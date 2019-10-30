Straight from Dehart

Huge thank you to everyone who contributed or participated in the United Way Celebrity Roast featuring yours truly.

It was quite the event, not knowing what to expect as the “roastee.” It was tons of fun and laughter and local love. The event raised more than $53,000.00 in just one evening for the United Way. Thank you to presenting sponsor Interior Savings and event sponsors and media partners Fondation Roasters (Rachel Renaud) who brought the event to Kelowna; Kelowna Capital News; Bell Media (AM 1150, EZ ROCK 101.5, Virgin Radio 99.9); Kelowna Now; Global Okanagan; Castanet; Interstate Battery Center; WK/Xibita Westkey Graphics and The Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre. “Friends of Maxine” Coast Capri Hotel, Farris, Playtime Casino Kelowna, Valley Mitsubishi. In-kind sponsors, Indigenous World Winery, Creative Cuisine Catering, Wards Cider, Freddy’s Brew Pub, Hotel Eldorado, Argus Industries, First Lutheran Church, The View Winery, Apple Valley Promotions, Willowstone Academy and Summerhill Pyramid Winery and The British Columbia Dragoons. Also to Connect Counselling & Therapy Society, SMC Law and the Kelowna Yacht Club. I would be amiss if I did not thank my panel of roasters: Rick Webber (retired anchor for Global Okanagan), Stan Martindale (Ramada Hotel), Phil Johnson (Bell Media), Ryan Donn and Loyal Wooldridge (city councillors), Steve “Stuntman” Francis, and Anna Jacyszyn. New daddy Rob Balsdon, of Train Wreck Comedy, was a hilarious MC. And of course thanks to Barry Gerding, regional desk editor of Black Press Interior South, for his heart-felt article in the evening program.

The Kelowna store grand opening for the Canadian family-owned and operated jewelry company Paris Jewellers takes place Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Orchard Park Shopping Centre. The first 100 customers to make a purchase will receive a free limited edition Elle Necklace. There will be festive beverages, treats, prizes and multiple giveaways throughout the day. Co-owners and sisters Chau Lui and Trang Wong own 25 stores across four provinces with 230 employees. Kelowna will be the 26th store. Paris Jewellers launched the limited edition Joy Pendant on Oct. 25, which is only available until Nov. 25, with 100 per cent of the profits to be donated to Mamas for Mamas. The pendant will be available online and in all 26 stores. As well, from Nov. 2 to 17, the store will donate five per cent of every purchase in support of the JoeAnna’s House project.

At the Independent Grocer of the Year Awards held in Toronto, the Choices Markets Kelowna team, at 1937 Harvey Ave., was inducted into the Grocers Hall of Fame. Each year, independent grocery stores across Canada compete for coveted titles in several categories. Each of the stores is visited personally by a highly respected retail management expert who evaluates the stores based on retailing excellence and innovation, store team performance, customer service, space utilization, freshness and cleanliness. Patrick Clancy has been the general manager of Choices Market, located at 1937 Harvey Ave., for more than 11 years.

Dignitaries including the district commander of the RCMP in Southeastern B.C. Chief Supt. Brad Haugli, head of the Kelowna regional detachment Supt. Brent Mundle and Supt. Richard Bergevin gathered to give recognition and present long-service medals, special awards and commendations to over 40 peace officers, civilian member employees and public service employees. Included in the 40 commendations from Kelowna was Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Mark Booth, who received the CO’s Commendation for his incredible devotion to road safety and for achieving the Alexa Team Star Status for removing a staggering 378 impaired drivers from our roads between 2008 and 2017. Kelowna RCMP Const. Russell Reeder was commended for his role in the apprehension of an emotionally disturbed suicidal man. Despite the man continuing to attempt to stab Reeder in the face, he was able to take control and secure the man without further injury.

Congratulations to CedarCreek Estate Winery. Their 2018 Estate Riesling received the Best Semi-Dry Riesling Wolf Blass Trophy along with a 97 point score at the Canberra International Riesling Challenge. Topping its category and rated as one of the top three wines in the competition, this is a prestigious win for CedarCreek.

Jeff Stibbard, CEO and owner of JDS Group of Companies and professional mining engineer has been named Business Leeder of the Year for 2019 by The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce. MNP LLP will be presenting the award to Jeff on November 1st at the Chamber Gala. Tickets at www.kelownachamber.org.

