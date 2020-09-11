Straight from DeHart

Diamond H Tack, at 1953 Kirschner Rd., was founded in 1995 by the two Heathers – Heather Robson and Heather Moffat.

Back then, little chance for success was given to two women starting a business together and have it last more than a few years, but 25 years later the two Heathers have proved their critics wrong. Tracy Atherfold, who has been with Diamond H Tack for more than 14 years, has seen the owners’ dedication and loyalty to the horse community, providing a wide variety of services from saddle fitting consultation and test trials to horse health support, leather repairs, blanket cleaning and repairs, name plate engraving, clipper blade sharpening, riding apparel, helmets, and stable and farrier supplies. Diamond H has support 4-H, pony clubs, riding clubs, back country horsemen, horse rescue and therapeutic riding. Diamond H also provided props for the Flicka 3 movie that was filmed in Kelowna and B.C. 55+ Equine Senior Games. Diamond H will host a week long sale Sept.21-26. The shop is open Monday to Saturday.

Long-time local realtor Kevin Crowell celebrates 30 years in the real estate business this year. Kevin has been with RE/MAX Kelowna for 28 years. Prior to that, he was with Century 21 for two years. He specializes in both residential and commercial real estate.

After 28 years in the restaurant business, well-known restaurateurs Ronic and Annie Kwong have retired. Their original restaurant, Dragon King, was located on Bernard Avenue for seven years. They then relocated to Lakeshore Road as the Wok Inn for another seven years until their restaurant had to close due to the nearby Gyro Beach parking expansion. Ronic and Annie then relocated the Wok Inn to Highway 33 in Rutland and also opened the Wok Out Restaurant (Take-out) in Glenmore at 11 -437 Glenmore Rd., both of which are still going strong. When I asked them what their retirement plans were, Ronic answered: “I don’t know. We have no immediate plans.”

Forty-three years with Scotiabank must be a staff employee record, but that is the number of years customer service representative Cynthia Nakashoji has worked for the bank. Cynthia started her career in Ottawa and relocated to Kelowna where she joined the main Scotiabank branch on Bernard Avenue. She then transferred to the Lakeshore branch in 1993 and relocated again to Orchard Plaza leading up to her retirement. I worked with Cynthia at the main branch for a few years. It was my first job back in the early 1970s. Cynthia is a gardener and plans to enjoy her one-half acre property in her retirement. Her plans for this winter: “Plan my garden for next summer.”

After 18 years of public service, Lorna Wilson is retiring from her role as grants and special projects manager with the City of Kelowna. Lorna began her career with the city in 2002 as cultural services manager. In 2009, she changed roles to become the city’s first grants manager, assisting staff in bringing over $113 million in funding for capital projects. Prior to joining the city, Lorna was the executive director of the Downtown Kelowna Association for 10 years. She is excited about the new phase of her life after becoming a certified coach in 2015. She can be contacted through her website at www.lornawilsoncoaching.com.

Happy 60th anniversary

Don and Jan McArthur (Sept. 10)

Wayne Dueck makes the most amazing traditional shaker boxes, beautifully handcrafted steam bent boxes and baskets. Each is constructed of 100 per cent quarter American black cherry and assembled using handmade copper rivets, covered in non-toxic beeswax and linseed oil. Wayne will be at the East Kelowna Market on KLO Road on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the following dates: Sept. 13 and 20, and Oct. 4, 11 and 25. He donates all his profits to various charities.

You can check out local music artist Shae Ryga’s album website at shaeryga.hearnow.com. All links to Spotify, Apple music and other streaming services will be on the album website.

If you are looking to purchase some traditional Ukrainian food, the Ukrainian Catholic Church homemade perogies sale is now on, sold in packages of five dozen for $35. Either pick up at Marie Shandalla’s Earthly Creations Floral, 2630 Pandosy St., or email marie@earthlycreations.net.

Watch for the annual Kokanee Salmon park interpretive programs scheduled for Hardy Falls Regional Park on Sept. 23, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m; Mission Creek Regional Park on Sept. 16 and 30, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration is free but limited. No drop-ins.

Birthdays of the week

Happy 92nd Rose Kardynal, my Kelowna mom (Sept. 10); happy 90th Stan Steed (Sept. 5); happy 70th Elizabeth Christie (Sept. 11); Chris DeHart (Sept. 11); Larry Salloum (Sept. 9); Cheryl Jeffs (Sept. 9); Bill Wightman (Sept. 10); Amber Gerding (Sept. 10); Bryden Winsby (Sept. 10); Mike Haines (Sept. 10); Andy James (Sept. 11); Tom Lightfoot (Sept. 11); Murray Scott (Sept. 11); Marie Shandalla (Sept. 12); Holly Yxera (Sept. 11); Norm Sandvik (Sept. 11); Jim Lanyon (Sept. 12); Kim McKeachnie (Sept. 14).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Columnist