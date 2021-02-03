Straight from DeHart

T-One Restaurant has opened at 100-3477 Lakeshore Rd. in the new Shore complex.

Owned and operated by husband and wife teampf chef Levi Hsu and Aria Yen, this new, quaint 40-seat restaurant can be described as Asian Fusion, with some Taiwanese. T-One specializes in Ramen/Udon with six main menu options. We sampled the Seafood Ramen, which was chock-full of scallop, prawn, squid, mussel, fish cake, corn, egg, green onion and bean sprouts. The BBQ Pork Ramen had pork chashu, chicken broth, corn, egg, green onion, cilantro bean sprouts. Both were delicious and reasonably priced. T-One has a full menu of appetizers, including Rose Gyoza, EBI Pineapple Mayo (Tiger Prawns) Chi-Ku-Wa, (Japanese rolled fish cake) spicy squid, along with many others. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 8:30 p.m.

Walmart customer service agent Erika Makowe celebrates 33 years with the company on Feb. 3. Erika started with Woolco when it was located in the Orchard Park Shopping Center. Walmart purchased all the Woolco stores and then constructed their own building at 1555 Banks Rd. I had a nice trip down memory lane with Erika, who has been in customer service for her entire time with Walmart.

Jenelle Hynes, the former business development manager for the Kelowna International Airport and Pacific Coastal Airlines, is on a new flightpath into senior care. Jenelle is now the community relations manager for The Vineyards Residence, an assisted living and memory care community in Glenmore. Opening this spring, this state-of-the-art facility will be unique to the Okanagan with a customized care approach. COVID restrictions notwithstanding, the facility will have a partnership with UBC Okanagan that will allow a few students to live within the building in exchange for volunteer hours with the residents. If you are interested in learning more about The Vineyards Residence or would like to book a tour, visit www.vineyardsresidence.ca or call Jenelle at 236-361-0966.

The Okanagan College Virtual Student Awards Celebration was a huge success. Congratulations to the three foundation award recipients: Shane Matheson (Chartered Professional Accountants Education Foundation Endowment Award), Matty-Lyn Fedorowich (Chartered Professional Accountants Education Foundation Endowment Award) and Taylor Earl (John Bayer Memorial and CPAEF Scholarship).

Rudolf Heider is the new director of hospitality for Argus Properties Ltd. The company owns and operates the Hotel Eldorado, Manteo Resort, Four Points by Sheraton (Airport) and the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton (Airport). Rudolf has extensive experience in the hospitality industry working in hotels and restaurants around the globe, holding many senior jobs from general manager and director of operations to director of food and beverage. Prior to relocating to Kelowna, Rudolf was the director of operations at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise.

StudySpot is a new education service providing executive and academic skills instruction for middle, high school and post-secondary students in Kelowna and other cities from Penticton to Kamloops. Owned and operated by Susan Noble, a collaborative educator with 25 years experience, she believes every student is unique with individual strengths and challenges, yet many require guidance to meet their academic goals. Teaching students how to learn by providing them with personalized instruction from a skilled academic coach who understands their specific learning needs, can help them become more confident, successful learners.

Brenda Josephs is the Kelowna consultant for Proactive Seniors, a new company in the Kelowna area that provides planning services for seniors and their families. The company provides proactive seniors planning, seniors housing support, dementia care coaching and other additional supports, including family liaison and support, occupational therapy and physiotherapy. In a nutshell, Proactive Seniors help families find the right fit and services to be as independent as possible. Contact Brenda at Brenda@proactiveseniors.ca.

Tara Graves, formerly of Healthpoint Laser Clinic for the past 10 years, has now started her own business, Oval Medical Aesthetics Kelowna, located at 105-1626 Richter St. Along with her proprietary Signature 5D Facelift, Tara offers body contouring, IPL, Venus Viva, face and neck skin tightening, hair removal, non-surgical hair restoration, Botox and injectables, skin resurfacing and acne prevention. Check out www.ovalaesthetics.ca.

Mickie’s Pub at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Centre will host ‘the big game’ on Sunday, Feb. 7, with kick-off at 3:30 p.m. With all COVID protocols in place, there are prizes for every quarter and you can enter to win a Budweiser BBQ and two Bud Fan party bags. Watch the game on large TV screens, $0.50 wings and other specials.

Pushor Mitchell Lawyers LLP has added several new partners to their law firm. Leneigh Bosdet practices exclusively in family law and has an emphasis in her practice on out of court resolution; Mark Danielson is a litigation lawyer with experience in a wide range of matters including construction, real estate, debtor/creditor claims, bankruptcy, insolvency, foreclosures and commercial disputes; Brian Stephenson practices in the areas of corporate/commercial, real estate, commercial and private financing and wills and estates; and Paul Tonita practices in the areas of business law and real estate including real estate development and estate planning and administration.

Rosemary’n Sugar Gourmet Bake Sale is a fundraiser in support of The Kelowna Actors Studio (KAS). This is a perfect time to pick-up a Valentine’s treat for those special people in your life while supporting the arts in our community. Professional cake and dessert designer Rosemary Thompson is generously supplying KAS with all the delicious delights to make Valentine’s a little sweeter. You can order Valentine Cookies and a Dark Chocolate Brownie Smashing Heart, Valentino’s Heart Gateau (Cake) or Forever Yours Strawberry & Vanilla Cake. All have limited quantities available and deadline for orders is Feb. 9, 2 p.m. Check out www.kelownaactorsstudio.com.

Callaghan Property Group (CPG) has furthered their commitment in supporting local health care with a gift of $10,000 dedicated to the advancement of stroke care for patients and families in the southern interior region of B.C., with over 1,500 cases of stroke in the region. The gift from CPG will support the KGH Foundations’ partnership with the Interior Health Authority to fund significant advancements in regional stroke care.

Birthdays of the week

Happy 60th Jay Hilts (Feb. 2); Oktawian Kobryn (Feb. 3); Terri Knox (Feb. 3); Sean Bray (Feb. 3); Marilyn Forgie (Feb. 3); Rob Belanger (Feb. 4); Ross Fitzpatrick (Feb. 4); Ted Farr (Feb. 4); Pim Meere (Feb. 4); Dana Crichton (Feb. 4); Ken Murray (Feb. 5); Nica Graziotto (Feb. 5); Jack DeGruchy (Feb. 7); Andre Desrosiers (Feb. 7); Sergio Cunial (Feb. 7); Karen Erickson (Feb. 7); Darren McClelland (Feb. 7); Christine Patton (Feb. 8); Gayle Voyer (Feb. 9); Robin MacMillan (Feb. 9).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca.

