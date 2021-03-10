Straight from DeHart

This week’s column is dedicated to long-time, well-known educator and school trustee Rolli Cacchioni. I have many fond memories of Rolli, especially at the Brotherhood and Sisterhood event that he MC’d each year. Personal condolences to Mary and the entire Cacchioni family.

The Okanagan Valley has a new humane service company that protects you against nuisance rodents and wildlife.

Co-owners Greg Hopf and Darryl Sangster have opened a new Skedaddle Humane Wildlife Control franchise in Kelowna, servicing the entire region from Enderby to Osoyoos. Skedaddle’s service is unique as the company doesn’t kill or harm wildlife, or use live traps to capture and relocate animals. The service focus is on the humane removal of the intruders. Skedaddle has been the leader in wildlife control since 1989, and has pioneered many humane and hands-on removal and exclusion techniques for a wide variety of urban wildlife – raccoons, squirrels, rats, big game and wildlife. Check out more about them online: www.skedaddlewildlife.com/location/okanagan/.

Genie Senior Services is a new company operating in our city and surrounding communities. Kelowna operations managers Blaine and Michele Murphy support local seniors by providing start to finish transition services for a hassle-free, stress-free move for seniors from their current home into a retirement or care residence. Genie specializes in ensuring peace of mind for their clients by managing every detail of their move with compassion, professionalism, and the highest level of respect and service. The company started in Chilliwack and has since expanded encompassing across the Lower Mainland, Kamloops, Victoria and now Kelowna, with plans to continue its franchise growth into Alberta. See www.genieservices.ca.

Six new directors will join the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce board for 2021: Patrick Bobyn (Pushor Mitchell LLP); Treena Carson-Piva (Real Property Management); Dennis Keenan (Rogers for Business); Stewart Parke (Parke Pacific Projects); Marina Warrender (KPMG LLP) and Chris Wills (Venture Commercial Realty). Jeffrey Robinson (Rush Ihas Hardwick LLP) is the president, Dan Price (Dilworth Homes) the vice-president, Nikki Csek (Now Media Group) the past president and Pamela Pearson (Sentes Automotive) is the secretary. I am pleased to be the city council appointee to the chamber board.

Specialty Bakery, owned and operated by Brent Browne, home of the famous Kelonut (half donut and half croissant with crème filling) has expanded to the Westside, opening a third outlet at 3550 Carrington Rd. Head baker Bob Gibson and seven other bakers create more than 40 different varieties of breads, all made from scratch. Rena Nitsui, known as the donut queen, now makes up to 18 different varieties of donuts daily with all kinds of enticing flavours. Kelly Nord is their extraordinary cupcake decorator. The bistro at the main bakery outlet, 101-833 Finns Rd., is open from Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Darcee Kirnbauer is the bistro front of house manager.

Taste of Home has published many unique recipes along with food stories to share with the community on www.globalcitizenevents.com/taste-of-home. I submitted my mother-in-law Mary DeHart’s Slow Cooker Lamb Curry and it has been published on the site. Take a look. You might want to try it. Meanwhile, do not forget to check out the performances of some amazing local ethnic dancers with online performances and new shows uploaded each week until mid-March.

Long-time former Bell Media EZ ROCK morning radio personalities Andy and TJ have launched their new venture, the voice-over website www.MarriedWithMics.com. The website showcases this local duo with professional commercial, narration, automotive, eLearning and IVR demos. Featured videos offer samples of voice-overs for companies like Coca-Cola, American Heart Association and Scotts Fertilizer. Andy & TJ have spent years polishing their voice-over skills and have worked with top coaches in Canada and the U.S. specializing in commercial, corporate narration, movie trailers and promo. Their state-of-the-art personal pro broadcast studio is now remote ready. Check out www.AndyJamesVO.com.

Dr. Todd Webb has over 20 years experience in the chiropractic care field, operating his own clinic in Kettle Valley for 10 years. Located at 201-5315 Main St., the clinic now welcomes Dr. Landgraf Degelman to the practice. Paula also has 20 years experience, having run multiple disciplinary clinics in Saskatoon and Alberta. She has a focus on cold laser therapy and nutritional counselling. Paula works on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The clinic is open Monday to Friday. Cassidy O’Neill is the receptionist at the clinic. Call 250-764-7669

The Kelowna Yacht Club (KYC) has a new board of directors for 2021: Eva Aylward (commodore), Kent Hardisty (past commodore), Tillman Hodgson (vice-commodore), Michael Newcombe (rear commodore), Danny Foster (fleet captain), Miriam Armanious-King (staff captain), Sandy MacDonald (secretary) and directors Christian Brix, James Wendland and Eric Stansfield. Past commodore Mike Terris and Clark Berry have been appointed a life nembership. Thom Killingworth is the general manager of the yacht club.

Freedom’s Door has started a new coffee club as a monthly fundraiser. They invite people to give up one store bought coffee per week, and donate the money saved towards their fundraiser. The price of a store bought coffee is around $4 to $5, which adds up to about $20 per month, which in turn adds up to $240 a year, which makes a huge difference in helping the men at Freedom’s Door. There are many ways for you to get started including, credit card, direct deposit, post-dated cheques, e-transfer or Canada Helps. They are hoping that the restrictions will lift soon so that we can visit Freedom’s door and have a coffee with them.

Spring break would be a good time to visit the Kelowna Museum at 1304 Ellis St. and check out the Born to be Wild: Make a Mason Bee Home initiative on March 17 and 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drop in; registration is by donation For more information contact Jen Garner at 250-868-4836 or email education@kelownamuseums.ca.

Birthdays of the week

Happy 50th Jacqueline Birk (Mar. 15); Ryan Coome (Mar. 10); Karen Christiansen (Mar. 10); Katie Balkwill (Mar. 10); Luke Stack (Mar. 12); Helen Hut (Mar. 12); Bill Justis (Mar.12); Wayne Carson (Mar.12); Colin Pritchard (Mar. 13); Jeff Vander Zalm (Mar. 13); Max Sloan (Mar. 13), Christine Romanow (Mar. 14); Max Runge (Mar. 14); Jeff Giebelhaus (Mar. 14); Shaida Langley (Mar. 15); Sarah Martin (Mar. 16); David Urness (Mar. 16).

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

City of Kelowna