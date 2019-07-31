Straight from Dehart

Dragon King Restaurant, owned and operated by Alan and Celia Choi, has relocated to 2435 Highway 97 N. beside the Kanata Inn in what was the former Ricky’s restaurant location.

The Chois have been in Kelowna for many years, starting their restaurant in 1999 on Bernard Avenue before moving to Harvey and Pandosy for many years. The new location is completely renovated, including new restaurant furniture and updated kitchen. The new restaurant now boasts 140 seats inside and an outdoor patio with 30 additional seats. Look for a large menu of appetizers, soup and noodle dishes, chow mein, fried rice, duck, chicken, pork, beef, seafood, tofu hot pot, egg foo yong, vegetables and special family dinners, along with dim sum. A few of their most popular dishes are house special chow mein, spicy ginger fried chicken, beef with vegetables in black pepper sauce (hot plate), salt and pepper prawns and salt and pepper squid. Open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 9p.m. seven days a week. Pick up, takeout and delivery also offered. Call 250-861-1305.

Sad to say goodbye to Harry Callaghan who is, after five years, leaving AM1150 News, Talk Sports and relocating to Brandon Man., where he will be taking over as Morning News Anchor at QCountry/STARFM. Brandon is only two hours away from Winnipeg where his family is located. Harry was a fixture in the newsroom on The Early Edition with Phil Johnson, Daniel O’Hara and the legendary Ted Farr. Good luck Harry in your new radio adventure.

Healing Hollow Essential Oil Co. has opened at 534 Bernard Ave., owned by Michelle Cubin and managed by Jenna Savoie. With four locations throughout the Kootenays, Healing Hollow offers essential oils (single note and handcrafted blends), carrier oils, blending supplies, natural skincare and body products, unique gifts, diffusing jewelry and diffusers, and local handcrafted jewelry and candles.

Welcome Carl

Carl Da Luz has joined the firm of Farris, at 1800-1631 Dickson Ave., as a litigation associate, after completing his schooling and being called to the bar this year. Carl has a broad advocacy and civil litigation practice that includes disputes involving corporate litigation, commercial litigation, construction, builder’s liens, shareholder and real estate disputes.

The next URBA Business After Hours is Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 5 to 7 p.m., hosted by the Welcome Home Real Estate Team at 125 Highway 33 West. On Thursday, Aug. 8, come out to Lions Park on Gray Road from 6 to 9 p.m. for Parks Alive – Oldies but Goodies ’50s/’60s.

Dress for Success is a new local affiliate of an international not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools. This organization has been providing suits and other professional attire to women for 20 years through their suiting program. Women come to them through a referral program seeking employment and a professional look for an upcoming interview and work one on one with a personal shopper who helps select professional attire. They receive a career suit and possibly cosmetics, footwear and accessories and most importantly a boast in confidence. Once employment is secured, the women can return to Dress for Success for a full week’s worth of professional attire.

Dress for Success is hosting an outdoor Pop-up Boutique Sale on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Fripp Warehousing, 1005 Ellis St., from noon to 4 p.m. For sale will be women’s clothing, with all articles priced under $10 and cash-only purchases. This will help fund the launch of a local suiting program in early October. The local board of directors are Kristie Nyrose (president and board chair), Courtenay Hesse (vice-president and vice-chair), Bree Hankins (secretary), Deborah Bannister (treasurer), Glenna Anderson (marketing/community relations), Kristie Hutchison and Paula Liegmann (directors at large) and Elizabeth Williams (executive director). For more information check out www.kelowna.dressforsuccess.org.

Huge thank-you to Taylor Fox, of Basil and Mint Restaurant on Lakeshore Road. Half-way through my regular walk it started to rain. I ran into the restaurant to see if they would lend me an umbrella and Taylor came to my rescue. I was so grateful to be able to finish my walk dry. Basil and Mint is owned and operated by Ken Cheung. The atmosphere is chic with an eclectic, but comfortable flare and a beautiful large patio. The restaurant has an excellent wine menu and a fun lounge/bar area. Basil and Mint offers west coast contemporary cuisine, great pizza, in-house baked bread and nightly specials with gluten free, vegetarian and allergy sensitive options. Free parking.

Congratulations

Vivid Hair Studio, 102-5315 Main St., in the Kettle Valley Village owned by Sherry Barton celebrates one year in business this month. Join the celebration Aug. 8, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Congratulations to the Okanagan Mission Senior Centre Society, 4398 Hobson Rd., for celebrating their 50th anniversary. The society has more than 400 members ($10 per year to join) and facilitates bridge, crafts, crib, keep fit, art, painting, singing and many more activities. Grace Egeland is the current president of the society. For more information or to join call Ian Sisett at 250-762-3211.

Fun, sun and wine

Experience the new Pedal Pub Okanagan with a view and outdoor fun rolling through the East Kelowna wine region, with a Quadra cycle assist pedal bike. Owned and operated by partner Curtis Litun, the tours are approximately two hours with all tasting fees included. There are only 15 seats on the bike, so if you are interested in a tour sign up early. For more information see www.pedalpubokanagan.com or phone 1-403-991-4449.

Kudos to Corlee Richert who got her first hole-in-one on hole 9, 134 yards, at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club. Witnessed by Lesley Pierce, Lori Mullin and Maretta Emery.

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce 2019 annual Business Excellence Awards have added a new category this year, Excellence in Tourism sponsored by Tourism Kelowna. That means now 13 awards will be handed out at the prestigious awards banquet in November. Finalists will be disclosed at a September luncheon and The Business Leader of the Year is selected by an independent committee and named just in advance of the banquet.

Accolades to the 10th annual charity golf tournament in support of the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign, Swing for a Cause which raised $75,000. The presenting sponsor of the tournament was locally owned general insurance brokerage firm Wilson M. Beck. Co-chairs of the event are John Weisbeck and Alli McNeill.

Kudos to the 2019 IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s which raised $47,356.75. Guy Bird was the committee chair.

Is Okanagan Lake a good home for Ogopogo? You decide. The Lake Tales outdoor walking tour will be hosted by the Okanagan Heritage Museum on Aug. 8, 15, 22, and 28 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Registration is $5/person.

A bit of good trivia information. There is a lot of buzz lately about phytonutrients and why we should all be getting more of them. Luckily we live in an area where Ambrosia apples are plentiful and are a great source of phytonutrients. Phyto comes from the Greek word for plant and nutrients are what provide nourishment for growth. So the word itself loosely means plant-based nourishment. Phytonutrients are not essential for us to survive. So why is everyone so crazy about them right now? It’s primarily became they appear to play a large role in maintaining good health and protecting the body against disease and the aging process.

Birthdays of the week

Maxine DeHart (Aug. 6); Mark Fredrickson (July 31); Al Huva (July 31); Ben Stewart (July 31); Dom Vinci (Aug. 1); Kate Martin (Aug. 1); Dave Roseberry (Aug. 2); Alex Draper (Aug. 2); Herb Assman (Aug. 2); Michelle Urbanovitch (Aug. 2); Steve Francis (Aug. 2); Joan Johnston (Aug. 2); Darren Bates (Aug. 3); Sylvia Jurys (Aug. 3); Mike Christian (Aug. 4); Dana Fauconner (Aug. 3); Larry Friesen (Aug. 4); Ross Grimmer (Aug. 5); Mohini Singh (Aug. 6).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councilor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca; website maxinedehart.ca.

