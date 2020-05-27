Straight from DeHart

The team of seven staff at Digitex, 201-184 Adams Rd. in Kelowna, is constantly evolving to meets the needs of the industry it serves.

Established in 1997, Digitex last year acquired the print hardware division Tops Telecommunication, reflecting a shift in industry focus from the copier business to managed services, software, e-commerce and IT offerings. The software side of Digitex ensures the efficiency and productivity of their business clients. As companies face an urgent new reality that calls for a flexible working environment, Digitex has dedicated e-commerce division offering savings and a complete one-stop-shop customer experience. Being a people- centric company, during the past two challenging months Digitex was proud to retain all their staff and find alternative ways to keep their employees working and productive. Hugh Porter is the company CEO and Drew Jones the vice-president. Tammy Porter is the business development manager.

Valeo Health Clinic has reopened in new premises at 101-1926 Dolphin Ave., on the first floor of Landmark 1 tower in Kelowna. In business for seven years previously on Sutherland Avenue, chiropractor Dr. Shannon David Snow is the CEO of the clinic. Valeo is a multidisplinary clinic filled with chiropractors, massage therapy, naturopathic medicine, kinesiology and acupuncture offering a wide range of services and techniques including shockwave, graston, compression therapy and sport massage. Check out their website at www.valeohealthclinic.com.

After 23 years at Total E’Clips Salon, founder Kathie Jones has sold the business and is now working at Crimson Salon in the Richter Street Professional building, 105-3320 Richter St., in Kelowna.

Rosebuds Designer Consignment Boutique, owned and operated by Kathy Wiebe, is open at 150-1855 Kirschner Rd. in Kelowna. Rosebuds specializes in high quality brand name ladies apparel, new and consigned, offering a wide a variety of clothing and accessories in all sizes from small to extra-large. As Rosebuds is no longer carrying men’s wear, it has expanded available ladies wear brands of new clothing — Frank Lyman, Ribkoff, Fresh Parsley, Jamie Sadock, Sam Medelman and Dolce Vita. Some name brand shoes are Bourne, Taco’s and Fly London. Along with an extensive amount of beautiful clothing, Rosebuds has a huge selection of spring and summer purses, jewelry and gentled used shoes.

In operation since 1992, Okanagan Clinical Trials (OCT) is a premier research facility in Kelowna for clinical studies to develop better treatments for many diseases. After recognizing a need in the community, Dr. Kim Christie, president of OCT, launched the memory clinic in 2015 to provide people concerned with their memory access to free cognitive assessment. OCT has remained operational throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and plans to launch a free memory assessment campaign to give people a chance to check the health of their brain. Memory tests will be available in-clinic or over the phone and are free. By obtaining a memory test, you are positively impacting your brain health and potentially supporting local research. Naomi Mison is OCT’s marketing and recruitment specialist.

Reddhart Workwear, 102-1835 Dilworth Dr. in Kelowna, is a Canadian company with 11 stores in B.C. and Alberta, now open while maintaining social distancing rules. Reddhart’s primary goal is to support Canadian manufacturers and businesses. The company has experienced and knowledgeable able to guide customers through the boot purchase process. Reddhart also specialize in CSA work boots and shoes. Brands found in their store include Canada West, Royer, Viberg Stompers, Keen, Blundstone, JB Goodhue, Muck and Birkenstock. Clothing brands are Carhartt and Stanfield. Deb Keuhl, who has been in the footwear retail industry for 40 years, is the manager of Reddhart.

Congratulations to the United Way Southern Interior BC team and the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre for hosting a unique Day of Caring for local charities that provides front-line, non-medical essential services to the community. Packages of personal protective equipment was provided to charities, which included thousands of protective masks, hand sanitizer and if needed, feminine hygiene products. All products were donated to the United Way through various channels. Feminine hygiene products were donated by the North Okanagan Labor Council as part of United Way’s Period Promise Campaign. Kahir Lalji is the executive director of the United Way.

Financial Dream Solutions Inc. has been recognized by Sun Life as the top holistic multi advisor firm in Canada for 2019. Having roots in Sun Life for over 27 years, Financial Dream Solutions has been recognized both regionally and nationally as one of the top multi advisor firms and have a partner brokerage firm. Senior partners Wayne Henrikson and Carmine Maddalena have recently brought in two experienced younger partners, Steve van de Vosse and Neil MacDonald. FDS has three offices in the valley. Steve works in the Kelowna office and Neil in the Penticton office.

The Salvation Army Thrift Store, 200 Rutland Road South, has reopened its doors to the public with full COVID-19 compliance. While most items will be accepted, furniture with a fabric or cloth covering that cannot be easily wiped down and sanitized will not be accepted at this time. The donation centre hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA) has announced the winners of the 2020 SILGA Community Excellence Awards — the City of Vernon, Partners in Action (social responsibility); Regional District Central Okanagan, Okanagan Flood Collaboration (environmental sustainability); and the City of Revelstoke, food security (economic development).

Every family is going through challenges now because it’s hard to do the regular things in life, like going to a playground and supporting kids with learning. AltaVie Health has created a free video series with downloadable tool kits that help parents and caregivers go from chaos to calm. Occupational therapist Jen Taubensee shares research based ideas and tools to help families. AltaVie Health offers health services for moms and babes, including chiropractic care, naturopathic medicine, massage therapy and occupational therapy. The videos are available at www.altaviehealth.com/ot-videos.

Kudos to the inaugural #LandmarkLove Mother’s Day Gift Bag fundraiser held at Landmark 6, hosted by Details Design Inc. and sponsored by the Landmark District, Crowe MacKay and the Stober Group. The event raised $25,000 for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

Birthdays of the week

Dena Barabash (May 27); Doug Dooley (May 13); Stephen Fuhr (May 27); Tom Macauley (May 27); Darryl Burry (May 31); Jeff Fraser (May 31); Carmen Sparg (May 28); Richard Prowse (May 28); Patti Wentworth (May 29); Cindy Atkinson (May 29); Nan Pellatt (May 29); Jim Meiklejohn (May 30); Bob Stewart (May 30); Ron Manoin (May 30); Dr. Steve Yeager (May 30); Ray Wynsouw (May 31); Mark Flett (June 1); Bruce Telford (June 2); Barbie Ross (June 2).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca; website www.maxinedehart.ca.

