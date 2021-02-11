Straight from Dehart

Summerhill Pyramid Winery's (from left) head chef Jeremy Luypen and co-owners Ezra Cipes and Stephen Cipes. (Contributed)

The first organic Chinese cuisine take-out service offered by a Kelowna winery has been established at Summerhill Pyramid Winery, 4870 Chute Lake Rd.

Owned and operated by Stephen Cipes, second generation CEO Ezra Cipes and the Cipes family, the name of the new entity is Peace Meals Organic Chinese Cuisine. The Chinese food can be picked up on site at the new beautifully renovated 20-foot Sea-Can, equipped with a complete kitchen, located in a wonderful setting overlooking Okanagan Lake. The husband and wife team of Jeff Tian and Lanlan Wei with chef Song Shi prepare all the delicious authentic organic meals. You can choose from beef and broccoli in black bean sauce, seasonal organic local vegetables, handmade spring rolls. sweet and sour pork, salt and pepper prawns, green beans with pork and chili, kung pao chicken, grilled chicken wings, homemade pot stickers, fried rice, lemon chicken, chow Mein and much more. There is even Hongdou Tang (red bean soup) for dessert. Jeremy Luypen is the executive chef of the winery. Order online at www.summerhill.bc.ca.

After 25 years in the optical business, Bobbi Story has sold Bobbi’s Rutland Optical, located at 3-590 Highway 33, in the Willow Park Shopping Center. Dr. Suni Parekh has purchased the business as Bobbi will be helping out and working in the shop on Fridays and Saturdays throughout the transition. I asked Bobbi what she is going to do in her retirement and her response was: “Just going to be retired.” Dr. Parekh was formerly with Dr. Spec’s Optical.

David Kemp has joined the team at Farris Barristers & Solicitors as an associate. The firm is located at 1800-1631 Dickson Ave. in Kelowna. David advises clients primarily in the areas of corporate/commercial, real estate, business transactions and wills and estate administration. He has worked extensively with start-up companies in the technology and cannabis industries. David is a director of the Rotary Club of Kelowna Foundation, a board member of the Yeye Housing Corporation and chairperson of the JCI Farm Project at Helen’s Acres.

The Kelowna Hotel Motel Association (KHMA) has elected their board of directors for 2021: Natalie Corbett, president (Accent Inns); Dale Sivucha, past president (Coast Capri); Cedric Younge, vice-president (Hyatt Place); Emma Whanstall, secretary (Hotel Zed); Heather Schaub, treasurer (Casa Loma Resort);and director Christa Park, Royal Anne Hotel; Edan Fay, The Royal Kelowna; Rick Andre, Kanata Kelowna; and Daniel Ruel, Fairfield Inn. The KHMA acts as a liaison to facilitate, develop and support the business initiatives affecting the accommodation sector in Kelowna.

19 Okanagan Grill & Bar will open a second location at Fitzpatrick Family Vineyards, named 19 Bistro @ Fitz on May 1. The new restaurant will be open daily for lunch and dinner on the historic Greata Ranch property. Culinary offerings will focus on pizzas prepared in the brick wood fired oven and dishes that showcase local ingredients, all crafted to pair with Fitzpatrick wines. Neil Martens, owner of 19 Okanagan Grill & Bar, has 30 years experience in the restaurant industry and the Fitzpatrick family has been producing wines in the valley since Ross Fitzpatrick founded CedarCreek Estate Winery in 1986. Gordon Fitzpatrick is the president of the winery. The restaurant assistant general manager is Merissa Hucal, the executive chef is Scotty Powell, and the chef is Geoff Molloy.

Okanagan Master Gardeners, a non-profit organization, will host Seedy Sunday on March 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Kinsmen Field House, 3975 Gordon Dr., in Kelowna. This is a free, outdoor, drive-thru seed swap for pre-ordered pickup only. Their members and supporters have spent the winter collecting sorting and sealing locally grown seeds, to support the community. To pre-order or for more information check out their Facebook page, KelownaSeedySunday (Instagram, Twitter); or www.mgabc.org or email at kelownaseedysunday@gmail.com.

Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) environmental planner Brittany Lange is the recipient of the Environmental Professional in Training (EPt) Award from Eco Canada, a national organization that champions the careers of environmental professionals.

Karen Mason has been appointed the new executive director of Third Space Life Charity. Outgoing executive director Jody Pihl has been with the organization since November 2019. Karen was previously the executive director at Kelowna Women’s Shelter and co-founder and director of community practice for SOAR (Supporting Survivors of Abuse and Brain Injury through Research). Third Space was established by Ken and Linda Stober.

Congratulations to popular media gal Chanine Carr, who is relocating to Winnipeg. Chanine is transferring with her current employer Bell Media and has accepted a promotion in the new position of program director for one year. Taking Chanine’s spot is Roo Phelps, who will be the mid-day host and music director on MOVE 101-5.

Mark your calendar and wear red on Saturday, Feb. 13, in recognition of Wear Red Canada, a country wide initiative to promote women’s heart health. All Canadians are encouraged to take photos with friends, family and colleagues donning red and to share their images on social media using the hashtags #WearRedCanada and #HerHeartMatters. Watch for my social media postings.

Former AM1150 morning show producer Daniel O’Hara has announced his next move. Daniel and his husband Scott Gillespie have relocated to Sherwood Park outside of Edmonton to own and operate their own M&M Food Market.

The website for Susan Noble’s StudySpot Okanagan in last week’s column is www.studyspotokanagan.ca

Snow Angel Challenge HEADing to 2022 is a grassroots initiative focused on raising funds for Canadian researchers to help eliminate diabetes. This is the goal of HEADing to 2022, an initiative of the registered charity DRIFCan who want to raise $22 million by 2022, the 100th anniversary of the first successful insulin injection. You can help by participating in the Snow Angel Challenge. Local Rob Collins, who has three children and one grandchild, all who have type 1 diabetes has done just that and is challenging you to do it too. Put on your bathing suit or other costume, lie in the snow, sand, mud, grass or anywhere you want and do your version of a Snow Angel. Donate $22, $220, $2200 or $22,000 to Help Eliminate All Diabetes. Challenge your friends to do the same. It’s a simple and fun way to be a part of a drive to a cure. www.headingto2022.com

The nomination period for the 46th Annual Civic & Community Awards is still open. Criteria for all categories and nomination forms are available at www.kelowna.ca/civicawards. Councillor Ryan Donn is the representative on council for the awards. You can contact Ryan at rdonn@kelowna.ca for more information or clarification. The awards recognize the outstanding achievements and contributions made in the city each year.

