Straight from DeHart

Quail Ridge Dental offers the latest imaging technology with fully digital x-ray, 3D CBCT imaging and even digital models.

Located at 102-1730 Pier Mac Way, the new dental service is owned and operated by Dr. Steve Calder, who has been in private practice for 15 years, and his wife and office manager Connie Calder, who have both been hard at work for a year to create a safe and beautiful facility. Porcelain crowns and bridges are directly provided from their in-house lab in one appointment. Dr. Calder can also screen for cancer through head and neck examinations and Velscope light fluorescent cancer detection. The 3D CBCT imaging process can also reveal previously hidden problems increasing accuracy of diagnosis and treatment. Quail Ridge Dental is both accepting new patients and offers same-day appointments.

Print Three Kelowna has relocated to new premises at 211-16 25 Dilworth Dr., behind the new Ford Dealership. Owned and operated by Phil Walker, the business was formerly located at 1021 Ellis St. The company specializes in all forms of printing, including custom stationery such as full colour envelopes and printed marketing materials of banner ads and direct mail pieces, along with personalized printing such as wedding invitations. For a full list of their many print services visit www.print3kelowna.com.

The Greater Westside Board of Trade has a new executive director, Heather Robinson. She comes to her new job with a customer service, tourism and events experience in her portfolio. Heather has lived in West Kelowna for over 14 years. She was previously with Mission Hill Family Estate Winery for 10 years in a combined sales and events management role. Craig Garries is the president of the board of trade.

The Women’s Enterprise Centre (WEC) has appointed three new board members. WEC is a non-profit organization that provides business loans, advisory services, training, mentoring, resources and support to women entrepreneurs throughout B.C. Joining the WEC board are Pilar Portela, who has over 20 years of experience in the enterprise business and is president and CEO of Astra Smart Systems and i4C Innovation; Trish Mandewo, the co-founder and CEO of Synergy on Boards Consulting Group, a company that provides a resource for corporations and non-profit organizations looking to bring diversity into their boardrooms; and Brandi Wingrove, an audit partner with KPMG’s Vancouver Enterprise practice, specializing in small- and medium-size private companies. Jill Earthy is the chief executive officer of the WEC.

Deb Lawless celebrates a decade this year with Halloween Alley in Kelowna. Due to COVID-19, Halloween Alley will be in their largest location ever, the former Winner’s location at the Capri Mall. Halloween Alley is one of Canada’s largest independent chains with stores across Canada.

Ki’Bok Mexican Restaurant and Café, at 482 West Avenue, is now open Thursday and Friday evenings, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday is highlighted as taco night. This small, unique restaurant is owned and operated by Sandra Ortega and offers healthy and fresh authentic Mexican cuisine. Open for breakfast at 9:30 a.m. and lunch Monday to Saturday with all menu items made from scratch.

TD Bank has donated $15,000 to Okanagan College’s Our Students, Your Health fundraising campaign in support of the new Health Sciences Centre on the Kelowna campus. The gift will support new equipment for the nursing lab, which will be used by future registered nurses and healthcare assistants. As there are still many pieces of equipment needed for the new facility, the Okanagan College Foundation invites anyone who might be interested in supporting these items to contact Helen Jackman at hjackman@okanagan.bc.ca or Holly Routley at hroutley@okanagan.bc.ca.

The third annual 2020 B.C. Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards were announced by the Okanagan Wine Festivals Society. Two local judges, Mark Filatow and Rhys Pender, were on the awards panel. The top B.C wine this year is the 2019 Riesling made by Upper Bench Estate Winery in Penticton. Congratulations to the following local/valley wineries – Lake Breeze Vineyards, Tantalus Vineyards, O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars, Arrowleaf Cellars, SpearHead Winery, Mission Hill Family Estate, Therapy Wines, Terravista Vineyards, Deep Roots Winery, Nk’Mip Cellars, Laughing Stock Vineyards, Moraine Estate Winery and Three Sisters Winery. For a complete list of the winning wines visit www.thewinefestivals.com

Happy 57th anniversary

to Bob and Sonja Rosco (Oct. 22).

Kudos to John Moxness and Don Gill, past members of the Kelowna Cardiac Exercise Society (KCES), who joined in on the virtual COACH Walk of Life event, sponsored by Coach Cardiac Rehab Kelowna. Both John and Don reside at Lakeshore Place and decided to walk the quarter mile path around Lakeshore Place. They are both over 90 and used their age as a gauge to measure how many laps to do. They both reached their age plus many more laps and raised a whopping $550.

There has never been a better time to learn bridge or update your bridge skills with online bridge lessons. Did you know that bridge base online get over 37,000 people playing bridge online at the same time? Diana Knowles, who is a certified bridge ACBL teacher and certified best practice online teacher, has been teaching for the past seven years mainly at the Let’s Play Bridge Club and Parkinson Senior Centre. Diana is now offering an intermediate class beginning Oct. 28 and also a new beginner class starting Nov. 17. Experienced players will have the benefit of not only receiving great lessons, but will be assisted on how to play online if not already doing so. To sign up, contact Diane at dknowles9@icloud.com or call 250-491-4704.

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has announced 32 finalists in 13 categories in a run-up to their 33rd annual Business Excellence Awards Gala on Nov. 26. For a complete list of the finalists visit www.kelownachamber.org/bea.

Kudos to master gardeners Darlene Spagnol, Bob Ross, Charlie Pearson and Frank Truman who helped the Royal Canadian Legion branch 26 on Bertram Street with some fall gardening. The Legion branch gardens were dug up and topped with new earth and horse manure. Darlene brought many lovely plants from her own garden and helped arrange them in the gardens and the area beside the front door. It will be exciting to see what they will look like in the spring and summer.

Accelerate Okanagan ha launched a new provincial program that supports small businesses looking to enter or expand their digital presence. The Rapid Response + Resiliency (DER3) Program will connect small businesses with digital service providers and subject matter experts to help them enter or expand into the digital economy. It is open to all individuals or small businesses located in the Okanagan. DER3 offers a guided one-to-one business and technical consultation for businesses that are considering entering or expanding their online presence or putting technology based tools in place to better service their needs. Richard Takai is the DER3 Business Advisor at Accelerate Okanagan. www.accelerateokanagan.com

Birthdays of the week

Happy 80th Donna Majewski (Oct. 21); Roxy Paul (Oct. 21); Angelina Agostino (Oct. 23); Anna Jacysyn (Oct. 23); Joe Creron (Oct. 24); Sean Barr (Oct. 24); Diane Belanger (Oct. 24); Colleen Brown (Oct. 24); Robert Letvinchuk (Oct. 24); Leon Thomas (Oct. 25); Terry Trager (Oct. 25); Lana Verigin (Oct. 26); Terry Wardrop (Oct. 27); Al Kirschner (Oct. 27); Gail Harrison (Oct. 27).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca; website www.maxinedehart.ca.

