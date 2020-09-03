Straight from DeHart

Two Small Men with Big Hearts Moving, located at 14-2670 Enterprise Way, has a lot of news to share these days.

After 12 years with Big White, well-known ski gal Katie Balkwill has traded Okanagan champagne powder for moving boxes. Katie has joined long-time friend Stu Starkey, who owns and operates a dozen locations of Two Small Men with Big Hearts Moving in Western Canada and has just purchased the Kelowna location. Stu’s goal as president has been to build a moving company that breaks the mold in the moving industry, that gives back to the communities they serve. This year the company goal is to donate $200,000 to charity. Donna Kane, the company’s estimator and move coordinator, has been with Two Small Men Kelowna for more than 30 years. Addison Pareniuk is the CEO of the company.

The Movement Boutique, which promotes dance, flip, skate and move, has opened upstairs at 104-1645 Dilworth Dr. (behind the new Kelowna Ford Lincoln dealership). Owned and operated by dance instructors Rochelle Ott and Michelle Koricina, the boutique offers a good selection of gymnastic, dance and skating attire, active wear, all sorts of accessories for ages two to adults, dance shoes, a consignment section and performance makeup kits. Michelle is also the owner of the Kore Dance Project. Open Tuesday to Saturday.

Since April, 2020, Precision Chemical Technologies, a Canadian company, has quickly become one of the top 10 producers of hand sanitizer in Canada. Located in Winnipeg, the company now employs 72 staff to keep up with production demands and has just moved into its third production facility to accommodate the huge volumes requested. Since the pandemic started, many products have come out on the market. Some smell too strong, some are way too liquefied, some are too drying on the hands, and of course, price is always a factor with purchasers now. Precision Chemical Technologies not only offers great pricing, but the sanitizer’s faint smell dissipates in seconds, has a non-irritant agent and hand softener. The product contains 73 per cent ethyl alcohol and an expiry date. It’s a great product at an excellent price. The production team can get the sanitizer, wall-mounted pumps and hands-free floor mounted dispensers to their clients quickly. Local representative Charlie Mac manages the company’s distribution throughout B.C. and beyond. Contact her at charlimac7@me.com or go online to www.prechemtech.com.

Congratulations

To Charlie Styles on acing his third hole-in-one on hole #5 at Sunset Ranch.

Well-known local entrepreneurs JC Rathwell, formerly of Kelowna Cruises, and Jim Belshaw, former owner of Roy’s Shoes, have teamed up to create a business that helps local businesses get their products and services in front of local shoppers. Super Shopper Club is designed to help brick and mortar businesses survive and guarantee that local products will show up before online stores. Once you find what you are looking for, Belshaw’s Parrott Courier Service will deliver it right to your doorstep anywhere in the Okanagan. Shoppers benefit from buying local with the Super Shopper Club app with access to special deals offered by the more than 1,000 business data base. Check them out at www.SuperShopper.club.com.

After 15 years with CWB National Leasing, Rick Montgomery (former head golf professional at Gallagher’s Canyon) will now be back in the equipment leasing business with Affiliated Financial Services. Based in Kelowna, Rick will offer equipment leasing solutions to both vendors and end users for all new and used equipment leasing. This includes equipment for transportation, construction, medical, dental, health care, agriculture, commercial, golf and turf. Contact Rick at rick@groupesfa.com; www.groupesfa.com.

A long-haul transport driver for over 17 years, Leonard Topple has now started Scoot’N Transport Towing. Although Leonard is an amputee with a prosthetic leg, he is a fully licensed driver and has one tow truck, servicing the Okanagan Valley. He also picks up scrap cars and being an amputee he gives 10 per cent of these proceeds to War Amps and Wounded Warriors. He also offers a 10 per cent discount for military vets. His tag line is champagne tows on a beer budget. Call or text 250-258-TOWS (8697).

Mike Mussell, staff member in the facility department of the City of West Kelowna, has retired after 33 years. Mike was originally with the Regional District of Central Okanagan and then at Mount Boucherie Arena. I understand he will be spending more time on the golf course during retirement.

Local music artist Shae Ryga strives to bring back the importance of quality musicianship of old school music. To achieve this with his album, he has personally played and recorded almost all of the instruments himself, including drums, guitar, bass and vocals. His songwriting is soulful from the heart inspired by old school artists but graced by a youthful and modern artistic flare. He has been playing guitar and singing for three years, and has started learning to record and produce his own songs this past year. Shae’s grandfather was George Ryga, an author who found fame with the play The Ecstasy Of Rita Joe. In honour of his artistic achievements in Summerland, the Ryga Arts Festival is held annually in August. Check out the album website at shaeryga.hearnow.com.

Aman Dosanj, of The Paisley Notebook, has been serving one pop-up diner at a time since 2017, feeding surprise seasonally-focused menus and winning a national culinary tourism experience award. Aman is now launching a line of crafted Indian spice blends to get you cooking at home. Whether in your home pantry, camp or travel kit, the goal is to make using Indian spices less intimidating and more fun creating positive food memories. You might remember Aman from when he was the owner of Poppadoms Restaurant in Kelowna.

It’s your last chance to ‘Go Batty’ at the Kelowna Museum. The museum has been on a mission to help the public see bats in a whole new light with its current exhibition BATS: Out of the Darkness but time is running out. The museum has extended the exhibit to Sept. 7 due to COVID-19. You can discover fascinating facts about bats, examine B.C. bat specimens up close and hear their calls and uncover common myths about bats. Amanda Snyder is the curatorial manager of the Kelowna Museums.

BC Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer Val Litwin is stepping down after a four year tenure, effective Aug. 28. Throughout his time, Val has been an incredible support to the BC Chamber network providing positive transformations to not only the BCCC, but delivering crucial wins to BC’s business community.

The City of Kelowna Fall Activity & Program Guide is now online with programs for all ages and abilities at www.kelowna.ca/recreation. There will be no hard copies printed. COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols will be in place at all times.

Birthdays of the week

Happy 80th to former Kelowna mayor Walter Gray, (Sept. 4); Dennis Gabelhouse (Sept. 3); Steve Mandl (Sept. 3); Barry Spring (Sept. 3); John Marritt (Sept. 4); Jean Treadgold (Sept. 4); Sharon Bazil (Sept. 5); John Moxness (Sept. 7); Peter Rochfort (Sept. 5); Betty Russell (Sept. 6); Iris Moffatt (Sept. 7); Leo Bulach (Sept. 7); Garth Letcher (Sept. 8).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca; website: www.maxindehart.ca

