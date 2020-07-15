Straight from DeHart

Known for the rocket ship that sits high above its entrance, Space Centre Storage has appointed two familiar faces to its management team.

Brothers Cameron and Brett Martyna are taking on full-time roles at the family business. Cameron has replaced retired general manager Bob Laird, while Brett is serving as special projects manager. The brothers previously worked in the business during school. Opened in 1985, CEO Mitch Martyna Jr. took over the business from his father in the early 1990s as it grew into one of the largest storage facilities in Western Canada. The centre undergone some recent renovations such as an interior fresh coat of paint, installation of new gates, upgrades to the facility’s security system and a change of hours. Space Centre Storage is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays and holidays.

Eco Clean Cleaning Centres has moved from its long-time location at the corner of Water and Leon to new premises at 2-2728 Pandosy St., directly behind Original Joe’s. Owned and operated by Bart Dyck, Eco Clean offers dry cleaning and pressing, shirt service, wedding gowns, comforters, bedspreads, sleeping bags, repairs, and drapery services. Parking is great. To enter the business, turn off Pandosy onto Osprey and then into Eco Clean’s parking lot. Open Monday to Friday.

Royal Wok Restaurant #2 Chinese Food & Sushi has opened at 1655 Westgate Rd. (Super 8 Motel) in West Kelowna. Owned and operated by Kevin and Ada Sun with chef Daniel Wei, the Suns have owned the Royal Wok Restaurant #1 in Salmon Arm for the past nine years. Royal Wok #2 is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., for eat-in, take-out and delivery. Our group tried several dishes at the new restaurant, including crab meat cheese wonton, sweet and sour chicken balls with home-made sauce on the side, special chicken chow mein, house special fried rice (shrimp pork and chicken), beef chop suey, chicken with broccoli, kung pao prawns (with peanuts) and ginger beef. Kevin also treated us to some mango sushi rolls. The food was fresh, delicious and the portions were generous.

Roseanne Ting-Mak Brown, of RedScope Media, has started a new business. The Yard Card Co. is a rental sign business serving Kelowna and West Kelowna. Yard Card deliver, setup and then pick up your personalized greetings. This is a unique and happy way to celebrate any special occasion for your family and friends, including birthdays, anniversaries, retirements, graduations, weddings, baby showers. Celebrate with a sign in your yard instead of a card.

The Rotary Club of Kelowna – Okanagan Mission has a new board of directors for 2020-21. Congratulations to new president Ross Grimmer joined on the executive by Christine Boisseau (immediate past president), John McCormack (vice-president), Natoya Hall (president-elect), Howard Peet (secretary), Monika Grimmer (treasurer), Ken Firkins (Sgt. at Arms). The board directors are Laurie Gaymer (club services), Steve Wolfenden (international services), Irma Lux (community services) and Howard Peet (new generations).

Lauren Nykolaychuk has joined the firm of Rush Ihas Hardwick LLP as a new associate and civil litigation lawyer. Lauren specializes in contract disputes, estate litigation and commercial and construction litigation.

At the virtual AGM of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, three individuals were honoured with awards: Fred Bourcier, Ambassador of the Year; Pamela Pearson (Sentes Automotive), Volunteer of the Year and Ron Cannan (Interior Savings) Director of the Year. Jeff Robinson, with Rush Ihas Hardwick LLP is the 2020-21 president.

Happy 45th anniversary

Gary Johnston, SpiritLeaf, and Jan Johnston, City of Kelowna (Aug. 16).

Relocating from Edmonton, Ryan Siffledeen is the new owner of Budget Brake and Muffler Auto Centres in West Kelowna, 2406 Dobbin Rd. The auto centre is a full service centre for all vehicles, both domestic and import, and RVs up to 24 feet in length. Open Monday to Saturday. Call 250-768-0300.

The Okanagan College Foundation has four new board directors: Connie Denesiuk has served on the college’s board of governors; Anne Marie Meehan, RBC Dominion Securities; Matt Nye, CIBC Wood Gundy, and contracting/development business owner Gary Swite. Gladys Fraser was re-elected chair for a one-year term whle Kimberly Gilhooly and Alan Sanderson were re-elected as vice-chairs for one year terms.

Biking is so in vogue, especially with COVID-19. Let’s Go Biking Okanagan and Beyond: Easy Rides, Hikes, Walks and Runs is a new book that gives cyclists exciting routes to explore in the Okanagan. Written by Colleen MacDonald who is the author of the biking blog Let’s Go Biking and the BC Guidebook Let’s Go Biking Around Vancouver, the book gives cyclists exciting routes to explore in the Okanagan from Osoyoos to Shuswap Lake and across southern B.C. It’s beautifully illustrated and easy to read. The book is distributed by Nancy Wise, of Sandhill Book Marketing Ltd., available at Mosaic Books, Cycle Path, wineries and gift shops.

With the support of RBC Royal Bank of Canada, Okanagan College Students’ Union and Sysco, Okanagan College culinary and pastry arts students have launched a new program designed to hone their skills while providing nutritious meals for fellow students who are struggling financially. The program is called OC Serves Up. Students prepare 50 meals per day which will be provided to students free of charge. RBC stepped up with $10,000 to support the pilot project, the students union came forward with $1,000 and Sysco is providing in-kind produce and ingredients. Steve Moores is the dean of trades and apprenticeship at Okanagan College.

Okana Pure Water Inc., owned and operated by Jeanette and Ernie Pawluk, has moved to a new location at 105-2370 Bering Rd. in West Kelowna, opening this week.

Central Okanagan Hospice Association’s (COHA) annual Butterfly Effect event will not take place this year. Instead, COHA has launched the Compassion in Crisis Campaign. Donations to the Grief Support Pillar Support Programs traditionally are funded by Butterfly Effect. The program offers counselling and grief support at no cost to clients. COHA believes there should be no financial barriers in receiving support during life’s most vulnerable moments. The association relies on community support for all their programs, asking the community to support this new campaign. Eva Stoffman is the fund development coordinator. Donations can be made online at www.hospicecoha.org/ways-to-give/compassion-in-crisis-donate/.

Mona Hennenfent has retired from BrainTrust Canada. Mia Burgess, who Mona has worked with as CO-CEO for the past few months, will be stepping into the acting CEO role. BrainTrust Canada is looking for individuals with financial management or human resources management experience to serve on the volunteer board of directors. See more information at www.charityvillage.com/jobs/board-of-director-volunteer-in-kelowna-central-okanagan-british-columbia-ca/.

