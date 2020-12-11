Straight from DeHart

Bake the World a Better Place is a Central Okanagan Food Bank holiday pie fundraiser.

Along with 26 of the Okanagan’s finest chefs and bakers coming together to bake pies for the food bank, local celebrities were also asked to bake pies for the fundraiser. The bidding for these celebrity pies is now open at www.cofoodbank/holidaypies/. Believe it or not, I am one of the celebrity bakers. You can bid on my pies at https://auctions.kelownanow.com/products/product/3035/Okanagan_Apple_Pie_Maxine_DeHart/. My pie auction includes “two” Okanagan Apple Pies” along with a gorgeous Orange Le Creuset Pie Dish with a retail value of $75. I would also sweeten the pot with perhaps, a local bottle of wine…or a third pie! The auction closes Dec. 17, 10 p.m. The food bank and all charities are taking a huge hit this year because of COVI-19 limiting fundraising opportunities. So please take a look and if you find it in your heart to bid on my pies, I would humbly appreciate your support.

StruXure Okanagan is a new local business that transforms your life outdoors with luxury, automated, adjustable louver pergolas. Rain, snow and harsh sun are banished with hot summer air escaping from your deck area with the touch of a button. Fireplace heat lingers in your outdoor space during cooler months, allowing you to enjoy the outdoors longer. The company is majority owned and operated by the Effa family, led by president Dan Effa. StruXure is a roof that tilts 170 degrees to shield the sun as needed with an app on your smartphone, closes automatically to keep the rain and snow off your living space and is so strong you can walk on it. The manufacturer is one of the fastest growing private companies in the US and has won the Best Outdoor Product Award at the International Builders Show in Las Vegas. The product integrates with smartphones and home automation systems, supporting ease of use and is available for commercial or residential use.

For the continued safety of volunteers and customers, BC Transit, Virgin Radio Kelowna, EZ Rock and AM 1150 have cancelled the annual Stuff-A-Bus event in Kelowna and West Kelowna to ensure continued alignment with public health orders. The need is still greater than ever for donations to food banks. Bell Media would appreciate it if the community would make donations online at www.virginradiokelowna.ca; www.1015ezrock.com; or www.am1150.ca.

Currently operating Ana Perju Hair Artist, Ana Marie Perju has been a local licensed hair stylist for over 18 years. Ana’s main focus is on women’s hair, offering colours, balayage and extensions. The latest addition to her products is hair Botox, which is a deep conditioning treatment that coats hair fibres with filler. Incidentally, Ana Marie celebrated her 40th birthday on Dec. 7. For an appointment visit www.aphairartist.ca.

I was delighted to deliver the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Ethics in Business Award to Greg Bickert of Inspire Property Management Ltd.

Paris Jewellers in the Orchard Park Shopping Centre celebrates the Christmas season with a special giveaway of a gorgeous pair of earrings and necklace for one lucky winner. This beautiful set is created with blue and white sapphire in sterling silver with a retail value of $158. There is no purchase necessary. All you have to do is visit the store and mention you read about the giveaway in Max’s column and submit your name for a chance to win.

The following are the recipients of the Greater Westside Board of Trade 2020 Key Business Awards. Norm Parent (Geoffrey Paynter Citizen of the Year); A View to Remember Bed & Breakfast (Business of the Year). Okanagan Indigenous Music & Art Society (Arts & Entertainment); West K Women of Influence (Community & Public Service); Shift Power Yoga (Entrepreneurial Spirit); A View to Remember Bed & Breakfast (Environmentally Sustainable Business); YET Human Resources (Home Based Business); Syilx Trail Gallery & Gifts (Indigenous Business); Boyd Autobody & Glass (Large Business); II Mercato Social Kitchen (New Business); West Kelowna Integrative Health Care Centre (Platinum Service Provider); Carls Flower Company (Small Business); Big Bear Software (Technology & Innovation); The Cove Lakeside Resort (Tourism & Hospitality).

Certainly not the usual Christmas light-up celebration the Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) is known for, but they encourage you and your bubble to take a hot beverage and admire their beautiful tree at Roxby Square. It is taller than last year’s tree and is secondary only to the Tree of Hope as Kelowna’s second largest tree. Charlie Brown would be proud.

Popular morning duo B Mack & Karly at 99.9 Virgin Radio are back with their 4th annual Cold Weather Clothing Drive. All donations help the most vulnerable members of our community during these cold months. Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society, at 442 Leon Ave., offers curbside drop-offs and is distributing donations amongst local charities, including the CMHA. Call Bell Media at 250-763-4905 and ask for Kody weekdays for pickups or to set up a private drop-off. To ensure COVID protocols, place all donations in plastic bags.

Friends of the Library Kelowna gratefully accept donations of gently used books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles and games. Funds raised support the Okanagan Regional Library branches programming. A new library service is the drop-off bin (small amounts) at Parkinson Recreaton Centre. Donations can be dropped off anytime in the drop-off bin. Do not leave items or boxes next to the bin or they will lose the privilege of having bins at their locations. Large amounts can be taken to their Westlake Road location, 114-2476 Westlake Rd., on Friday mornings, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. There are no drop-off bins at this location. Huge kudos to Protek Powder Coaters Ltd. for painting the box as a donation. Visit www.kelownafol.ca to learn what item donations are not accepted.

The Kelowna branch of the Okanagan Historical Society offers the opportunity to purchase unique Christmas gifts. The gift publications, excellent sources of local and Okanagan History, are: Okanagan History: 84th Report of the Okanagan Historical Society; Okanagan Historical Society Kelowna branch 2021 calendar; the ever-popular Kelowna Street Names – Their Origins. To order contact Bob Hayes at 250-763-8859 or Chris Jennens at 250-862-2801.

The Coast Capri Hotel is offering Holiday Turkey to Go. Call and place your order for a complete holiday turkey dinner ranging from a 22-pound turkey that serves 18 to 24 persons to a turkey breast that serves four to six people and everything in-between. Turkey to go must be pre-ordered by calling 250-860-6060 (2242) or k.purvis@coastcapri.com by Dec. 18.

Congratulations to the BC Cancer Foundation’s Discovery 2020 virtual event, which raised $85,000, presented by BMO Bank of Montreal and Sentes Automotive. Pamela Pearson of Sentes Automotive is stepping down this year as chair of the event after eight years on the committee. This year’s sponsors were innov8 Digital Solutions, DKL Financial, Okanagan Office Systems, Waste Connections and Planet Clean.

