the new banner in the spring of 2020. Sobeys plans to convert up to 25 per cent of its 255 Safeway and Sobeys full-service format stores in Western Canada to its FreshCo discount banner over the next five years. During the closure for renovations, the pharmacy service will continue and the new FreshCo stores will continue to retain pharmacy departments.

Anniversary

Happy 60th anniversary Terry and Mary Jane Flannigan (June 20).

Sleep Country West Kelowna at Unit 302-3550 Carrington Rd. (beside BCAA) has been under renovations since May 15 for a complete overhaul from paint and flooring to mattress layout. Drop in and see their new pillow bar, linen wall, cloud lights and 64 different mattresses, as well as over a dozen lifestyle adjustable bases. They also offer over 25 different pillows, which I am told is responsible for 20 per cent of our sleep comfort.

The deadline to buy tickets is June 21 for the Okanagan Sun Football inaugural Hall of Fame banquet, presented by Valley First from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Coast Capri Hotel. Special guest speakers are Wally Buono and Brian Towriss. To purchase tickets go to https://trellis.org/sunhofevent2019.

Congratulations

To the following winners of prizes from Bike to Work Week—Sergio Cunial, Ramada Hotel (Bike from Bikeways); Concrete Stars, Advance Precast (3 session starter pack from Okanagan Acupuncture); Pounce and Hound, Pandosy Village Veterinary Hospital (90 minute float session from Gravity Float and Wellness); Worman, Worman Builders ($50 GC from Urban Harvest); Mission Hill Crushers, Mission Hill Family Estate ($50 GC from Orthoquest); Lakeside Pushors, Lakeside Medicine Centre (two-week unlimited pass from The Hot Box Yoga).

Kelowna Family Dental hygienists Laura West and Jen McBurney, located at 22-1710 Ellis St., are both back from maternity leave and are ready to again help patients with their oral health care needs. Dentists at the clinic are Drs. Robyn Moreau and Tom Martin. Call 250-762-2223.

Events

Easter Seals is hosting a Community Family Festival on Sunday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Camp Winfield, 1790 Davidson Rd. in Lake Country. Entry is by donation and there are a ton of activities. If you might have a couple of hours to spare on June 15, organizers are in need of volunteers for that day with non-strenuous tasks and loads of fun. Contact Michelle Webber at 1-604-612-5086 or mwebber@eastersealsbcy.ca.

The Classmates of the 1954 Kelowna High School (KHS) will hold their 65th reunion on Sunday, Aug. 11, at The Harvest Golf Club. Contact Marie Ablett at 250-469-8348 or dougmarieablett1@shaw.ca.

Birthdays of the week

Pat Moore (June 12); Wayne Judiesch (June 12); Clarissa Pruden (June 13); Paula Quinn (June 13); Leanne Basran (June 14); Tony Ambrosio (June 14); Paul Hergott (June 15); Rod MacKay (June 16); Stephanie Gilchrist (June 16); Jack Trelenberg (June 17); Jaime Briggs (June 17); David Fuller (June 17); Tony French (June 17); Sheldon Paulger (June 17); Wayne Wilson (June 18); Doug Findlater (June 18).

