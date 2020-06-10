Straight from DeHart

The new Kelowna Ford Lincoln dealership is ready to open at 2250 Enterprise Way on Monday, June 15.

The massive new building is 49,000 square-feet on a 5.5-acre site, one of the first in Canada to feature a new building design for Lincoln dealerships across the country. There is space for up to 465 vehicles to be displayed on the new lot along with boasting 16 service bays, a fully automated car wash and a quick service lube bay dedicated for fast oil and tire changes. An express shuttle service is offered, as is a dedicated coffee bar and many other amenities. An indoor celebration bay for delivery of new vehicles in the showroom is another new concept for the dealership. Partners in the new venture are Dan Assam and Dean Bradshaw, who also serves as the general manager. Jeff Burgis is the general sales manager, Peter Irvine, the new vehicle sales manager, Ken Hiles, the service manager, and Justin Friberg, the parts manager.

As a premier provider of a water taxi and private services on Okanagan Lake, Kelowna Water Taxi Cruises will make your experience memorable. Whether you are going from point A to B at full throttle or would like to enjoy a leisurely cruise, taxi cruise service owner Peter Brady offers his water taxi service seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Sept. 30. Check out www.kelownawatertaxicruises.com.

Bringing friends, family and communities together, drive-in movies have come to Kelowna. OutsideCinema.ca will support the Central Okanagan Food Bank with an outdoor movie every Friday and Saturday until Sept. 27 in the parking lot at Trinity Church, at the corner of Spall and Springfield. Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the food bank. Tickets are pre-sold only at OutsideCinema.ca and space is limited to 50 vehicles with a maximum of six people per vehicle. All patrons must stay in the vehicle unless using the washroom in the church allowing one person per car at a time. There will be no food or concessions provided so bring your own treats. Showtime is 9:15 p.m. with the gate opening at 8:15 p.m. Visit the website for movie presentations. The goal for the food bank is to feed over 1,000 Okanagan families. Eric Thorsteinson is the producer and director of this drive-in fun.

Masks by Marion in Magic are a brand of masks being made by Marion Lennea in the Magic Estates area of Kelowna. Marion has a SeniorsPrivate Care Giver (at Home Care) business. She helps seniors keep their independence in their own homes. She started sewing in March to supplement her income as many of her clients were in the COVID-19 lockdown stage during this quarantine time. She sews two cotton styles of masks and also custom masks. All masks have filters and are washable. Her masks can be viewed on the Neighbors of Magic Estates Facebook page. To order text her at 250-826-1987 or email mylennea@gmail.com

A lawyer at Pushor Mitchell LLP, Angela Price-Stephens has been appointed president of BrainTrust Canada. Angela was formerly a director on the board and has been serving the brain injured community as a lawyer for 25 years.

Happy 55th anniversary

Mike and Dodi Krevesky (June 6).

SMG (Sports Marketing Group) Golf, owned and operated by Jim Hare, has launched a new web platform for virtual charity golf, designed by Website Design. This was a direct response to how SMG would continue to assist their customers during these challenging COVID-19 times. It will be held either in lieu of a cancelled tournament or in conjunction with a live event to generate extra revenue. The virtual event will enable a charity to attract both an unlimited number of participants with continued sponsor support. Check it out at www.virtualcharitygolf.com or www.smggolf.ca.

Local kinesiologist and core strength specialist Dawn Joseph, with Simply Core Fit, launched video core exercise classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The classes have proven popular so Dawn has decided to set up a new platform that would not only host the classes, but also support local businesses. Each of her videos showcases different locations with stunning Kelowna backdrops. Dawn explains where she is and what kind of goodness you can expect to find there. Some locations she has already used include Myra Canyon Ranch, Brook & Barn Vibrant Wine and Sanctuary Gardens. Check-out the classes at www.simplycorefit.com/classes

Have you heard about the United Way 8-Minute challenge on June 20? Here’s how it works. Register at https://app.trellis.org/8-minute-challenge. Think of what you would do for eight minutes. United Way will set up all the rest so you can click and share to fundraise. Can’t be around on June 20? Don’t worry. You can pre-record your eight minutes of activity and send in a video.

The Tasting Room at Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery, 267 Bernard Ave., is now open daily, except for Tuesdays, from noon to 6 p.m. You can also pick up some hand sanitizer for a donation, from $5 for a 60ml pocket mister to $80 for a four-litre jug to refill your smaller bottles. Over 35,000 bottles of this sanitizer have been donated to healthcare and frontline emergency professionals.

Grabbing a croissant and coffee with a friend is now easy at Sandrine French Pastry & Chocolate now that it has opened a patio service for the summer at 1865 Dilworth Dr., open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Owner/baker/chef Sandrine Raffault is introducing products inspired by our natural surroundings with fragrant flowers such as rose, lavender, elderflower, violet and lilac, all being combined with local organic fruit. Try a strawberry-elderflower or rose macaron, a new jam featuring Okanagan blackberries and lilac or a cassis-violet cheesecake. You can also take home a ready-to-heat-and-heat quiche, a selection of rainbow coloured macarons or a jar of handcrafted jam to add a sweet treat to a boring morning piece of toast. Visit www.sandrinepastry.com to place an order online.

The Kelowna Walk to End ALS this year will transition to an online virtual walk across the province. The virtual walk event will take place on Saturday, June 20, the day before Global ALS Awareness Day. Show your support by joining Kelowna at www.events.alsbc.ca/kelowna. You can also collect online donations with your personal fundraising page. Nancy Arbuckle is the walk coordinator.

Venture Realty Corp., at 1593 Ellis St., has expanded into commercial real estate and added a venture commercial division to its portfolio. The commercial division is staffed by Jason Wills, vice-president; Chris Wills, director; Chris Grout, managing broker; Clare Pollonais, managing broker; and Courtney Fedevich, project lead. They will specialize in commercial sales, investments and landlord/tenant lease transactions.

National Blood Donor Week is June 8-14. Blood donors strengthen Canada’s Lifeline. Make an appointment at blood.ca/NBDW or 1-888-2DONATE.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has received the Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA) Community Excellence Award for Environmental Sustainability. In 2018, the regional district partnered with the Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB) on a multi-stakeholder committee representing 13 local governments. Through the Okanagan flood collaboration project, risk assessments were undertaken along with flood mapping in the hope of making the valley become more resilient to precipitation extremes.

Birthdays of the week

Happy 80th Jan McArthur (June 9); Al Horning (June 11); Dale Beaudry (June 11); Dirk Rosendaal (June 11); Pat Moore (June 12); Wayne Judiesch (June 12); Clarissa Pruden (June 13); Paula Quinn (June 13); Brian Schjodt (June 14); Leanne Basran (June 14); Paul Hergott (June 15); Rod MacKay (June 16); Stephanie Gilchrist (June 16).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca; website www.maxinedehart.ca.