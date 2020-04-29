Straight from DeHart

Freshco will open a new Kelowna store Thursday, May 7, at the former Safeway store location in Dilworth Centre.

Freshco is locally owned and operated by Greg Frederick and wife Chaewol Lim. Greg was previously with Safeway for 20 years and managed the downtown Safeway for three years. Freshco is a conventional grocery store offering a discount grocery shopping experience under the banner of Sobeys. Freshco partners with local farmers, bakers and fresh offerings with produce being the crown jewel of the store. Freshco offers high quality fresh food products and fast, friendly service. It’s a one stop shop. On May 7, the store will open at 8 a.m. for everyone. Starting on May 8, the store will be open for seniors from 7 to 8 a.m. daily and remain open for the general public until 9 p.m. seven days a week. Freshco will adhere to provincial government health standards with staff at the door, markers on the floors, and constant cleaning of buggies, baskets and the public area.

IG

Also located at Dilworth Centre is Only Deals Dollar Plus Store. Owned and operated by Margy Ringrose and Les Granholm, the store has remained open for business during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a show of gratitude for their customer support during these difficult times, the store will offer a 15 per cent discount off any purchase until the end of May made by hospital workers, first responders, care home workers and all other front line workers.

IG

Interior designer Shannon Chubb is the owner of the small local furniture store Lavish Design, located at 115-2463 Highway 97 in Kelowna. Lavish is a good source for furnishings and home décor, a local option to online shopping with Amazon or Wayfair. Lavish Design has worked for eight years with 100 per cent smaller Canadian suppliers, offering unique products. Lavish Designs’ new concept is complimentary virtual interior design services as Shannon has transferred the showroom online 24/7. Quick two-day delivery to your door for most items with free delivery Vernon to West Kelowna. Check out website www.lavish-design.ca.

IG

Okanagan Valley Insurance Services, 125-2463 Highway 97 N. (across from Joey’s), is possibly is the only agency open at this time. The company is owned and operated by the Stobbe family, in business since 1993, the only locally family-owned insurance office still operating in Kelowna. Open six days a week, Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Happy 60th anniversary

Dave and Marj Roseberry (May 4).

IG

Kelowna company Maxogram has developed two new innovative ways to use their unique product. One, a free interactive public notice sign that lets customers know their doors are closed and provides information on how to reduce the COVID-19 spread. Second, a customizable sign that enables communicating the latest news with customers through video right on the sign itself, providing interactive ways for the business and customers to stay in touch. Both can be printed on any printer. Learn more at maxogram.com/covid19. Matthew Jensen is the founder and CEO of Maxogram.

IG

Coast Capri Hotel executive chef Kim Wallace is celebrating Mother’s Day with the Mother’s Day Reserve a Bird take-out. Available is a 15-pound turkey, which will feed a large family, turkey breast for four to six people or a ham which will feed six to eight people — with all the trimmings included. Chef Wallace can modify for smaller or larger families. Pre-order required by calling 250-860-6060.

IG

Kelowna Community Helpers is a Facebook group created by Tessa Russell-Hopkinson, of Your Laundry Fairy, and Danielle Walker to help coordinate community efforts to help those most in need in the Kelowna area. People post in need of help and others post that they want to help on a platform Community Helpers created to bring people together. Services must be offered voluntarily, reimbursement for purchased items is acceptable and all actions must be followed by public health authorities. Members are asked to only post if they are truly in need. Check out www.facebook.com/groups/208132193865995.

IG

Mother’s Day Week is fast approaching. Locally owned and operated Earthly Creations Floral Art and Gift Gallery are delivering floral arrangements and gifts to moms at this unpredictable time. You can also pick up an arrangement at Marie Shandalla’s sidewalk table (marie@earthlycreations.net or 250-861-5825) outside her shop at 2630 Pandosy St. Order early as it’s going to be a busy year for deliveries.

Crumbs and Roses Gluten Free Bakery has relocated from 180 Rutland Road N. to a new spot at 443 Bank Rd. in Kelowna for curbside pickup. Check them out online: www.squareup.com/store/crumbs-and-roses.

Pita Pit, owned and operated locally by Pavneet Singh with locations at 229 Bernard Ave. and 1708 Airport Way, is offering 50 per cent off take-out to all frontline workers, RCMP, firefighters and care home workers.

Masa’s Grill at The Harvest Golf Club is now open for takeout service, offering lunch and dinner menus on their website (www.harvestgolf.com) seven days a week and nightly features Thursday to Sunday. Pre-order by phone or email in advance 24 hours to avoid disappointment at 250-862-3177 or rbrown@harvestgolf.com.

IG

Kelowna Brewing Co., 122-975 Academy Way, has started offering growler fills (not refills, but an exchange) out of the brewery. They have NEIPA, a very English Porter and Pete’s Stout on tap. Current hours are 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday to Friday, and 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday. Closed Sunday to Tuesday. Connor Mackay-Dunn is the general manager.

IG

Craft Beer Market, 257 Bernard Ave., is now offering curbside pick-up or delivery, Tuesday to Sunday, 2 to 9 p.m., with free delivery or 15 per cent off pick-up (www.craftbeermarket.ca) with code CRAFT for discount. They are also offering Craft Beer To-Go in 1L and 2L growler formats. Mike Green is the general manager.

IG

Golf Town, 2507 Enterprise Way, has started curbside service Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. People can contact them via phone (250-861-8832) Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., to place an order and arrange a pick-up time or email them at kelowna@golftown.com anytime.

Sleep Country Canada, with two locations in our area, has announced a donation commitment of $1.5 million in essential sleep products to Canadian communities impacted by COVID-19. They are working with local organizations across the country to support the most vulnerable and at-risk communities and frontline medical workers with safe sleeping arrangements that provide physical distancing measures. www.sleepcountryir.ca

Birthdays of the Week

Brett Kryskow (Apr. 29); Dave Maclean (Apr. 29); Lynn Tamaki (Apr. 29); Alison Love (Apr. 29); Karen Belshaw (Apr. 29); Marianna Dahl (Apr. 30); Tony Peyton (Apr. 30); Bryan Sargeant Apr. 30); Sam Hill (May 1); Wendy Zsoldos (May 1); Harry Grossmith (May 1); Dale Adamoski (May 3); Kevin Bojda (May 3); Gloria Jean Seymour (May 3); Cathy Jennens (May 4); Chris Cowan (May 4); Kathy Baker (May 4); Tyler Dyck (May 5).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca; website www.maxinedehart.ca.

tag

Business