Straight from DeHart

Europro Autohaus and Valleypro Autohouse have now combined their operations under one roof at 158 Old Vernon Rd. (beside McDonald’s) in Kelowna.

Owned and operated by Kevin and Aleta Delaney, who have been in the industry for 14 years, the new facility is 6,600 square-feet with 10 bays, a larger service area and plenty of parking. Valleypro specializes in Asian and all makes and models of domestic vehicles and EuroPro specializes in German and Volvo vehicles. Blade Eresman is the general manager and T.J. Burns the shop foreman of the companies. Open Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Born in Jamaica and surrounded by the art of hair styling most of her life, Samantha Wedlund is the owner of Success21 Hair Extensions. If you are looking to make your hair longer, add volume or are just looking for change, Samantha’s experts can help. The seven main techniques they use are braidless weave, braided weave, microbeads weft/individual, nano rings, tape in, fusion, braids and crochet, dreadlocks, cornrows and full weave with closure piece. Call 250-861-0436; online www.success21hairextensions.com.

The 2020 B.C. Skeet Championships were held at the Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club earlier this month. Congratulations to local club president Bob Larue, who won High Overall category. The Western Canadian Skeet Championships will be held in Kelowna on July 17-19.

Jeff Collins has started an artisan woodworking and contracting business, J. Collins Handy Workz. Jeff is a trained furniture builder and has extensive experience in multiple trades. He is also an industrial engineering technologist accredited with the B.C. Technologists Association. In addition with hands-on experience in the trades to his clients, Jeff also provides aspects of design, technical materials choices and high quality workmanship. He specializes in unique woodworking pieces and small contracting projects. As a furniture builder Jeff has just completed two pallet coffee tables from pallets donated by Lakeside Fasteners, to be sold for only $350 each with 50 per cent of the proceeds to be donated to a local non-profit supporting mental health group called You Are Collective.

From Feb. 10-24 of this year, Geert and Elly Maas, owners of Geert Maas Sculpture Gardens and Gallery at 250 Reynolds Rd. in Kelowna, were at Castle d’Orquevaux in France as artists in residence. They were selected from 1,000 applicants. The group consisted of 12 artists from Australia, Canada, Bulgaria, Italy, France and the U.S. Geert, the only sculptor selected, designed three medals during his stay. Geert also prepared a visual presentation of the medal-making process from clay design, mold making and wax preparation to finished bronze.

Congratulations to the City of Kelowna and Shane Worman, with Worman Commercial, on receiving a 2020 Central Okanagan Heritage Society Heritage Award for the category of Conservation Project on a Heritage Building Currently in Non-Residential Use for the Surtees heritage site located at 4629 Lakeshore Rd.

RBC, working closely with healthcare professionals for many years, is celebrating the one year anniversary of the Kelowna Health Care Team. The team came together to specifically support healthcare professionals at all stages of their careers. The team members are Adam William (Kelowna Main), David Pettman (Orchard Plaza), Linda Dumka (Orchard Plaza), Jill Johnstone (Kelowna Main), Nola Lagace (Commercial Banking), Natalia Timmer (Kelowna Main), Chris Anjo (Commercial Banking), Rob Chow (Kelowna Main), Curtis Grainger (RBCDS) and Lauren Andrews (UBCO & Okanagan College). Ray Warren, vice-president commercial financial services, Okanagan is the lead of the team.

The University Of British Columbia board Of governors has appointed Steven Lewis Point to become the university’s 19th chancellor. Point is a member of the Skowkale First Nation and the first Indigenous person to hold the UBC chancellor position. I was honoured to be co-chair with Steven at the first AIDS Walk in Kelowna many years ago.

Congratulations to three Canadian Home Builders’ Association National Award Winners. They are Macdonald Lakeshore Properties (Excellence in Community Development), Marvel Pro Contracting & Renovations (Excellence in Bathroom Renovation) and Paine Construction and Design (Whole Home Renovation $150,000 – $300,000/Whole Home Renovation – Over $1 Million Renovator Excellence Award). The Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Interior (CHBA-CO) is the regional voice of the residential construction industry in the Central Okanagan, representing more than 250 members and is part of an affiliated network of nine local home-building associations located throughout the province. Daniel Winer is the executive director of the association. www.chbaco.com

Last week I wrote about Indian dance Priyaali Kanti. Forgot to include her email address is priyaalikanti@gmail.com; phone number is 778-583-5200 and website is www.priyaalikanti.com

In addition to having her wedding planning business, Jenny McAlpine Weddings, Jenny McAlpine is now a licensed wedding officiant in B.C. Couples can book Jenny to conduct their ceremony. Email her at hello@vancouverofficiant.com.

Kudos to Linda’s AngeLS Walk to End ALS on June 20 having raised $535 in bottle drives, $250 in Ice Bucket Challenges, $185 in a bake sale on walk day and $2,930 in donations for a grand total of $3,900. Winners of Linda’s Butterfly draw were Mauro Gongalio (Texas Mickey) and Keith Preece (lap quilt).

Meals on Wheels annual general meeting is June 29, 4 p.m., by way of a virtual meeting. Hoping for a big turnout to get better sense of how far-reaching community support for this valued service is. Confirm your attendance with Marion Bremner at marion_bremner@hotmail.com.

The Kelowna Art Gallery Teen Friday Art Series will run every Friday, 1-4 p.m., from July 31 to Aug. 28. Featured instructor this summer is local artist Jim Elwood, who will lead the camp from Aug. 10-14. Classes are all limited and registration is underway. For more info visitkelownaartgallery.com/teen.

Laura Pelletier, owner of Kwikfit Canada Ltd. West Kelowna, is offering a great deal on whole body vibration equipment with 50 per cent off regular pricing and free delivery while quantities last. To see the equipment or for more information visit www.kwikfit4u.com.

Fred Froese (June 24); Brett Thompson (June 24); Ken Kilcullen (June 24); Terri McDonald (June 25); Dennis Campbell (June 25); Janet Wourms (June 25); Kent Wedewer (June 25); Greg Carter (June 26); Betty Bosley (June 26); Clare Sucloy (June 27); David Prystay (June 27); Cami Hill (June 28); Lane Shupe (June 28); David Walker (June 28); Lutz Pooch (June 28)l Mike Isaac (June 29); Tom Martin (June 29).

