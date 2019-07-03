Straight from Dehart

The more things change, the more they stay the same and that is a good sign in business. Competition Glass, owned and operated by David Langton, Carol Semeniuk and Frank Lansing, is celebrating its 40th anniversary in business with a philosophy of remaining the same since day one. Along with the celebration, the company has relocated to brand new beautiful and spacious 15,000-square-feet premises at 1850 Springfield Road, actually coming back to its roots on Springfield Road. Competition Glass started in 1979 at 1755 Springfield Road (across from whereit is now), then moved to 55 Groves Avenue in 1985. In 2008, it relocated to 1977 Kirschner and now to its new premises again on Springfield Road. The company was originally started by Dan Newbold (passed in 2018) and Bryan Jackson. Competition Glass now has 43 staff offering commercial and residential contractor glazing services at competitive pricing. They operate across B.C. and Alberta. www.compglass.com

I would personally like to say a huge thank-you to the United Way for acknowledging me with the prestigious Community Distinction Award for 2019. I am truly humbled with this recognition and would like to thank all of Kelowna for helping me in achieving this great extraordinary honour.

Congratulations

To two well-known, deserving locals who have been named to the prestigious Order of Canada. Brad Bennett was recognized for his community involvement in, and philanthropic commitment to, improving the Okanagan Valley’s educational and medial landscapes. Howard Soon was recognized for his role in shaping, expanding and elevating B.C.’s wine industry. The Order of Canada, presented by former astronaut and Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, is one of Canada’s highest honours.

Laurence East has been appointed to the Central Okanagan Foundation as its new executive director. Formerly, Laurence was the founder of Metro Community which he ran for the past 12 years. He is replacing Bruce Davies who is retiring after seven years in that position. Brian Sanders is the chair of the foundation.

Okanagan Lavender Herb Farm is celebrating 20 years in business. Owned and operated by Andrea and Dave McFadden at 4380 Takla Road, the business was originally purchased in the 1950s by Andrea’s grandfather’s nursery business from a Mr. Johnston. They opened their first shop at the farm in one of the picker’s cabins in the property in 1999. Dave joined Andrea in 2008 and their children Keely, Liam and daughter-in- law Alyssa started to come to the farm after completing their studies . The farm have gone from a one-quarter-acre test block of lavender planted in 1994 to an operation with a focus on sustainability in all aspects of the operation. Their farm grows, processes and distills 20 different aromatic plants to create the ingredients for botanical skincare, culinary and home plant based products. It produces handmade, locally grown and small batch products. The farm just learned it placed in the Top 100 for the 2019 Telus Pitch Small Business grant. Vote for them at www.telus.com/en/business/pitch.

The 12th annual blueberry and raspberry extravaganza brought to you by Rob Cividino and Kelowna-based Can West Fruit will arrive Monday, July 8 and Tuesday, July 9. The delicious berries, which I purchase every year, are picked the evening before and packed in 10-pound boxes. $30 for blueberries and $45 for raspberries. All you do is email Rob at canwestfs@gmail.com or call 250-869-5988 to arrange delivery. Tell Rob that Maxine DeHart sent you.

Odette Baumgartner, owner of Odette’s Skincare & Medi Spa in Lake Country has opened a new location in Kelowna at 2009 Enterprise Way, albeit with a bit of a twist. She has now included several other holistic-minded professionals and named the new location Odette’s Wellness Centre, offering the talents of several local professionals. Now working under the OWC umbrella is Lee Ann Davenport (LA Lifestyles), Laura Reichert (DermaLux Kelowna), Mona Niebergall (Stepping Stones Homeopathy), Barbara Wellborn (Wellborn Bodyworks), Shauna Paynter (Safe and Sound Family Counselling), Marie Martin (Marie Martin Coaching & Counselling), Ayeana Mills (Outsidein Selfcare Studio), Michelle Boutu (A Touch of Glamour), Lorie Lochansky (Blinds by i4Deswign), Zwenimira Moscowskaya (Canadian Wellness) and Kasia Rachfall (Thriving After 40). www.odetteswellnesscentre.com

Newly appointed

Angela Price-Stephens of Pushor Mitchell LLP has been appointed to the board of directors of Canadian Mental Health Association in Kelowna.

