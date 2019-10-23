Straight from Dehart

After many years, the corner of Sutherland and Burtch in Kelowna has now been completely revitalized with the addition of a beautiful new commercial building housing four new businesses.

In addition, plenty of covered parking off Sutherland has been added for tenant customers. The new complex, at 1502 Sutherland Ave., is owned and operated by Dennis and Louise MacLeod. The grand opening will be celebrated Friday, Oct. 25. A floral arrangement from store tenant Funky Petals will be given free to the first 25 people that come to the opening. There will also be a draw for a TV and 10 golf pass prizes.

Dennis MacLeod, an insurance/financial advisor, has moved the Co-operators (Solve Insurance Services Inc.) to this new facility, taking the entire second and third floor, making it the company’s head office. The Co-operators have two other branches of the Co-operators in West Kelowna and Rutland. The company offers insurance for home, life, investments, group, business, farm and travel and have an ICBC quick counter for fast in and out transactions on the main floor. Open Monday to Saturday.

Funky Petals, run by floral designer/owner Louise MacLeod, is a new franchise in town with nine locations in Alberta. The Kelowna store is the first in B.C. Funky Petals operates out of the bright corner of the office building and offers unique, artistic fresh-cut designs of arrangements in the floral world. Look for an incredible selection of modern vases and accessories with drop-in, phone-in, on-line and delivery of floral arrangements. Heather Neufeld, who has been a floral designer for 30 years and was formerly with Mission Park Flowers, has joined Funky Petals along with floral designer Donna Pay.

OneClick Cleaners Dry Cleaning and Laundry is located in the rear of the building, equipped with 16 washers and 14 dryers. All the machines are huge industrial with 20-, 45- and 65-pound capacities. The business offers free pickup, delivery, automated billing, dry cleaning and wash and fold service. This is the first OneClick Canadian franchise. It is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Tina Houle is the manager of OneClick.

Finally, the MacLeods have opened the new Sutherland Super Wash Car Wash which is open 24/7 with two bays of self-serve wash and one automatic car wash.

In other news, Ryan Hulstein has joined the team at KPMG as a senior manager, audit. Originally from Vernon, for the past five years he has worked as an audit manager with KPMG overseas in Prague.

Diane and Steve Geddes relocated last year from Calgary where they founded a furniture company, SGE Interior Solutions. They now have purchased Fibrenew, located at 17-737 Stremel Rd., as a complement to SGE Interior Solutions. SGE sells furniture, specializing in retirement homes, golf courses, hotels and restaurants. Fibrenew is a leather, vinyl and plastics repairs and refurbishment company. It helps people who are eco-friendly who perhaps want to save their furniture instead of getting rid of it. Their son Zach and his wife Jazi have also moved to Kelowna and are both working for the company.

The Okanagan chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals will celebrate National Philanthropy Day with a lunch Nov. 15. National Philanthropy Day invites the non-profit community to come together to recognize local philanthropy and the positive impact of giving, whether financial, in-kind or volunteer support. This year’s keynote speaker is David Roche sharing his presentation theme message: “Generosity Made Me.” David is a pioneer of disability culture and an inspirational humorist who has transformed the challenges and gifts of living with facial difference into a compelling message. Magda Kapp is the local organizing committee chair for National Philanthropy Day.

Christina Ferreira, owner of Impact Events and Brand Management, has joined the Tourism Kelowna board of directors to serve an eight month term to April, 2020, representing the restaurant, retail and attractions sector. Christina has worked in destination marketing since 2002.

To the finalists in the Kelowna Chamber 2019 Business Excellence Awards, with the Awards Gala set for Nov. 1. The finalists are: Cannary Packaging Inc., Parke Pacific Projects Ltd., Thick as Thieves Entertainment (Rising Star); Galleria Fashions, Serviss Wealth Management, Sherpa Group Events Inc. (Micro Business); Hampton Pools & Landscape, Okanagan Lavender & Herb Farm, The Peacock Sheridan Group (Small Business); Blair Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning, Hergott Law, SweetLegs Clothing Inc. (Mid-size Business); Boyd Autobody & Glass, Valens GroWorks Corp., Vitalis Extraction Technology (Large Business); Cassidy deVeer of 3rd Generation Homes Ltd., Ranjit Takhar of Evergreen Building Maintenance Inc., Tyler Robson of Valens GroWorks Corp. (Young Entrepreneur); BC SPCA Kelowna, Central Okanagan Community Food Bank, Society of Hope (Not-for-Profit Excellence); Boyd Autobody & Glass, Coast Capital Savings Federal Credit Union, Kot Auto Group (Social Leadership); Predator Ridge Resort, Sayvee Creative Inc., Valens GroWorks Corp. (Marketing Campaign of the Year); Kelowna Museums Society, Kelowna Pride Society, Studio9 Independent School of Arts Society (Arts & Entertainment Achievement); Agents of Discovery, Hybrid Elevator Inc., Perfit Dental Solutions (Technology Innovator); Kelowna Concierge, Okanagan Lavender & Herb Farm, Volcanic Hills Estate Winery (Excellence in Tourism).

The significant growth of the local Institute of Corporate Directors has resulted in area expansion of the B.C. Southern Interior branch, renamed ICD Okanagan (formerly ICD Kelowna). You can register for ICD Okanagan’s next event, a breakfast seminar at 7:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Kelowna Yacht Club. Michael Parent, SFY professor and academic director, ID director education program (B.C.), and Tracey McVicar, managing partner of CAI Capital, will discuss the critical importance of strategy and capital allocation to both for profit and non-for-profit organizations. Michael Conway is the chair for ICD Okanagan.

It’s time to get scared and spooked at the 4th annual Grenfell Road Haunted House, 945 Grenfell Rd., owned by Paul Coxe who loves Halloween and scaring people. Although Paul was diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis, a rare chronic autoimmune disease marked by muscular weakness in certain muscles, he is determined to have another huge success this year with help from family, friends and the community. Visit on Oct. 25, 26, 27 and 31, from 6 to 9 p.m. (Scary Times); and Oct. 25, 26, 27 and 31, fom 4 to 5 p.m. (Non-Scary Times).

Ladies are working hard to get their clothing together for the Fall Ladies Closet Cleanout on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Laurel Packinghouse, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will have over 40 tables of gently used clothing and reusable bags will be given out for the first 100 ladies and a chance to win door prizes. Shop, save and support.

A group of wonderful quilters will host a Christmas Craft Market at Linda’s Quilt Shop, 948 McCurdy Rd., on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1 and 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the classroom in the back of the store. They will have a variety of items from knitting crocheting cars to preserves.

Women in Business are featuring four amazing women at their Nov. 6 panel event “Building Your Online Community” at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Club from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. They will share proven trade secrets on the top three outcomes for your business when it comes to social media. Listen to Joanna Schlosser (Niche Wine Co.), Lindsay Kelm (Kelm Communications), Brea McDonald (Table Forty Nine) and Valerie McTavish (VM Creative Content).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna hotelier. Phone 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca; maxinedehart.ca.

