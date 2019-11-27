Straight from DeHart

The Kelowna business Earthly Creations Floral Art and Gift Gallery is owned and operated by Marie Shandalla. (Contributed)

This month marks the 20th anniversary in business for Earthly Creations Floral Art and Gift Gallery, owned and operated by Marie Shandalla. Located all that time at 2630 Pandosy St., Marie will celebrate the anniversary Saturday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with lots of in-store specials, Knight’s Chocolate samples and beverages. The first 12 people in the store will receive free delivery of a floral arrangement in town during December. Marie always puts on a great party, so stop in and visit.

While visiting Earthly Creations, drop into the nearby Tutt Street Gallery, also on Nov. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. Owner and curator Martina Kral celebrates her 10th anniversary as owner and the gallery’s 35th anniversary of brokering fine Canadian art with a Christmas Delights Show and Sale. In attendance will be Rod Charlesworth, Anita Skinner, Anita McComas and Dorothy Tinning. The sale coincides with a Spirit of Christmas event at the Pandosy Village the same day, which will include a Christmas toy drive and grand prize gift basket draw for every toy donated.

The Kelowna-based accounting firm Chun & Co. will merge with MNP as of Feb. 3, 2020. MNP is Canada’s fifth largest national accounting and business consulting firm with 21 locations across B.C. The Kelowna office is at 600–1628 Dickson Ave. While Chun & Co. was seeking to deliver more specialty services to their clients, MNP was looking to expand its Okanagan presence and add more professional resources to serve the region. By joining MNP, Chun & Co. can add more resources, more specialized services and a wider range of experiences for their clients. The Chun & Co. team of eight will be based out of MNP’s Kelowna offices of early February, 2020. Trina Warren is the MNP regional managing partner for the Thompson-Okanagan, region.

Sandrine French Pastry and Chocolate, 1865 Dilworth Dr., celebrates its 15th anniversary in Kelowna. Sandrine has revamped its website so you now view and book your space in their popular baking classes. The Christmas specialties, yule logs and tourtieres are also available for pre-ordering online or in-store. Check out www.sandrinepastry.com to see how you can attend a hands-on Sandrine workshop and learn how to create a traditional Christmas Buche de Noel — made up of sponge cake, butter cream, ganache.

CedarCreek Estate Winery has been named Winery of the Year at the 2019 InterVin International Wine Awards. InterVin is a competition that brings together wine writers, sommeliers and winemakers to judge both Canadian and International wines. It is one of the most meaningful awards in Canada and is among the top accolades CedarCreek has received in its 32-year history. Top Gold Medal scoring wines are 2017 Platinum Haynes Creek Syrah and 2018 Platinum Block 3 Riesling. Taylor Whelan is the CedarCreek winemaker.

DEW IT, an IT service provider for small and medium businesses in the Okanagan and beyond, has combined its West Kelowna and Kelowna locations under one roof at 101-1561 Sutherland Ave. Owned and operated by president Brian Dewar, DEW IT has been in operation since 2013 and employs eight staff.

Kick off the holiday season by attending the Downtown Kelowna Winter Street Market on Sunday, Dec. 1. B.C.’s Buy Local week is Dec. 2 to 8.

Congratulations to RCMP S/Sgt. Duncan Dixon on receiving the prestigious Order of Merit. S/Sgt. Dixon joined the RCMP 28 years ago and is currently the Detachment Commander for West Kelowna and is also in charge of delivering policing services to residents of Peachland, Joe Rich and Big White.

Employees of the City of Kelowna Yards department received long-term service awards. Congratulations to Scott Thompson and Brenda Larson, (20 years); David Irwin, Derek Purdue, John Pinoli and Daniel Voth (10 years).

Gloria Morgan from the North Okanagan has been elected Chair of the Okanagan College Board of Governors following the resignation of Chris Derickson who left the position as a consequence of his recent election as Chief of the Westbank First Nation. Juliette Cunningham from Vernon was elected as Vice Chair, replacing Gloria.

