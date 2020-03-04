Straight from DeHart

This week’s column is dedicated to long-time friend Terry Moldenhauer who passed away Jan. 18 in Mexico where he was receiving treatment for a relentless disease that tragically took his life after a hard-fought battle. Terry and the companies he worked for were huge supporters of the Maxine DeHart – United Way, Ramada Hotel Drive-Thru Breakfast for our entire 20-year history. A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 8, at Manhattan Point in Prospera Place.

Marcus O’ Broin Jewellery, Bespoke Handmade Design and Repair has opened at 101-4639 Lakeshore Road.in Kelowna, across from the new Barn Owl Brewing.

Owned and operated by 20-year jewelry designer and goldsmith Marcus O’ Broin, it specializes in custom handmade jewelry in gold, silver or platinum. The new quaint, rustic, contemporary shop houses both his jewelry displays and the shop from which he works. Marcus comes to us from Pitt Meadows in the Lower Mainland, where he also owned and operated a similar shop. Along with his custom jewellery creations, Marcus offers ring sizing, chain soldering/catch replacement, plating and claw re-tipping/replacement, stone re-setting and tightening, pearl stringing/gluing, cleaning. polishing and same day repairs. Although his shop is mainly custom oriented, he has some lovely ready to wear jewelry on display. Open Tuesday to Saturday.

Colby Schneider has held the position of sales manager with the Kelowna Mercedes-Benz dealership for the past eight years. Effective April 1, Colby will be promotedto senior sales manager at Kelowna Mercedes-Benz.

Brett & Buddies Moving & Junk Removal Service is a six-year business owned and operated by young entrepreneur Brent Waldherr. Brent, along with his buddies Aaron Stapleton and Ethan Charlesworth, are a full-service moving company. They refer to themselves as the home transition specialists. Brett & Buddies move both commercial and residential jobs, and also do junk removal. They also repurpose anything reusable and work closely with the Canadian Mental Health Association and S.H.A.R.E. Check them out at www.brettandbuddies.com.

Congratulations to Taylor Mendel of Kelowna Chrysler at 2440 Enterprise Way, who won the company’s sales person of the year award. Dealership general manager Michael Melenchuk is very proud of the entire team after earning the Kelowna Chrysler the Award of Best New Car Dealership in 2019, voted on by Kelowna residents.

Kelowna’s Jared Schmidt was awarded the silver medal at the 2020 Patron Perfectionist Global Final, where 24 bartenders from around the world competed. The Road to the Global Finals, which took place in Mexico, saw Jared a first win at the Vancouver Regional Final and then the Canadian Finals with his “It Takes a Valley” tequila cocktail.

Congratulations to Brian and Christina Skinner, chefs and owners of Frankie We Salute You, Taylor Whelan, winemaker at CedarCreek, Neil Taylor, chef at Home Block and Trent and Ria Kitsch, owners of Kitsch Wines as finalists in the Western Living Magazine Foodies of the Year 2020 Awards. The top 10 winners will be announced on March 7.

Darren Witt of Bercum Builders has been appointed the new vice-president of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Okanagan chapter. Joining him on the board will be Cassidy deVeer, president (3rd Generation Homes), Tyler Krenz, treasurer (Grant Thornton LLP), Russ Foster, secretary (Wilden Construction), Chuck Cullen, Team Construction, Ranvir Nahal, Sunterra Custom Homes, Krista Paine, Ian Paine Construction, Justin O’Connor, Sotheby’s Realty, Jade Davidson, Hybrid Elevator, Don Pineau, Quality Air Care, Sherri Paiement, TELUS, Mark Danielson, Pushor Mitchell Lawyers LLP. Daniel Winer is the new executive director of the association.

Long-time hair stylist Dennis Hubbard has moved to Kelowna Hair Design at 1525 Gordon Drive. Same prices, just new location. Call 778-821-2224.

Welcome new members of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce—Alzheimer Society of B.C., Excel Personnel Inc., Focus College, Grand Irish Construction Inc., Grizzly Bear Bistro and Bar, Insul-West Building Materials Ltd., Mission Hill Winery & CedarCreek Estate Winery (Mark Anthony Wine & Spirits), Oakridge Share Services, Sage Transitions, Thick as Thieves Entertainment Inc., Twirling Umbrellas Ltd., Vacasa and WITS Metal Fab Inc.

Speaking of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, Pushor Mitchell LLP was presented with a 50-year membership certificate as a KCC Random Act of Recognition. Pushor Mitchell LLP does so much for our community and looks forward to its continued involvement with the chamber.

Engineering professor Cigdem Eskicioglu has been named the Senior Industrial Research Chair (IRC) in advanced resource recovery from wastewater at UBC Okanagan. The IRC role, awarded in partnership with the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) and Metro Vancouver, will focus on developing and next generation wastewater sludge treatment technologies that recover energy and resources from what we pour down the drain.

There are still a few tickets available for the International Women’s Day event on March 8 put on by the Peachland Community Arts Council. An afternoon high tea and an evening of wine and cheese event will feature several local women speakers at the Peachland Community Centre, 4450-6th Street. On the afternoon agenda are Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin, Pam Rader (shift power yoga/shift coaching and leadership) and Nikki Csek (Kelowna Chamber of Commerce). For the evening wine and cheese are Judi Wallace (laughter yoga leader/power coach and cancer survivor), Dr. Tavi Nicholson (clinical psychologist) and myself. Come join us for some social fun and comradery. Tickets are $10 each and are available at the Peachland Art Gallery or by calling 250-767-7422.

Winter is over and the 2020 GolfBC Championship is June 8 – 14, 2020. Interested in volunteering? Know someone who is? Register here. If you are interested in being a Caddy, register here. Questions? Email golfbcvolunteers@gmail.com.

Parents who are looking for a way to keep their children busy over spring break may just find their answer at the Kelowna Art Gallery. Art Break offers an exciting week of camps for children ages 5 to 12 that run each day from March 16 to 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Young artists will be inspired by short field trips to different places in the Cultural District, as well as the exhibitions on view in the various gallery spaces. They will take part in painting, sculpting, drawing, working with mixed media and printmaking. Nataley Nagy is the executive director. To register visit www.kelownaartgallery.com

Get moving for Easter Seals and make a difference in the lives of many. Walk, run, roll, bike or swim. Choose any exercise you like to raise funds to send kids to Easter Seals Camp from March 1-31. Here’s how it works. Sign-up to the Get Moving For Easter Seals Challenge. Get moving with any exercise activity. Ask friends, family or co-workers to sponsor a pledge of just $10.00 a kilometer. Send children, youth and adults with diversabilities to Easter Seals Summer Camps. www.getmovingforeasterseals.ca

Birthdays of the week

Isla Burge (Mar. 3), Nancy Wise (Mar. 4), Sandra Hofer (Mar. 5), Camille Saltman (Mar. 5),Kellie Amis (Mar. 5), Linda Frisby (Mar. 5), Randy Leslie (Mar. 5), Connie Penner (Mar. 6), Gary Embleton (Mar. 6), Glen Jackson (Mar. 6), Rick Galitzine (Mar. 7), Ron Hughes (Mar. 7), Lynne Pearson (Mar. 7),Kevin Parnell (Mar. 7), Joshua Cairns (Mar. 7), Rob Willms (Mar. 8), Ron Leroy (Mar. 8), Marguerite Berry (Mar. 9), Karen Christiansen (Mar. 10), Ryan Coome (Mar. 10).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca; website www.maxinedehart.ca

