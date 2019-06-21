Straight from DeHart

This week’s column is dedicated to well-known friend and long-time citizen Al Salloum. The Salloums have been friends of the DeHarts for many years. Personal condolences to Al’s wife Helen, his entire family and many friends.

Prestige Landscape Ltd. has launched a new Landscape Supply Centre located at 3300 Sexsmith Rd. in Kelowna.

Owned and operated by Steve and Jill Lemke under the guidance of general manager Sam Geleynse, Prestige celebrated their 25th anniversary in business last year. The company started out as a landscape maintenance business and expanded their operations over the years to a full-service landscape provider as the business grew and the clients asked for more. The landscape centre offers the chance for Prestige to sell plants, garden tools, basic landscape materials, supplies and bulk products such as OgoGrow, Nature’s Gold, rock and topsoil. Staff can offer consultation on-site or can connect clients with solutions for their landscape projects. Open Monday to Saturday. Call 250-861-1411; www.prestigelandscape.ca.

With grad season upon us, there is an interesting family history of KSS grads. Brandon Gray, who is the 2019 grad president of KSS, is a third generation graduate. His father, Stuart, graduated in 1991 and both his paternal and maternal grandfathers, former mayor Walter Gray and Joe Limberger, respectively graduated from KSS in 1958. All three came out to celebrate with Brandon.

It’s the 50th anniversary for Meals on Wheels. Over those years, the service has delivered more than 500,000 meals to seniors and other shut-ins in the Okanagan, from Peachland to Holiday Park. Their volunteers have driven well over 1,000,000 kilometers and contributed more than 250,000 hours of volunteer service. Meals on Wheels started in 1969 when Mary Lou Roth, wife of then Kelowna mayor Bert Roth, gathered a group of ladies from the Kiwanis Auxiliary to serve home bound seniors meals. The first meals were prepared at the KSS cafeteria under the supervision of chef Rudy Kraft. Bessie Doeksen co-ordinated the program from 1977 through 2000. The Kiwanis High Noon Club assumed responsibility in July 2000 and in 2001 initiated the registration of Meals on Wheels as a society. Elise Clark, a former Kelowna city councillor, was the first president of the society and Marion Bremner became the coordinator and continues today as the current program manager. The longest serving volunteer to date is Ray Bartlett, who joined in 1992. In 2005, Meals on Wheels was the recipient of the City of Kelowna’s Organization of the Year Award.

After 10 years in the director role at IG Wealth Management (Investors Group), Karen Erickson has returned to the financial planner role as a senior financial consultant. She has formed a team with her daughter Kayla Caruana. Both certified financial planners, they will focus on the 50 plus market. Taking over for Karen as regional director of the Okanagan Region is Brett Millard, former owner/operator of SPEIR Wealth Management Inc. who also currently serves on the board of directors for the Financial Planning Standards Council (now FP Canada). The new IG Wealth office is located on the sixth floor of Landmark 6.

The Kelowna Museum Society has a new board for 2019-20. The society includes Okanagan Heritage Museum (next to Queensway bus loop), Okanagan Military Museum (at Memorial Arena), Okanagan Wine and Orchard Museum (Laurel Packinghouse), Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame, Kelowna Public Archives and Ursula Surtees Regional Conservation Laboratory. Tom Fellhauer, with Pushor Mitchell LLP, is the new president. Retiring directors are Rolli Cacchioni and Lorne Sisley. The new board consists of Carol Zuckerman (past president), Maggie O’Neil (vice-president), Stuart Grant (treasurer), Karen Bowen, Howard Hisdal, Hussein Keshani, Frank Truman, Walter Vita and Christine McWillis. The Birds of Prey exhibit is available for viewing at the Kelowna Heritage Museum until Aug. 5.

