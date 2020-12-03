Straight from DeHart

Co-founders, long-time friends and life-long dog moms Kristin Postill and Cara Heule are the founders of Le Dog Company.

The two gals found no one was making premium orthopedic leather dog beds and decided it was a business start-up idea. Leather is a natural fibre, durable, easy to clean and maintain, resistant to odor and hair and gets better with wear unlike traditional dog beds. Inside each bed is a human grade dual foam orthopedic mattress to keep your furry friends happy and comfortable. The base is high density foam to combat pressure points and help the bed maintain its architectural shape with no sinking to the ground like traditional stuffed beds. The topper is cooling gel memory foam that helps regulate temperature and creates a cushion top for maximum comfort. Check them out at www.ledogcompany.com.

Bake the World a Better Place was created by 26 of the Okanagan’s finest local chefs, bakers and local celebrities who have come together to make unique holiday pies for the Central Okanagan Food Bank. You can buy these wonderful pies at www.cofoodbank.com/holidaypies. You can now bid on the online auction item for one of your specialty favourites by this year’s chefs. Auction winners will take home the gorgeous pie in a beautiful Le Creuset pie dish to keep. A limited edition “Bake the World a Better Place 2020” cookbook will also be available in early December for purchase through www.cofoodbank.com/holidaypies, at Lakehouse in downtown Kelowna and at Start Fresh Grocery in the Landmark Centre.

Patrick Paulhus has been appointed general manager of Dockside Marine Centre and Tow & Stow Dry Marina. Patrick grew up in Kelowna and has 29 years of experience in the marine industry. He brings a wealth of knowledge to Dockside from his years of experience as a certified yacht captain, boating around the globe.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agriculture risk management specialist AJ Gill has joined the chartered accountancy team at MNP. With 20 years experience at the federal and B.C. government levels, AJ’s most recent role was general manager with the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture, overseeing the AgriStability Program.

Congratulations to the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award 2020 winners: Shambhu’s Spice House Cuisine of India (Rising Star); Okanagan Bucket List (Marketing Campaign); Kelowna Pride Society (Arts & Entertainment Achievement); Secure-Rite Mobile Storage (Social Leadership); Inspire Property Management Ltd. (Ethics in Business); The Bridge Youth & Family Services Society (Not-for-Profit Excellence): Hybrid Elevator Inc.( Technology Innovator); Brandon Panopoulos from TKI Construction Ltd. (Young Entrepreneur); Big White Ski Resort (Excellence in Tourism); Hampton Pools & Landscape (Inclusive Workplace); portia-ella (Small Business); Secure Rite Mobile Storage (Midsize Business); Highstreet Ventures Inc. (Large Business); and Laurel Douglas (Business Leader).

On Thursday, Dec. 3, Okanagan College Foundation and Coldwell Banker Jane Hoffman Realty will present OC Cooks: Season’s Eatings, a festive, virtual cooking class and wine tasting fundraiser. Tickets are all but sold out, but the silent auction, presented by Carrington Dental Centre, is open to the public and live until Friday, Dec. 4. You can bid on a variety of unique staycation packages to treat yourself or as a gift. All proceeds from Season’s Eatings go to the Out Students, Your Health campaign to complete the new Health Sciences Centre on the Kelowna college campus. To bid on the silent auction visit trellis.org/seasonseatings.

Players Choice Sports, owned by Jason Wobshall and Katie Jenion, continue to be creative. Even though they are only open for pickup, Players Choice has kept their collectors happy with online auctions. Their new show FLEX Night has launched where Jason will be showcasing some high end cards explaining the hobby and giving tips on how to get into the game. Check out https://playerschoicesports.com/busines/players-choice-launches-new-show/.

Original Joes presents the second annual Purse Project. Go down to Original Joes in Kelowna or West Kelowna on Dec. 19, between 3 and 6 p.m. and donate a new or gently used purse filled with everyday items. Backpacks for men and children are also needed. For your donation, you will enjoy a glass of wine and a snack from Original Joes with all COVID protocols in place. You can also drop off a purse donation at any time in December. Some suggestions include feminine hygiene products, deodorant, soap, lotion, razor, Q-tips, toothbrush, dental floss, lip balm, socks and gloves.

Congratulations!

To the newly elected 2021 Lake Country Chamber of Commerce board of directors: Jennifer Madsen, Oyama Zipline Adventure Park (president); Melissa Cooney, Associate Member (vice-president); Jeff Schall, Sage Realty (treasurer) and Chris Lewis, Tourism Kelowna (secretary); and directors Oscar Barnes, Lawyer; Carla Carlson, Comfort Suite Kelowna; Blaine Rhymer, Associate Member; Kassi Neary, O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars; Adam Taylor, Innov8; Susanne Jones, Tyler Bartley, Lifestyles Coffee, and Suzanne Nazareno, UBCO. Kimberley Kristiansen is the executive director of the chamber.

Birthdays of the week

Don Holzer (Dec. 2); Stu Leatherdale (Dec. 2); Sonja Rosco (Dec. 3); Krystyna Werbury (Dec. 3); Hal Puder (Dec. 3); Sherry Cote (Dec. 3); Heather Zais (Dec. 4); Bylle Orsulic (Dec. 4); Dave McLean (Dec. 5); Anne Schneider (Dec. 6); Dallas Gray (Dec. 6); Dorothy Heppner (Dec. 6); chef Mathew Morazain (Dec. 6); Sonia Wither (Dec. 6); Bill Knowles (Dec. 6); Sherri Paiement (Dec. 6); Tracy Padula (Dec. 8); Lynne Gilbert (Dec. 7); Gary Winchester (Dec. 8); Will Hoogewoonink (Dec. 8).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of KelownaColumnist