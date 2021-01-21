Straight from DeHart

Yanni’s Grill co-owners Keisha and Paul Clarke. (Contributed)

New restaurant opens at Mission Creek Golf Club

Yanni’s Grill has opened at the Mission Creek Golf Club, 1959 KLO Rd.

Owned and operated by Keisha and Paul Clarke, the Clarkes originally relocated to the Okanagan from Kingston, Jamaica, 13 years ago to attend Okanagan College and have never left. Their new restaurant is large and bright, offering a fireplace, high ceilings and large windows with loads of room for spacing for guests with all COVID protocols in place. Yanni’s is fully licensed and for the summer months there is a huge patio with a view of the golf course. Although the menu is small, there is a variety of starters and entrees of a burger, ribs, chicken wings, chicken wrap and a grilled salmon bowl. We shared the Welder Feast Burger and Grilled Salmon Bowl. Both were delicious with good portions and absolutely the best fries. The restaurant also provides hot lunches for several local school programs. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, from 4-8 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Kelowna – Okanagan Mission was chartered 39 years ago on Jan. 12, 1982. The club started with 28 members and the charter president was Brent Robarts, with the Capri Rotary Club as the sponsor. Ken Bernath is the last surviving charter club member. The present executive is: Ross Grimmer (president), Irma Lux (president-elect), John McCormack (vice-president); Howard Peet (secretary), Monika Grimmer (treasurer), Laurie Gaymer (director) and Steve Wolfenden (director). My husband, Chris DeHart, has been a club member for 33 years.

Summer in Kelowna is incredible for boating so now is the time to get your boat covers and biminis reupholstered. Samuel Galvez, of El Zorro Tailoring and Alterations, has been a master tailor and dressmaker for over 40 years, relocating from Chile about nine years ago. Samuel started tailoring at the age of 14 and graduated at the age of 18. He is a master of all alterations from bathing suits to wedding gowns, including leather items and men’s alterations, done from his shop at 1427 Ellis St. Check out more about El Zorro at www.elzorrotailoring.com.

Two Kelowna Hostesses are celebrating anniversaries. Congratulations to Sharyn Fiwchuk, with 15 years of volunteer service, and Grace Naka, with five years.

I am honoured and excited that Infusions Restaurant at Okanagan College is using my recipe for their take-out meals. The restaurant is now accepting orders for family meals, prepared exclusively from recipes found in the cookbook, What We Cooked: A Compilation of Recipes During COVID Times. Daily quantities are limited, so place your orders online soon at www.okanagan.bc.ca/infusions/infusions-pickup-form. This offer will be available now until Feb. 5. All orders must be placed (at minimum) by 3 p.m. the day before requested pick-up. Meals will be available for pick-up on your requested day, between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. All meals are two person portions, fully cooked and ready for reheating. Cookbooks are also available for $20. Let’s support our college!

A physiotherapist since 2009, originally from Quebec City, Jean-Francois Esculier, known to many as JF, has started a new mobile physiotherapy clinic, MoveMed Physiotherapy. JF has expertise in running injuries and also knee pain. He meets people in their home, at the running track or via video virtual appointments. He provides his services in both English and French and is a clinician-researcher-educator with a passion for helping people of all ages continue to practice their sports and activities.

After 25 years with Sun Life, Dale Lamb and the DKL Group team moved to Assante Wealth Management this past year, opening a new office in The Shore, located at 216-3477 Lakeshore Rd. The firm is dedicated to creating customized plans for every unique situation with a focus on tax-efficient wealth management, insurance and estate planning. David Michaud is the chief marketing officer of DKL Financial Group/Assante Financial Management Ltd.

Huge thanks to Courtney Oye of Old Navy in Orchard Park Shopping Center on her exceptional customer service. Spencer Thompson is the manager of Old Navy.

Rescue Ranch Society is a non-profit animal rescue located in Black Mountain, owned and operated by Rhonda Laturnus. The society rescues and cares for various domestic animals which currently includes horses, donkeys, goats, llamas, dogs and several ducks. The animals are there to live out their lives in a caring, happy and living environment. The cost of feed, supplements and medical care are very high. Donations of any kind are greatly appreciated. If you know of an animal in need or would like to be a sponsor Rhonda is there to help. You could also visit and have a supervised visit, as the animals love the attention. Rhonda has recently started Rescue Ranch Weddings and Events to help offset some of the costs. It is a beautiful, rustic seven-acre property with amazing photo opportunities for weddings, outdoor events or special occasion photos of any kind. All proceeds go directly to the society to help care for the animals with COVID protocols strictly adhered to. For more information, check out www.rescueranch.ca; www.facebook.com/Rescue-Ranch-Society.

Since launching the Million Dollar Bursary Program in 2013, Interior Savings has surpassed $3.5 million in awards, $1.6 million of which has gone to students in Kelowna. With little time left before this year’s application deadline, they still have over $500,000 in awards available with the application deadline Feb. 28. Awards of $1,000 to 1,000 students are awarded and so far, the credit union has only received about 500 applications. Applicants need to be 17 to 24 years old, use their Interior Savings account regularly and provide proof of enrollment and tuition payment to a designated post-secondary institution. Visit www.milliondollarbursary.com to apply.

Everyone knows someone extraordinary, and now is the time to celebrate those people. Help recognize the contributions of Kelowna’s outstanding organizations and individuals by submitting a nomination for a 2020 Civic & Community Award. Let’s shine a light on the talent, dedication and generosity of those who made Kelowna a better place to live in 2020. All nominations will be entered to win a $100 gift certificate to their favourite restaurant. Nominations are open until Feb. 12. For forms or to learn more visit www.kelowna.ca/civicawards.

Bruce Irving (Jan. 20); Tyson Ralph (Jan. 21); Dave Russell (Jan. 21); Mark Tompkins (Jan. 21); Josh Duncan (Jan. 22); Pat Thompson (Jan. 22); Wendy Wise (Jan. 22); Jason Agostino (Jan 23); Gilles Parisien (Jan. 23); Les Campbell (Jan. 23); Ed Kaskiw (Jan. 24); Colin Elliott (Jan. 24); Marjeta Kosec (Jan. 25); Sharon Shepherd (Jan. 25); Tanveer Gill (Jan. 25); Bill Sinclair (Jan. 26); Dave McAnerney (Jan. 26); Kathy Wiebe (Jan. 26).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca.