Hannah Bristow has joined the firm of Porrelli Law an as associate lawyer. Hannah relocated from Europe three years ago and will be focusing her practice in the areas of wills, estates and real estate. www.porrelli.ca

The new YMCA board consists of John Duff (chair), Randy Schueler, Brea Lake, John Devitt, Deanne Taylor, Dave Bond, Rod Gibbings, Steven Pavelich, Judy Shoemaker, Sharon Varette and past chair Joni Metherell. New appointees are Amy Copal and Steven Morrison.

Celebration

City of Kelowna celebrated its 2019 long-term service awards. Congratulations to Jan Johnston and Ron Kabatoff (30 years); Lynn Brydon (25 years); Stephanie Alexander and Todd Nelson (20 years); Debi Duhamel, Angie Thiessen, Mo Bayat, Dale Aulenback, Roland Simmons and Valerie Robertson (15 years); Tom Wilson, Lorraine Zarowny, Martina Stewart, Cheryl Grebinski and Len Ingvarsson (10 years).

The city also celebrated its long-term years of service awards for the police services division – Community Safety personnel. Congratulations to Meredith Clements and Anita Rideout (20 years), Jeffrey Penny and Terry Murray (15 years), Erin Collier, Nicholas Bellamy, Sandy Harsche and Shannon Glen (10 years).

The YMCA of Okanagan recognized their volunteers. Congratulations to Courtney Lavoie who was awarded the Jill Seibert Volunteer Award of Excellence. Elaina Moore received the Youth Volunteer of the Year and Cindy Grochowich was named the Significant Contribution (Gift of Time) recipient. Several employees have dedicated 10 years of service to the YMCA to accomplish its charitable work. They are Torrie Zimmerman (aquatics manager – Kelowna Family Y), Danielle Miranda (senior manager, child care), Michelle Moffatt (health and fitness supervisor – Kelowna Family Y), Debbie Banerjee (manager, child care) and Marla Cooney (member services – Kelowna Family Y).

The Central Okanagan Region Nutrition Society (Meals on Wheels) has a new board for 2019. Members are Helen Katnich, president; Barb Lefevre, secretary; Bruce Brown, treasurer and directors Liliana Perez-Lefevre, Audrey Carter, Wayne Somerville, Bob McGregor, Steve Thomson (MLA) and Debbie Handley. Marion Bremner is the executive director.

Happy 70th Anniversary

Andy and Mary Ambrosi (June 25).

Congratulations to The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Ride, presented by The Thomas Alan Budd Foundation on raising $120,000 for the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Kelowna. 500 riders attended and the funds will be used for essential programs and services around mental health and suicide prevention.

The new acting fire chief for the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department is Ronaye Beck who will take over the chief’s duties on an interim basis for the paid on-call department. Ronaye has been deputy chief since mid-2017. Chief Don Bennison retired on June 30. A process to select a new fire chief will begin soon.

Events!

The grad committee invites all classmates from 1964 KHS (Kelowna High School) to attend a reunion on Saturday, July 20th from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., at 820 Manhattan Drive. Enjoy fun, food, friendship and live music. Contact Ken Ross at 250-762-9566 or barbken9@telus.net.

Mission Painters Art Group is hosting Art by the Lake Show and Sale on July 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Activity Centre at 4398 Hobson Road (Sarsons Beach). There will be 28 local artists with an eclectic group working on acrylic, oil, water colour and mixed media offering a variety of styles including realism, abstract and landscape. Free admission and refreshments.

The Kelowna City Parade Float will be in Calgary on July 5 with float ambassador Clarence Johnson and Lady of the Lake Olivia Solano and Princess Jennifer Werner.

Emmy Bouma is hosting 75 original paintings on July 12, 13 and 14 at The Cabin at 4409 Lakeshore Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact Emmy at 250-764-8076.

Join the ribbon-cutting ceremony and renewal celebration on Saturday, July 6 at 10 a.m. to noon as curatorial staff put the final touches on the newly designed permanent gallery at the Okanagan Heritage Museum. Enjoy tours and refreshments. By donation.

Birthdays of the week

Herb Fallow (July 3); Stephen Halas (July 3); Ralf Rohrlack (July 3); Don McArthur (July 4); Isabelle and Madelaine Cloutier, our neighbour twin girls (July 4); Clarence Johnson (July 4); Dr. Iain Allan (July 4); Steve Harvey (July 4); Finbar O’Sullivan (July 4); Robert Caley (July 4); Karen Warner (July 4); Ian Robertson (July 5); Derek Bistricky (July 6); Wayne Moore (July 5); Dennis Gerace (July 7); John Walker (July 7); Pastor Don Richmond (July 8); Marc Whittemore (July 9).

