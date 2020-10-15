Straight from Dehart

This week’s column is dedicated to John Chow who passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Ione and John have been long-time friends of the DeHarts. Our heartfelt personal condolences go out to the entire family and John’s many friends.

Young Kelowna entrepreneur Jeff Smith has started a new business.

Taking after his father, who was a master electrician for over 40 years, Jeff has opened 33:3 Services, a general repair and installation company that specializes in appliance diagnostics and repair, minor electrical work and installs, including installing and swapping out light fixtures, ceiling fans, switches and plugs, automotive engine repair and maintenance. It’s often hard to find a person that will do small- to medium-sized jobs in the market as Jeff is ready and willing to accommodate those tasks. Call 250-300-3443 or Facebook 33:3 Services.

In their fifth year of business, boutique accounting firm Creekside Accounting has relocated to new and larger 1,600 square-foot premises at 225-1855 Kirschner Rd., just outside the Landmark District. Chief executive officer and owner Jillian Battaglio made the move to accommodate his growing business, providing ample space for collaboration, in-person meetings as well as plenty of parking. His team members are Renee Altman, Emmanuel Fombuena, Andy Haimerl, Jenny Bun, Sara Boake and their popular office dog Rhea.

The head of the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission (COEDC) will serve on the executive of the national body for economic developers. Corie Griffiths was elected to the secretary position for the Economic Developers Association of Canada. Corie has been with the COEDC since 2007, appointed manager in 2015 and director one year later.

Local writer Judie Steeves has received the Silver Award from the Canadian Farm Writers’ Federation, in competition with 43 others from across Canada in the news feature category for a story she wrote on biodiversity ranches in the Okanagan for Country Life in B.C.

The business campaign for the 2020 Royal Canadian Legion branch 26 Poppy Fund has commenced. Volunteer canvassers usually call on all area businesses seeking their financial support, but due to COVID-19 the canvassers this year are only calling on Kelowna area businesses, either directly or virtually, who have donated within the past two years. Businesses not called upon are encouraged to donate by contacting Vince Lemke at vincelemke@shaw.ca or mail in your donations to the Royal Canadian Legion, 1380 Bertram St., Kelowna, B. C. V1Y 2G1. John Cashin is the chair of this year’s local poppy campaign.

The shortage of healthcare workers across the Okanagan and the demand for healthcare aids remains high. Two local companies, First College and Vantage Living, have partnered to encourage students to join a fully accredited Health Care Assistant (HCA) Program. Through the partnership, this program will help students secure full training funding through WorkBC. Students can then immediately start working at Brandt’s Creek Mews, a healthcare facility, located at 2081 Cross Rd., after completing the program. The training program starts Jan. 20, 2021, and concludes Sept. 13, 2021. Apply at www.firstcollege.ca/hca.

Nathan Miller is the new Okanagan chapter membership chair of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization. For more information on this organization visit www.eonetwork.org.

The Kelowna Yacht Club’s (KYC) environmental committee organized the club’s 3rd annual Shore Clean-Up with 40 members attending. The clean-up provides the KYC an opportunityto remove all kinds of items from along the shoreline, including garbage and harmful materials. Their efforts filled more than six large garbage bins of discarded items from the waterfront, including a bowling shoe and a pair of jeans. Christian Brix is the KYC environmental committee chair.

Happy 50th anniversary

To Vince and Ruth Lemke (Oct.10).

Outskirts Press has published the latest highly anticipated juvenile fiction/fantasy and magic book from local author Myrna Doreen White, illustrated by Ginger Triplett. Marbles: Eye of the Tiger is about 12-year-old Lyle and his mother who move from San Francisco to India. Lyle is leaving everything familiar behind except for his beloved pet cat, Tingy. But, as they travel, Kyle finds something special in Tingy’s cage, a marble, unlike any he’s ever seen. The marble brings mystery into Kyle’s life as other people seem interested in it as well. The book is geared to ages 8 to 15 but Myrna tells me that adults have enjoyed it also. The book is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble and locally at Kennedy’s Parable, 31-2070 Harvey Ave. There will be a book signing, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Kennedy’s Parable on Oct. 17.

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce 2020 Business Excellence Award nominees have been chosen and judging is now underway with finalists being announced at a virtual event on Wednesday, October 14th at noon. There were a record number of nominees in the following categories. Rising Star – less than 3 years in business, Small Business – 4 – 15 employees, Midsize Business – 16-50 employees, Large Business – over 51 employees, Young Entrepreneur – under age 40, Not for profit Excellence, Social Leadership – for profit, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Arts and Entertainment, Technology Innovator, Excellence in Tourism, Ethics in Business and Inclusive Workplace Award. The Business Leader of the Year Award is sponsored by MNP LLP and is chosen by the judging committee and announced in advance of the awards event. Other sponsors are Farris LLP and Interior Savings Credit Union – Co-presenting, Crowe Mackay LLP – Diamond, TELUS, Fortis, PARC- Pacific Arbour Retirement – Platinum, TD Bank Group –Premier and Bell Media, KelownaNow – Media. For a full listing of the nominees visit www.kelownachamber.org

Okanagan Clinical Trials, 204-1353 Ellis St. in Kelowna, is inviting parents with children who suffer from treatment-resistant migraine headaches to consider having them participate in a clinical research study. The investigational study drug, Lasmiditan, is a tablet taken when needed to relieve migraine headaches and is already approved for use in adults in the U.S., but not yet in Canada. Approximately 800 children and adolescents worldwide are needed for the study. Dr. Colleen Maytham is the principal investigator.

Kudos to Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign where a record breaking number of cookies were sold during their 24th Annual Cookie Week, which equated to a 46,300.00 donation in support of the YMCA of Okanagan’s Child Care Program. The one week campaign in September saw tens of thousands of Tim Horton’s customer’s purchase a smile cookie in support of this great cause. www.ymcaokanagan.ca

Birthdays of the week

Phil Johnson (Oct. 14); Linda Winnick (Oct. 14); Ruby Sargeant (Oct. 14); Barbara Vanstone (Oct. 14); Mac Leitch (Oct. 14); Brenda Kraberger (Oct. 4); Vivian Chen (Oct. 16); Colleen Kerr (Oct. 17); Samuelz Galvez (Oct. 17); Jim Csek (Oct. 18); Dorothee Birker (Oct. 18); Amber Freeman (Oct. 18); Debbie MacMillan (Oct. 19); Gord Brennan (Oct. 19); Charlotte Springate (Oct. 19); Ron Spence (Oct. 19); Ken Good (Oct. 20); Bob Kuehn (Oct. 20); Dennis Perley (Oct. 20); Brent Hampson (Oct. 20).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca; website www.maxinedehart.ca.