The next Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) meeting, hosted by Interior Savings Credit Union at 185 Rutland Rd., takes place Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. Registration is $10/person at the door, cash only. URBA would also like to welcome a new business member, Milton Towing serving Kelowna, Rutland and the Okanagan.

The Central Okanagan Economic Development Commissionhas asked for expressions of interest for new additions to the 2020 advisory council. The commission is accountable to the elected board of the Regional District of Central Okanagan and has a 40+ member advisory body. The advisory council serves as a forum for discussion between member municipalities, industry and regional economic service delivery organizations as a means to increase knowledge of economic development opportunities and needs throughout the Central Okanagan. Applications close at 4 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2019. Submit your resume to info@investkelowna.com. Visit www.investkelowna.com for more information.

The City of Kelowna has received the Age-Friendly BC Community Recognition from the B.C. Ministry of Health and a Rick Hansen Foundation Grant through the work of the Community for All Action Plan within the Healthy City Strategy. The ministry acknowledged Kelowna for being a community where seniors, people with a combination of ages and abilities including children and those with diverse abilities, can stay active, enjoy good health and connect with their community.

Kudos to Corlee Richter who aced her second hole-in-one at the Kelowna Golf & Country Club on Hole #9, 95.5 yards, with an 8 iron.

Up coming events

The Kelowna Buddhist Temple’s Fall Chow Mein and Apple Pie Sale is Sunday, Nov. 4, with pick-up time from 1 to 3 p.m. You can place orders by emailing kbtchowmein@gmail.com or call 250-860-2980. The Chow Mein is freshly made and contains no MSG. All orders via email will receive a confirmation reply to confirm your pickup. Chow Mein at $9 per order (pork or vegetarian) and pies at $9 each.

The 5th annual Winnipeg Social is Nov. 9, from 7:30 p.m. to midnight, at Parkinson Recreation Centre. Their musician line-up this year is Julie Masi, John Delaney, Vicky Nish, Angela Kelman, John Einarson, Jimmy LeGuilloux, Bill Kelly, Murray Holmes, Harvey Kostenchuck and Steve Soucy. Of course there will be Winnipeg food and amazing prizes along with a cash bar and photo booth. Funds raised go to prostate cancer. Tickets $40 at www.brownpapertickets.com or at the door for last minute walk-ups. Contact Julie at ajmasi@shaw.ca.

The UBC Global Gala, organized by the School of Nursing students, is Nov. 15 at the Laurel Packinghouse. It’s a formal event that will include a fundraising casino that gives a chance to win seven nights accommodation for two in Cabo San Lucas. This will help raise funds towards health initiatives, supporting outreach clinics, and purchasing medical equipment in Ghana and Zambia. Tickets available at www.globalgala.net.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 288 (West Kelowna) ladies auxiliary is a service group supporting the Legion. They fundraise year round for many local charities and to support veterans. The auxiliary hosts a pancake breakfast from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on the first Sunday of each month, except for July and August, at branch 288, 6-2525 Dobbin Rd. in West Kelowna. It’s the best deal in town — only $6 for pancakes, sausages, scrambled eggs, hash browns, coffee and juice. Kids are welcome and you do not need to be a legion member to attend. The next breakfast is Nov. 3. They are also in need of new members to continue their fundraising efforts. Call Joyce McCabe at 250-768-4363.

Winfield United Church’s annual Jingle Bell Bazaar is Saturday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at 3751 Woodsdale Rd. Lots of home baking, a Christmas boutique, sewing, knitting, preserves, produce, plants. You can even go for lunch and taste homemade soups, buns and dessert.

Birthdays of the week

Happy 60th Mark Bartyik (Oct. 28); Laurie Baird (Oct. 30); Don Gerein (Oct. 30); Denis Picard (Oct. 30); Jackie Schleppe (Oct. 31); Janet Wourms (Oct. 31); Janet McCartney (Nov. 1); George Colpron (Nov. 2); Doreen Gray (Nov. 3); Corrine Reid (Nov, 3); Terry Hoogewoonink (Nov. 5); Nick Imthorn (Nov. 5).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca; website www.maxinedehart.ca.