Fourteen-year Sleep Country sales associate David Procter has decided to leave the company to pursue other opportunities. Before Sleep Country, he was with Pacific Safety Products and AOG Air Support. A believer in life-long learning, David is one of only 12 people accepted into a course offered by the actors union in Vancouver. It has been more than 40 years since he worked in radio, film and the TV industry, so he is looking forward to this challenge. Locally he has appeared in several theatre productions such as many Christmas pantomimes with Theatre Kelowna and has been a board member for various Kelowna organizations.

Job well done!

Kudos to Sue Shanks, celebrating her 15th anniversary with Kelowna Hostesses. On July 8, Darlene Hass and Grace Naka will be the new co-presidents of the organization. If you wish to join this wonderful volunteer group, contact membership hostess Robin Barrett at 250-861-3487.

The Landmark District celebrated the grand opening of the new District Market, located at 1717 Harvey Avenue, the former site of the Turner Volkswagen dealership. It brings several new dining options to the are. Check out Frankie We Salute You! This is an award winning vegetarian and plant-based food restaurant with regional wine, craft beer and cider. We had lunch at Frankie, owned by Christina Skinner, and it was absolutely fantastic. Another new eating option is Freshii, a Canadian fast food restaurant that offers healthy ingredients, nutritious bowls, salads, wraps, burritos, frozen yogurt, smoothies and special juices. There is Quesada Burrito & Taco, focused on made-fresh-daily salsas and guacamole and is all about healthy, Mexican-inspired flavours, a true joy of Mex experience. And check out Yellow Star Snack House, a locally owned, high-quality Vietnamese restaurant featuring Banh Mi (Vietnamese subs), bowls, snacks, desserts, smoothies and bubble tea. The district market is also the home of Pace Spin Studio, Kelowna’s newest spin studio founded by owner Samantha Venables.

The City of Kelowna has received the Client of the Year Award from the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – BC (AECEC-BC). This award recognizes a client that promotes and encourages best practices including communication, dispute resolution, procurement and partnership.

Put up your dukes and visit the art and life show of the fabulous collection of Nellie Duke Paintings on Saturday, June 22, from 2:30 to 5 p.m., and every Wednesday throughout the summer from 12:45 to 2 p.m. at The Cathedral Church of St. Michael of All Angels, 608 Sutherland Ave. There will be some 20 watercolour paintings of the famous Kelowna artist H.M. (Nellie) Duke (1893-1980). Sponsored by St. Michaels, Okanagan Historical Society (Kelowna), Robert’s Custom Framers and Patricia Gunning.

Linda Youmans, youth collections/system librarian for the Okanagan Regional Library System, is the community liaison for the LDABC and a council member of the South Central Okanagan Community Council. She is the diversability advisor for the Okanagan Self-Advocate Group. Their next meeting is Saturday, June 22, from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m., at Pathways. All potential self-advocates, friends of members or support workers are welcome to attend these free monthly meetings. For more information contact Linda at lindayoumans@yahoo.com or 778-478-1304.

The Kelowna Art Gallery’s registration is underway for the popular youth summer art camps. The Art Adventures camps are for children ages 3 to 12 with full-day, half-day and partial-morning pre-school camps Monday to Friday beginning July 3 until Aug. 23. Class sizes are limited for more one-on-one instruction so register soon. For more information or to register call 250-762-2226 or visit www.kelownaartgallery.com.

Birthdays of the week

Happy 70th Doug Gossoo (June 23); Trixie Gaymer (June 19); Bill McKinnon (June 19); Ken Bernath (June 20); Tim Draper (June 20); Rose Topham (June 20); Debbie Williams (June 21); Grant Stobbe (June 21); Berna Shoemaker (June 22); Marlene Procter (June 22); Dick Gunoff (June 22); Meghan MacDonald (June 23); Mo Bayet (June 23); Dr. Fred Froese (June 24); Ken Kilcullen (June 24); Dennis Campbell (June 25); Evans Premachuk (June 25); Janet Wourms (June 25).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email dehartmaxine@gmail.com.