Congratulations to the following City of Kelowna Long Service Award recipients: Jim Gabriel, divisional director of active living and culture, and Wendy Serko, PT recreation program assistant (both 25 years); Chris Babcock, event development supervisor (15 years).

Pushor Mitchell Lawyers LLP has announced a new Mediation Services Group offering a comprehensive alternative to resolving disputes for clients across the valley and surrounding areas. Chair of the newly formed group is certified mediator Angela Price-Stephens, who has trained in the UK (Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution), USA (Pepperdine University) and Canada (Justice Institute of BC; Community Mediation, Ottawa). Angela is on the civil roster of Mediate BC and has been mediating disputes in a variety of forums since 2005.

The website for the new Mid-Town Station Kitchen + Drink Restaurant at 200-1516 Dickson Ave. in Kelowna is www.midtownstn.com.

The Executor’s Assistant is celebrating seven years in business serving the Okanagan. Corinne Snape has been assisting families, lawyers, realtors and public guardian trustees disburse household assets for estates and beneficiaries during the transitioning period. Corinne is an expert in what she does and offers individual pricing and quotes as all situations are unique.

Along with help for household asset disbursement for estates, she can help with downsizing, transitioning or hoarding. Corinne and her team assist professional and families with the disbursement from home to condo, condo to care or estates in an efficient and caring manner. Call 250-863-2630 or visit The Executor’s Assistant website at www.executor-assistant.ca.

What’s new

The Kelowna Lioness Club has inducted new member Bev Kenzie. If you would like to have some fun while giving back to the community, give Ann Luhoff a call at 250-861-1202.

Michele Nojonen has started a new group for widows and widowers called Soaring Spirits International, which provides widowed people with the chance to meet socially and to create a local community of widowed friends through their regional social group program. Groups are led by their volunteer facilitators who plan meetings twice a month in their areas. The meetings are focused on assisting widowed men and women in rebuilding their social structure post-loss. They do not provide any presented content and all of their meetings are held in easily accessible public locations. The aim is to assist widowed people in getting back out into the world with a group of understanding friends by their sides. Their next social function is Dec. 9. For more information on the event and group check out www.soaringspirits.org/regional-social-events.

Kot Auto Group has launched their inaugural Kot Coat Drive to distribute donated coats to people in need in the community. All five dealerships of Kot Auto Group will participate, including Kelowna Hyundai/Genesis Kelowna.

Around of town…

December 6: HomeGrown Night Market at the Innovation Centre. Local vendors and small businesses.

December 7 and 8: Artisans Christmas at Rotary Centre for the Arts. More than 60 artists, crafters, food trucks, activities for the kids and swag bags. Donation for the food bank.

December 15: Kelowna Liedertafel Choir Annual Christmas Concert, 2 p.m., at First Lutheran Church, 4091 Lakeshore Rd. Special Guests are UBCO Chorus led by choral director Francis Chiasson. Admission by donation.

Birthdays of the week

Happy 85th Ed Schiller (Nov. 20); Reg Henry (Nov. 27); Chris Rochfort (Nov. 27); Dwayne Hojnocki (Nov.27); Maryann Tulloch (Nov. 27); David Kopp (Nov.28); Gary Filifilo (Nov. 28); Ken Black (Nov. 28); Dr. Mike Shepherd (Nov. 29); Bryan Feagan (Nov. 29); Lou Goncalves (Nov. 30); Jana Hardy (Nov. 30); Dan Willms (Nov. 30); Meryl Corbett (Nov. 30); Vern Martindale (Dec. 1); Dan Albas (Dec. 1); Don Holzer (Dec. 2); Sonja Rosco (Dec. 3); Krystyna Werbury (Dec. 3); Hal Puder (Dec. 3); Sherry Cote (Dec. 3).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca; website maxinedehart.ca.