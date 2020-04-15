Straight from DeHart

First College will open a new Registered Massage Therapy (RMT) program with classes starting in September, 2020.

The RMT program has received preliminary accreditation from the Canadian Massage Therapy Council for Accreditation (CMTCA), one of only nine to receive that accreditation in B.C. and the only one in Kelowna. It’s a full time, two-year diploma program with academic and hands-on learning. RMT is one of the fastest growing health care professions. First College is a local career training college offering a variety of programs, under the direction of Timothy Yang. First College’s RMT program will be under the supervision of director Dr. Danielle Morgan and practical director Lindsey Sloan. Apply at www.firstcollege.ca/rmt.

O Spa Health & Wellness Centre, 108-1912 Enterprise Way, will celebrate 18 years in business this week. Owned and operated by Patti and Ulli Onsorge, the company is offering curbside pick-up on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for your skin care and beauty product needs. Call 250-712-1112 and leave a message. Online shopping will be available soon.

The Kelowna Farmers and Crafters Market has a temporary new home at the Parkinson Recreation Centre parking area. At this time, there are 15 food and farm vendors selling products. The market organizers are taking all the required steps during COVID-19. It is now a shop-and-go market, open from 9 a.m. to noon. Organizers are asking that only one person from a family come to shop. The limit will be 50 people at a time allowed in the market area, which will have plenty of hand washing stations, shoppers asked to maintain social distancing rules and requesting cash as payment. Dave Price is the president at the market. \

Well-known chef Bernard Casavant has started a new position as director of operations, hospitality consultant at Casavant Enterprises Ltd. In this role, the chef will provide a broad overview of hospitality analysis for both front and back of the house for the food industry. He offers help with the flow of the restaurant for both food and beverage service and the design of commercial kitchen layouts for new operations. A key focus will be to work with, advise and implement changes to improve any aspect of a restaurant operation and motivate and train individuals and teams. He supports local farmers and producers to ensure a quality experience.

Congratulations to David Dempster for celebrating his 17th year anniversary with Sentes Automotive as chief financial officer.

Steve Austin Fine Art Photography has opened at 1296 Ellis St. in Kelowna’s Cultural District. Owned and operated by local photographer Steve Austin and Tracy Austin, their storefront is not open due to COVID-19 but check out their website www.steveaustin.ca for a future viewing and grand opening of the gallery. With over 30 years experience shooting nature and wildlife as well as working for commercial clients, Steve captivates viewers with his stunning use of light, colour and composition. His photography brings moments to life allowing the viewer to preserve the image, evoking feeling and emotion. He also plans to run workshops and photo tours with the gallery serving as a meeting point.

The Dyck family of Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery has donated 20,000 bottles of sanitizer to our local frontline medical and emergency services heroes. The distillery has just launched “Harness Your Superhero to Help Fight COVID-19” to help flatten the curve. Every bottle of spirits purchased helps them make and donate four bottles of sanitizer.

Sarah Bourne, project lead of Exploration Dance Kelowna, will take their community class online for the month of April. The series of classes are designed for people with and without disabilities and free to participate in. Dance Together at Home is April 22 and 29, from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. (PST), at www.facebook.com/events/209091980392326/. For more details and links check out explorationdance.ca

Actors Studio are eager to continue their performances when the COVID-19 public gathering rules come to an end. Randy Leslie, Nate Flavel and their actors will once again be laughing, crying and cheering together on stage. In the meantime, they encourage their supporters to renew or purchase subscriptions for the 2020-21 season. Upcoming in the future will be productions of Deathtrap and Peter Pan.

Birthdays of the week

Happy 103 Phil Moubray (Apr.19); happy 75th Umberto Cagnoni (Apr. 5); Marg Jeffrey (Apr. 16); Ken Finlayson (Apr. 15); MJ Bennett (Apr. 17); Mike Guzzi (Apr. 17); Pearse Walsh (Apr. 18); Kendra Casey (Apr. 18); Nick Pisio (Apr. 18); Peter Burleigh (Apr. 18); Sue Martin (Apr. 19); Glen Rea (Apr. 19); John Goncalves (Apr. 19); Cleo Curalato (Apr. 19); Bill Winters, Mickie’s Pub (Apr. 21); Steve Thomson (Apr. 22).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.cal website www.maxinedehart.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Shop Local